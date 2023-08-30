AROUND TOWN
Sport of Kings
QUECHEE — The Vermont Institute of Natural Science will hold its annual Sport of Kings Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, onsite at the VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way in Quechee. In celebration of falconry, experience the language and traditions of this 3,000-year-old practice of hunting alongside a trained raptor via flighted raptor programs, archery skills practice, picnic lunch with live music, and meet a modern-day falconer. Costumes are encouraged.
All activities are included in admission. Regular admission is adults $19; seniors (62+), students and veterans $18; youth $16; and free for members and for children age 3 and under; $5-per-person admission for EBT and Medicaid cardholders (ID is required). VINS request guests to purchase tickets on its website prior to arrival. While service dogs are always welcome at the VINS Nature Center, all other pets must remain at home, and may not be left in a car in the parking lot.
Soldiers encampment
ORWELL — A Revolutionary War experience, “Soldiers Atop the Mount” annual weekend encampment, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, at the Mount Independence State Historic Site near the end of Mount Independence Road, 6 miles west of the intersection of routes 22A and 73 in Orwell. This event honors the soldiers who built and garrisoned Mount Independence in 1776-77, 247 years ago.
The highlight on Saturday is the Baldwin Trail Walkabout, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with experts at stations around the trail and reenactor camp talking about Revolutionary War subjects specific to those locations. Most activities are outside. Visitors should dress for the weather, wear walking shoes and be prepared to walk around the Baldwin Trail area. On Sunday morning, visit the camps; midday, a number of short history vignettes presentations and demonstrations will be offered.
Event admission is $9 for adults, $1 for ages 6-14, free for children younger than age 6. For more information, call 802-948-2000 or visit www.HistoricSites.vermont.gov online.
Golf Outing
POULTNEY — The 19th annual Castleton Community Center Golf Outing will be held Friday, Sept. 8, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney. All proceeds from the event support the center’s Older Adults and Disabled Transportation Program. Cash prizes and gift certificates will be awarded, as well as a chance to win a $10,000 hole-in-one contest. For information or registration forms, visit www.castletoncsi.org or call 802-468-3093.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The September Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
AROUND VT
Disaster prep
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross of Northern New England urges everyone to prepare for more weather extremes as climate disasters, like catastrophic flooding in Vermont, rise across the region.
The Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago. Here in northern New England, the need for weather-related responses has risen considerably over the last three years — this year, a 50% increase compared to this time last year.
For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare online. You can also visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday to deliver relief and care to people facing climate disasters by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.
Forest damage
Garden clubs in Vermont, Arlington Garden Club, Burlington Garden Club, Rutland Garden Club, and the Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont, raise donations from club members to replant disaster-struck forests. The clubs work in partnership with the National Garden Club and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The “Penny for Pines” conservation effort entails the planting of replacement seedlings that are indigenous (not only pine trees), to forested areas damaged by insects, fires or national catastrophes. The plantations provide soil and watershed protection, soil stabilization, as well as beauty and shade for recreation. Visit gardenclub.org/penny-pines for more information.
VTF&W
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. Abnormal prion proteins produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation and emaciation in conjunction with other abnormal behaviors. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. The potential exists for CWD prion proteins to be introduced to the environment through the bodily fluids of CWD-positive deer, elk or moose and then persist in the environment for extended periods of time.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from these states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
