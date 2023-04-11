YOUTH NEWS
Youth Chess Day
RANDOLPH — On April 1, Sen. Bernie Sanders welcomed more than 130 students from across all 14 Vermont counties to his first-ever annual “Youth Chess Day” held at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. This event featured a learn-to-play session open to grades 1-8 for students interested in trying out the game for the first time, as well as a recreational tournament open to more experienced players in grades 1-12.
In his remarks, Sanders thanked the parents and participants as well as the UVM Chess Club, the Burlington High School Chess Club, and teacher and chess advisor Michelle Sagalchik for support in coordinating the day. He also spoke to his efforts to make this an annual event and expand chess opportunities to schools statewide.
COLLEGE NEWS
Aiden Cole, of Weybridge, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
AROUND TOWN
Fly Tyers meet
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. Paul Buccheri will be demonstrating how to tie two early season flies known to work well on the Upper Otter Creek. For more information, call 802-236-2543 or email mroussel01@comcast.net.
Fun Run
CASTLETON — United Way of Rutland County second annual Spring Fun Run will be held Sunday, April 16, at Castleton University Pavilion. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and run begins at 10 a.m. Adult race fee is $20 and children under 12 can race for free.
AROUND VT
Masking policies
Most COVID-era masking requirements and restrictions on hospital visitation will be rolled back Wednesday, April 12, by UVM Health Network hospitals Vermont and return to pre-COVID hospital visitation guidelines for most clinical units where visitation restrictions were not in place before the pandemic. Some high-risk clinical units, such as infusion suites and dialysis clinics, will continue to impose visitation restrictions.
Hospital employees continue to be required to wear masks while in patient rooms, exam rooms and while providing direct patient care. The hospitals’ updated masking policies make masking optional for staff while they are in public areas, and optional for patients and visitors in all areas, unless they have symptoms of respiratory illness.
The masking and visitation changes do not affect UVM Health Network hospitals in northern New York, where masking requirements and hospital visitation policies remain in effect, in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines.
Ranked choice
The League of Women Voters of Vermont is sponsoring two, free, virtual programs on ranked choice voting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, and repeating at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Advance registration is required to receive a mock ballot. For more information, email league@lwvofvt.org.
Food waste
The Department of Environmental Conservation challenges Vermonters to celebrate a commitment to Earth Day, save money and prevent food waste. From now through April 22, learn how with the self-guided Scrap Food Waste Challenge from the department’s Solid Waste Program. Participants will receive three emails per week and can join weekly virtual discussions. The challenge will guide them to track their food waste and supply tips about meal planning, strategic shopping, food storage, and use-it-up recipes. For more information or questions, email alyssa.eiklor@vermont.gov or call 802-477-2097.
Bicycle and pedestrian
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is seeking grant applications for new infrastructure projects that improve access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians through planning, design and construction. Applications must be received by June 9. A pre-application information and training webinar is planned for May 3. For more information, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/local-projects/bike-ped or call 802-477-3123 or email Peter.Pochop@vermont.gov.
Digital books app
The Vermont Department of Libraries introduces the Palace Project App for library users statewide. The application expands users’ access to eBooks and eAudiobooks by connecting content in one all-in-one platform.
This new free service uses one platform to make content available from the Vermont State Library collection, Green Mountain Library Consortium’s OverDrive (Libby), Baker & Taylor, Digital Public Library of America, and Palace Marketplace, which includes content from Amazon Publishing, Audible, and the Indie Author Project. Patrons no longer need to switch between multiple apps.
To borrow material, patrons download the Palace Project App and log in with their local library card number and PIN/password. The Palace Project broadens access to digital resources for Vermonters across the state, including those living in rural areas.
VTF&W
Moose permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 5 to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of about 100 moose, or 10% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU-E. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Permit applications are now available at vtfishandwildlife.com/. Lottery applications for moose permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Lottery winners need to purchase resident moose permits for $100 and nonresident moose permits for $350. Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
BUSINESS
TSC stores
From April 26 through May 7, shoppers at Tractor Supply Co. stores throughout Vermont can show their support for University of Vermont Extension 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout. The proceeds from the sales will be used to fund 4-H leadership programs in the county where the store is located. Donations may also be made at checkout when purchasing items at www.tractorsupply.com online. These will be distributed based on the buyer’s shipping location.
Vermont stores can be found in: Bennington, 300 Depot St.; Bradford, 1147 Lower Plain; Enosburg Falls, 38 Jayview Drive; Middlebury, 476 Foote St.; Montpelier, 352 River St.; Morrisville, 88 Center Road; Newport, 124 Commerce Way; North Clarendon, 1177 U.S. Route 7; St. Albans, 2636 Highgate Road; Shelburne, 3708 Shelburne Road.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.