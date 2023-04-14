AROUND TOWN
Sheep event
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum will host a Sheep Shearing & Herding event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23. Featured are demonstrations of live herding, shearing, wool processing, fiber arts and refreshments. Guests may purchase advance tickets online to expedite the check-in process.
Chorus rehearsals
RUTLAND — The 2023 Rutland Area Chorus Spring Concert rehearsals will begin for the performance of Vaughn Williams Five Mystical Songs and other selections held May 21 at Grace Church at 4 p.m. with a 2 p.m. call. Rehearsals in Fellowship Hall at Grace Church, Rutland, are 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 16; and 2 to 4 p.m. April 23 and 30, May 7 and 14. The mandatory dress rehearsal is 1 to 2 p.m. May 20. Scores are available for anyone to review before the first rehearsal. Elevator access is available. For more information, call 802-775-4301.
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon will hold an Earth Day walk, April 22, around the West Rutland Marsh including a scavenger hunt and snacks at the halfway point. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking area near the boardwalk kiosk on Marble Street. Walk halfway (about 2 miles) or all the way (4 miles). Young attendees should be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 802-287-9338.
Support group
Moms in RECOVERY is an online group meeting from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays to encourage developing healthy parenting habits; managing emotions including anxiety, fear and depression; disciplining with grace and truth; overcoming a traumatic past; resolving conflicts with healthy boundaries. For more information, call 802-775-5611 or email trishanash51@gmail.com.
Quilt show
RUTLAND — The Maple Leaf Quilters 2023 Festival of Quilts will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23, at Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave. in Rutland. Featured are 150 quilts on display, boutique, vendors, food. Admission is $8 adults, free for kids under age 12.
Theater
POULTNEY — Theater in the Woods Vermont Co. presents Tony award-winning “Dancing at Lughnasa” by Brian Friel, at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students; proceeds support Theater in the Woods Camp held June 24-July 28 in Middletown Springs.
Set in remote County Donegal in Ireland in 1936, the characters are the five Mundy sisters, their fallen-priest brother, and a wayward Welshman on two days in August at the harvest festival of Lughnasa. Their story is about isolation of the family from society, of the characters from each other.
Mosquito control
RUTLAND — Sponsored by Rutland County Audubon, Craig Zondag will discuss the current state of mosquito control in Vermont at 7 p.m. April 26 at Grace Church. The event is free and open to the public. Zondag currently serves as a field biologist and field coordinator for the Lemon Fair Insect Control District in Addison County.
Open house
CASTLETON — Lee Lodge No. 30 F&AM invites the public to an open house meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. April 26, preceded by a cookie-tasting contest at 7 p.m., held at 595 Main St., Castleton. Lodge Treasurer Michael Roberts also announced the recent $500 award from its Morning Star Lodge No. 37 Community Gifting Fund, to the Fuel Assistance Appeal of the Poultney Welsh Church Preservation Alliance.
AROUND VT
Spring floods
During spring flood season, the Department of Environmental Conservation reminds Vermonters about safety, insurance and the benefits of floodplain protection. To better prepare for potential floods, follow a few tips:
— Find out if a building is in a Special Flood Hazard Area by viewing the Vermont Flood Atlas or FEMA Flood Map.
— Work with a homeowner’s insurance agent to get flood insurance.
— Sign up for Vermont Alert to get flash-flood and other weather warnings.
— Have an emergency plan.
— Do not cross or drive on roads that are covered in water.
New president
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College announces the election of Dr. Scott L. Thomas as its next president. Thomas is currently the John P. “Jack” Ellbogen Dean of the College of Education at the University of Wyoming. He brings more than 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, Dr. Thomas has spent his career expanding access to college opportunities, ensuring student success, and building diverse organizations.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur training
The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for T.H.R.I.V.E., a free executive entrepreneurship training course scheduled to begin in June. Small business owners will spend six months learning how to grow their businesses from a network of experienced subject-matter experts in core business areas.
The SBA Vermont District Office will select 20 small businesses to participate in the training course. To be accepted, small business owners must have annual revenues of at least $250,000; have been in business for at least three years; and have at least one employee, other than self. Visit www.sbathrive.com to apply for the course. Deadline to apply is April 30.
Consumer group
The U.S. Postal Service encourages local businesses to join its Postal Consumer Councils that provide an opportunity to meet with top level managers of the Postal Service to obtain information, share ideas, address issues, grow their business and network with other business colleagues. Email jerome.j.reen.jr@usps.gov for more information.
Cannabis board
The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont announced its board of directors today. The association hired Todd Bailey, CEO of Trace, to serve as the interim executive director. The other board members include Miriam Wood, from The Tea House, as secretary; Tiffany Johnson, from Euphoria Cannabis Products, as treasurer; Mike Sims, from FLORA; Lauren Andrews, from Capital Cannabis; and Ana MacDuff, from Mountain Girl Cannabis.
Share the Love
RUTLAND — On Tuesday, April 11, Oliver Subaru of Rutland donated more than $21,160 from the 2022 Subaru Share the Love event to support palliative care services and the A Journey of Comfort and Support campaign at Rutland Regional Medical Center. As part of Share the Love, Subaru donated $250 for every new Subaru sold between Nov. 14, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023.
Since being selected in 2017, Rutland Regional has received more than $91,000 from the annual Subaru Share the Love event. During the past four years, these donations have supported new 3D breast imaging and nuclear medicine diagnostic equipment, upgrades to the hospital’s psychiatric services inpatient unit, and most recently, palliative care services and upgrades to the hospital’s comfort suites for chronically or terminally ill patients who require hospital care.
