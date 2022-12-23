AROUND TOWN
Storm safetyAs Green Mountain Power prepares for a very large regional storm today — forecast of winds gusting to 65 mph, rain, subsequent plunging temperatures causing a flash freeze, and potential flooding — customers should expect power outages and have a plan for where to go if they need to leave their home, and how they would get there.
With extreme high winds, there can also be hazards like flying debris, making it unsafe for anyone outside, including restoration crews. Customers should have some basics on hand, including a charged cellphone, the GMP app on your cellphone, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water.
More storm preparation tips are available on GMP’s website; the GMP app is a place to report outages and track power restoration times. For medical emergencies, always call 911. You can also report outages by calling GMP at 888-835-4672, and through GMP’s online Outage Center.
Agronomy outreach
MIDDLEBURY — The Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team, based in University of Vermont Extension’s Middlebury office, recently welcomed two new members.
Abigail Augarten has been hired as the agronomy specialist to provide agronomy outreach and technical assistance to farmers to improve farm viability and water quality. Anna Elewski has accepted the position of soil health and water quality outreach specialist and will focus on natural resource conservation and agronomy outreach to support farmers in the Lake Champlain Basin.
Augarten will collaborate with local and state partners to assist farmers in the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley. Partners include the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition; Connecticut River Watershed Farmer Alliance; Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation; Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets; U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service and Natural Resource Conservation Districts, among others.
In addition to agronomy outreach with local farmers centering on soil health and water quality, Elewski will work on the Conservation Effects Assessment Project. This paired watershed study will look at the effects of agricultural conservation practices on hydrology and water quality and collect data on land use and nutrient management practices on farms in Addison County.
The Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team is a group of UVM Extension professionals and partners who provide research-based technical assistance to Vermont farmers in the Lake Champlain watershed.
AROUND VT.
State appointments
Gov. Phil Scott has made the following appointments over the last six weeks to state boards and commissions. The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. Visit governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission for more information.
Clinical Utilization Review Board — Colleen Horan, Montpelier.
Travel Information Council — Elizabeth Kennett, Rochester; Francis Heald, Rutland; John LaBarge, South Hero.
Passenger Tramway Board — Scott Reeves, Stowe; Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon; Mike Tarricone, Shelburne; Tom Buchanan, Londonderry.
State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health — Alexis McGuiness, Norwich.
Vermont Milk Commission — Fitzroy Beckford, Burlington.
Criminal Justice Council — Rachel Lawler, Jericho.
Elevator Safety Review Board — Brian Marchegiani, Halifax.
Vermont Community Development Board — Gabriel Lajeunesse, Montpelier. John Kascenska, East Burke.
Vermont Commission on Women — Annette Mackin, St. Albans.
Artificial Intelligence Council — Philip Susmann, Northfield.
Advisory Panel on Special Education — Tracy Rubman, Shelburne.
Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports — Anthony Sgherza, Cabot.
Vermont Immunization Advisory Council — Christine Payne, Peacham; Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury; Ashley Miller, Norwich; Christine Yates, Morrisville.
Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board — David Baker, St. Albans.
Glastenbury Supervisor — Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury.
Somerset Supervisor — Rickey L. Harrington, Shaftsbury.
Buel’s Gore Supervisor — Jacob Perkinson, Burlington.
Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision — Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury.
Vermont Milk Commission — Mark Magnan, Enosburg; Randi Muzumdar, Libertyville, Illinois; Harold Howrigan, Sheldon; Paul Doton, Woodstock.
Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities — Lisa Elowson, Williston.
Community High School of Vermont — Stuart Recicar, Colchester; Joan Lenes, Shelburne; Sarah Flynn, Williston; Grace Sweet, Waterbury Center; Heather Weinstein, Montpelier.
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council — Alan Cook, Northfield; Adrianne Schulz, Randolph.
Board of Professional Engineering — Gary Dillon, Waterbury; Jason Booth, St. Albans; Claus Bartenstein, Rutland.
Vermont Veterans’ Home board of trustees — Larry Cupoli, Rutland.
State Board of Education — Richard Werner, East Dover.
State Board of Dental Examiners — Robert Ruhl, Wilmington; William Koch, Barre; Lucille Kelly, South Hero.
Vermont State Housing Authority — Linda Joy Sullivan, Dorset; Jo Ann Troiano, Montpelier.
Vermont Real Estate Commission — Samantha Lefebvre, Orange
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel — Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon.
Windham County Assistant Judge — Carolyn Partridge, Windham.
Lecture series
The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, continues its 2022-23 Lecture Series, The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont. The program, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, presents a panel discussion, “Climate Change and Social Justice.”
The panel, moderated by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, includes Kashka Orlow, advocate and private consultant, participating with Vermont’s Climate Council on the Just Transitions subcommittee addressing connections between social equity and climate issues; and Judy Dow, the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women and families across New England. Gedakina helps reclaim and preserve cultural traditions, such as gardening, basketry and beading.
The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but all guests must register at www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs online.
