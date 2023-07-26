YOUTH NEWS
Native American Day
CASTLETON — “Close your eyes. Imagine a world with no cellphones, no computers, no electronics at all; no planes, trains or automobiles. Listen closely and hear the birds singing, rivers flowing and wind blowing.” This is how guest speaker Lucy Cannon-Neel addressed the fourth-grade class June 9 at Castleton Elementary School. Her visit was the grand prize for a district-wide food drive involving all Slate Valley schools; Castleton Elementary School collected the largest amount, 590 pounds.
Ms. Cannon-Neel’s ancestors were Indigenous Americans from the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation. Presentation highlights included canoes as their main form of transportation, the structures they lived in, types of foods and how they hunted, gathered or grew them; and their recreation.
Lobster bake benefit
SOUTH HERO — Camp Ta-Kum-Ta will hold its annual catered lobster (and steak) dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in South Hero. Participants may choose to join in person, or offer support through the Bake in a Box delivered anywhere, or virtual auction. Visit Takumta.org/Lobster-Bake for more information and reserve tickets.
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta provides year-round programs for children who have or have had cancer, and their families. Programs are supported through donations from the community, and there is never a charge to the camper or their family.
Free workshops
Students entering Grades 3-6 this fall are invited to explore the field of engineering at Science Fun Day, offered in August at two different locations. There is no cost to participate, but space is limited at both sites. Workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and be held Aug. 15 at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro; and Aug. 20 at the UVM Extension office, 374 Emerson Falls Road, St. Johnsbury.
Advance registration is required at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. The deadline to register for the Brattleboro site is Aug. 12 and for St. Johnsbury, Aug. 17. Although sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H, enrollment in 4-H is not required, only an interest in learning about engineering.
For more information, email hunter.feeley@uvm.edu for the Brattleboro program; for St. Johnsbury, mish.wilson@uvm.edu. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7565 or email lauren.traister@uvm.edu by Aug. 4.
AROUND TOWN
Blood shortage
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs help to prevent a blood shortage. Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Bennington — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Moose Hall, 916 Main St.
Brandon — Noon to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14, American Legion, 550 Franklin St.
Brattleboro — Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 8, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive, Unit 1.
Manchester Center — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, Zion Episcopal Church, 5167 Main St.
Middlebury — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Parks & Recreation, 154 Creek Road.
Rutland — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8, Elks Lodge #345, 44-46 Pleasant St.; Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St.
Quilt awards
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum announced the results of the 2023 People’s Choice Awards for the 37th annual Quilt Exhibition held June 3 to July 23. Nearly 9,500 visitors viewed the exhibition, and more than 1,200 ballots were cast for favorites in both the large and small quilt categories. The Windsor County winners are:
Large Quilts: 1st, Caroline’s Colors by Norma Ippolito; 2nd, Starry Night by Mary Guntz; 3rd, Friendship Quilt by Janet North.
Small Quilts: 1st, Ruffled Feathers by Linda Diak; 2nd, Stephen King Quilt by Christy Thomas; 3rd, Starlight and Moonbeams by Joan Yankee.
Teddy bear clinic
RUTLAND — Community Health will hold its Teddy Bear Clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, rain or shine, at Rutland’s National Night Out in Meadow Street Park in Rutland. Community Health staff and volunteers hear from children and tend to what ails their teddy bear, stuffed puppy, dinosaur or favorite plush creature. Free and open to the public, Rutland’s National Night Out supports local law enforcement and community safety agencies, including the Fire and Recreation departments.
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 2 and 16, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners are welcome. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, email gusbloch@gmail.com or call 802-775-1182.
Voices for Peace
ROCHESTER — The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom in Vermont, the Vermont Peace/Antiwar Coalition, and Action Corps, announce a public roundtable Q&A “U.S., Ukraine, Yemen, and Beyond” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Pierce Hall on the Square in Rochester.
COLLEGE NEWS
Receiving degrees at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, are Gaibrial Nichols, of Orwell, B.S. electrical engineering; Dylan Moore, of Rutland, B.S. electrical engineering; Rob Mitchell, of Rutland, M.S. data science.
