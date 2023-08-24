AROUND TOWN
SVCOA hires
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced the appointment of Makayla Ferreira as a new case manager for the Rutland area and Jessica “Jess” Garrett as the new nutrition program intake coordinator within the Nutrition and Community Wellness Department.
Ferreira, a Middlebury resident, joins SVCOA with previous experience as a Certified Nursing Assistant, work with older populations, and has also been involved with Forty-Seven Main Street in Castleton, where she worked with mental health patients.
Garrett has over 13 years in caregiving, including with Rutland Mental Health Service Development Services, as an AmeriCorps member serving low-income Vermonters through the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. Her role spanned community education, outreach and service projects in senior housing, low-income housing, mental health institutions, mobile home parks and various land trust projects.
AROUND VT
Transportation
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the FY2024 Mobility and Transportation Innovation Grant Program. The program is designed to support innovative strategies and projects that improve mobility and access to services for transit-dependent Vermonters, reduce the use of single-occupancy vehicles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant applications are open to municipalities, local and regional planning agencies, transit agencies, school districts and schools, nonprofit organizations and citizen groups focused on providing public transportation resources. Private-sector organizations, individuals and state and federal agencies are not eligible to receive funds directly but may be partners of a project.
The application is available at vtrans.vermont.gov/public-transit/mti online. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Emailed applications are preferred. To request a copy of the application, or for more information, email Dan.J.Currier@vermont.gov or call 802-279-5236.
BUSINESS
Bank donation
RANDOLPH — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has donated $2,000 to Chandler Center for the Arts to support young people who require financial assistance to participate in Chandler’s youth theater programs, including a summer musical, Teen Camp and Chorus Camp. Visit www.chandler-arts.org for more information.
VTF&W
Gray squirrels
The Vermont hunting season for gray squirrels is Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 31, per the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The daily bag limit is two gray squirrels, and the possession limit is eight.
