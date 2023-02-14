YOUTH NEWS
The Proctor Jr./Sr. High School fall 2022 principal’s list names Kaden Austin, Brendan Coltey and Zoe Reynolds, all in Grade 10.
COLLEGE NEWS
Cassie M. Pearce, of Danby, and Ethan S. Hall, of Rutland, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
AROUND TOWN
Medical scholarship
RUTLAND — The Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship committee recently completed its 2022 fundraising in support of the annual scholarship program raising close to $27,000 thanks to the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. The 2023 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship application is currently available for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing or furthering their career in health care. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees.
For more information or to download an application, visit www.rrmc.org/ways-to-give/fundraising/med-staff-scholarship or call 802-747-3634. The deadline for application is March 15.
AROUND VT
Benefits ending
March 2023 will be the last extra 3SquaresVT benefit of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. This extra help began in March 2020 due to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The assistance has been a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic and did not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit.
3SquaresVT households have received this information by mail. Recipients will still receive their regular 3SquaresVT benefit on the first of each month. For more information, visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT or call 2-1-1.
Commissioners sought
In 2022, Vermont enacted Act 128 which establishes a Truth and Reconciliation Commission responsible for documenting and making recommendations regarding instances of discrimination and harm caused by state laws and/or policies to specific marginalized communities in Vermont. The term for three commissioners is from April 2, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The commissioners will be state employees with paid time off, benefits and an annual salary of $80,000. For more information, email TRCVT@vtnetwork.org. The application deadline is March 3.
BP at home
High blood pressure, known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for stroke, heart disease and kidney disease. Many people are not aware that they have high blood pressure and need treatment. For some patients, lifestyle changes including diet, weight loss and exercise can bring their blood pressure to a healthier level, while others may also need medications.
Measuring your own blood pressure at home can be helpful by providing a better idea of whether your blood pressure is too high and to determine the best plan to control your blood pressure. The “top” number of the two in a blood pressure reading is called “systolic” and is the pressure in your arteries as blood is pumped from the heart out to your body. The “bottom” number is “diastolic” and is the pressure in the arteries as blood travels back (through your veins) to your heart.
Dartmouth Health offers some pointers on taking your blood pressure at home:
— Use a monitor that has an arm cuff, and not one that is put on the wrist.
— Make sure the cuff fits your arm.
— Wrap the cuff around your arm above your elbow. There may be a line or arrow to match up with your brachial artery which is midline on your arm.
— Rest at least five minutes before taking the reading, sit with your feet on the floor and your arm at the level of your heart; you can lay your arm on a table.
— Take your blood pressure at different times of the day and use a log to record your readings.
Volunteers honored
KILLINGTON — Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports named its 2022 Volunteers of the Year: Alexander “Sandy” Kish, Dave Morse and Ellen Riley. In addition, Vermont Adaptive selected Kaitlyn Fowle to receive the 2022 Kellen Sams Memorial Leadership Award. More than 400 volunteers serve athletes from all over the world at three winter locations in Vermont: Pico Mountain at Killington; Sugarbush Resort in Warren; and Bolton Valley Resort in Bolton; as well as statewide in a variety of locations, including the Burlington waterfront during the summer and warmer months.
Climate Catalysts
The Vermont Council on Rural Development welcomes 16 participants to the 2023 Climate Catalysts Leadership Program to implement projects such as developing town climate actions; expanding outreach regarding weatherization programs; producing an educational series on local manufacturing; and making local food more equitable, affordable and accessible.
The fourth class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program includes Matthew LeFluer, Alburgh; Marcey Carver, Bradford; Lindsey Berk, Brandon; Lena Greenberg, Lizah Makombore, both of Burlington; Jean Terwilliger, Cornwall; Hannah Kornfeld, Essex; William Marlier, Greensboro; Jared Reynolds, Lyndon; Beth Johnson, Marlboro; Mike Roy, Gabriella Stevens, both of Middlebury; Rowland Davis, Shelburne; Robert Small, Stannard; Melinda Scott, Williston; Parker Eversoll, Winooski.
