AROUND TOWN
Winter classes
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announced its winter classes at the Bhatka Campus will continue. All classes are still meeting at the scheduled times listed on the website and take place in Withey Hall. Check stonevalleyarts.org for class rates. The classes are:
Hatha Yoga, Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (free will donation).
Kids and Adult Ballroom Dance, Thursdays, kids from 5 to 5:30 p.m., adults from 6 to 6:50 p.m. and 7 to 7:50 p.m. (first class is free).
Literary Open Mic, fourth Friday (March 24, April 28) from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Community Music Jam, second Thursday (March 9, April 13) from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Children’s Dance and Creative Movement at Feick Center, Tuesdays, 4 to 4:50 p.m. ages 4 to 6, 5 to 5:50 p.m. ages 7 to 11 ($10 drop in or $80 for 10-week session).
Woodspryte Early Child Learning every Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. ($12 per class).
AROUND VT
Family support
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers free, virtual parent education programs to any parent/caregiver in Vermont who wants support and/or to learn new parenting skills. Programs are two hours per week for 12-14 weeks. Participants may start up to two weeks after class begins. Schedule is:
Nurturing Skills for Families — started Feb. 20, Mondays 8 a.m.; started 27, Mondays 11 a.m.; starting April 14, Fridays 11 a.m.
Strengthening Families/Teens — started Feb. 22, Wednesdays 12 p.m.
Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Use Treatment & Recovery — starting March 21, Tuesdays 5:30 p.m.; starting March 31, Fridays 1 p.m.
Nurturing Skills for Families Accelerated — starting May 1, Mondays and Tuesdays 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.pcavt.org/family-support-programs, or email familysupport@pcavt.org or call 1-800-CHILDREN.
Teachers workshop
Teachers from throughout the greater Vermont area are invited to take part in the fourth professional development workshop organized by the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, advocating for Holocaust education as a means of transmitting the tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism and intolerance.
The Tuesday, March 21, workshop will take place in Woodstock. “Choices Matter: Complicity and Action During the Holocaust,” will be presented in collaboration with Echoes & Reflections, a not-for-profit educational organization. For more information and to register, visit www.holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2023-workshop online.
VTF&W
Public hearings
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2023. Pre-recorded videos of the presentations at these meetings will be available by going to the “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page. In addition, anyone can leave a comment by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov
Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 12.
The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:
March 20 — Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans.
March 21 — Burr & Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave., Manchester.
March 23 — Woodstock Union High School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock.
BUSINESS
Dairy finance
Dairy farmers interested in improving the economic viability of their farm operation are invited to attend a free, two-day workshop at one of three northern New England locations. Farmers will learn how to calculate cost of production and their breakeven milk price, as well as risk management and diversification options.
Registration is required by March 13; information can be found at go.uvm.edu/costofproduction online.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations. Lunch is included. Dates and locations are:
March 20 and 21 — Lisa’s White Flour Catering, 205 Church Hill Road. Augusta, Maine, contact 207-581-3240, glenda.pereira@maine.edu
March 27 and 28 — University of New Hampshire Extension Office, 315 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, New Hampshire, contact 603-825-5509, sarah.allen@unh.edu
April 3 and 4 — UVM Extension Office, 327 U.S. Route 302, Barre, contact 802-279-7517, whitney.hull@uvm.edu
Anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, should notify the contact person listed for the location they plan to attend at least three weeks in advance of the workshop date.
Consumer alert
MONTPELIER — UnitedHealthcare recently announced termination of its commercial insurance provider network contract with the University of Vermont Health Network. This impacts providers and facilities in Vermont and upstate New York, including the University of Vermont Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown Community Hospital and takes effect April 1, for most affected plans.
For more information, consumers may contact the Department of Financial Regulation at 800-964-1784 or email at dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov, as well as the University of Vermont Health Network at 844-886-4325 or UnitedHealthcare at 800-444-6222.
Vacation raffle
HomeShare Vermont is offering a chance to win one of nine opportunities at inns, shopping, dining and entertainment, in its 2023 Staycation/Vacation Raffle. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HomeShareVermont.org online. The full prize list can also be viewed there. The drawing will be held Thursday, April 20. The HomeShare Vermont Staycation/Vacation Raffle is sponsored by AARP Vermont, Margaret and Bert Cicchetti, Hickok-Boardman Insurance Group, Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, and Stark Law, PLLC.
Grant award
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont received a $36,090 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program. The grant was provided from funds donated by customers at checkout last September and will be used to help schools and communities across Vermont to increase the number of children who consistently participate in their school breakfast programs. Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools.
Bank donates
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $21,000 in donations to seven nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The recipients are: Pittsford First Response Squad, Brandon Area Rescue Squad, David’s House (New Hampshire), Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine (Maine), Island Nursing Home (Maine), Midcoast Habitat for Humanity (Maine), and Mount Desert Nursing Association (Maine).
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.