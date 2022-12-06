AROUND TOWN
RemembranceRUTLAND — The Angel of Hope remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Angel statue located by the Godnick Center parking lot off of Woodstock Avenue. This gathering welcomes parents, families and community to reflect on the loss of a child.
Cookie party
RUTLAND — Celebrate the holiday season with NewStory Center at a Cookie Party beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 92 Grove St. in Rutland.
The event includes appetizers and drinks. Attendees are asked to bring six dozen cookies (all the same kind) to exchange for the same amount (or less). Containers will be provided. There is a minimum $10 donation to support NewStory Center.
RSVP required by calling 802-775-6788 or email info@nscvt.org.
Education advice
The Agency of Education announced the creation of a Family Engagement Council to advise Secretary of Education Dan French on education policy and topics of interest to parents in Vermont.
The council will consist of between 10 to 15 parents, guardians and family members of students enrolled in Vermont schools. The agency is seeking applications from parents and guardians interested in being appointed to the council.
The group will focus on education policy, envisioning a 21st-century education system, and discussion how education can support the future success of students and the state.
Applications are due Dec. 18. The first meeting will take place in January. For more information, visit education.vermont.gov
Holiday hours
This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, when U.S. Post Office locations are already closed. As a result, all post offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All post office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
AROUND VT
Staff changes
— Attorney General-elect Charity Clark announced appointments to the Attorney General’s Office. The Deputy Attorney General position will be filled by longtime AGO attorney Rob McDougall. McDougall has served in four AGO divisions, including Human Services, General Counsel and Administrative Law, Public Protection, and Environmental Protection. AGO Chief of Staff will be held by Lauren Jandl, who has been serving in that role since May. Jandl began her career at the AGO’s Consumer Assistance Program in 2016 and joined the AGO’s leadership team in 2019 as assistant director of Communications.
— ANR Secretary Julie Moore announced Commissioner Michael Snyder will be leave his role at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation at the end of this month; Snyder was first appointed to this role by then-governor Peter Shumlin in January 2011. The next commissioner will be named at a later date.
— Senator-elect Peter Welch announced key staff for his transition from the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has served for 16 years, to the U.S. Senate effective Jan. 3, 2023. Tricia Coates and Alexandra Golden will co-lead the transition. Coates will serve as senior advisor to Welch. Golden will be his chief of staff in the Senate.
BUSINESS
Credit union donates
Vermont Federal Credit Union donated more than $20,000 to local charities and nonprofit organizations in recognition of the “Giving Tuesday” movement.
The charities selected include: Spectrum Youth Services in St. Albans, Enosburg Food Shelf, HOPE Holiday Shop, Addison County Parent Child Center, Pride Centers VT, Jenna’s Promise, Franklin County Humane Society, Vermont Children’s Museum, Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and Lamoille Community House.
In addition, Vermont Federal Credit Union also partnered with radio stations 106.7 WIZN and 99.9 The BUZZ to host the 13th annual Feed Your Neighbor food drive to benefit Feeding Chittenden and the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity.
This year, the food drive collected more than 7,000 pounds of food to help community members.
Community Bank helps
Community Bank branches across New England are helping spread holiday cheer by lending a hand and giving back to their local neighbors and communities.
Community Bank invites its neighbors and the community to consider supporting or learning more about one of the many causes the bank is involved with this season. Specific local activities include:
— Barre branch is supporting the hat, mitten and sock tree for the Easter Seals Program.
— Bradford branch is collecting pet supplies for the local senior center.
— Fair Haven branch is supporting the hat and mitten tree for Fair Haven Concerned.
— Jericho branch is supporting Toys for Kids.
— St. Johnsbury branch is hosting a food drive and is supporting Toys for Tots.
— White River is collecting clothing for the Upper Valley Haven.
— Wilmington branch baked pies for the Deerfield Valley Senior Meals annual Thanksgiving meal.
— Winooski branch is supporting the Toys for Kids toy drive.
Cryptocurrency risk
The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation posted an alert to remind Vermont investors to exercise extreme caution when deciding to invest in cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are not functional equivalents of traditional banking, securities or insurance investment products. There is no lender of last resort, little to no financial disclosures, and usually no insurance protection for losses arising from market fluctuations, theft or scams.
See the department’s Investor Alert dated Aug. 23, 2021, for general cryptocurrency information. To file a complaint or for more information, contact the department at 833-DFRHOTLINE, the banking division at dfr.bnkconsumer@vermont.gov, or the securities division at dfr.securitiesinfo@vermont.gov
