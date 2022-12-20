COLLEGE NEWS
New instituteBURLINGTON — Helping Vermont’s rural communities thrive in the face of big challenges brought about by climate change and population shifts will be the focus of a new institute at the University of Vermont.
UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships, which will begin its work immediately but will be formally unveiled in the summer at the UVM Innovation Partnership Summit, is made possible by a $9.3 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, with leadership and support from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
The new institute will bring together the combined resources and expertise of multiple UVM entities to help find solutions to the most pressing problems rural communities are facing, such as a qualified workforce, broadband access, clean water, sustainable energy, suitable housing, food production, supporting more welcoming and inclusive communities, or mitigating the stresses placed on the region’s lakes, rivers and forests.
A separate $9.5 million USDA grant, secured by Leahy, will allow UVM to renovate the Joseph L. Hills Agricultural Science Building on campus, where the Institute for Rural Partnerships will be located once work is completed next year.
AROUND TOWN
Religious services
PAWLET — Pawlet Community Church service schedule is: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, “A Service of Light in the Midst of Darkness;” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; and no worship service on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Bird count
RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count will take place on Jan. 1. Birds spotted within a 7.5-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Results will be tallied and posted on e-Bird.
For more information or to sign-up, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Pet food
PITTSFORD — Rutland County Humane Society is partnering with Ocean State Job Lot in Rutland and the Rutland Area Disaster Animal Response Team by distributing gift cards to Rutland County food shelves.
As part of the RCHS Community Pet Food program, those in need of pet supplies and food will benefit from these donations during the holiday season.
This season, BROC, the Salvation Army and the Community Cupboard in Rutland, as well as food shelves in Brandon, Pittsford, Killington, West Rutland, Fair Haven, Pawlet, Poultney, Danby, Castleton and Wells, received gift cards. If you need pet food or supplies, please visit your local food shelf.
RCHS is very appreciative of the donations made to the shelter from the community, including, in this case, $200 gift cards from Ocean State Job Lot in Rutland. If pet food and supplies are donated that RCHS cannot use, they work with many of the area food shelves throughout the year to distribute food and supplies to them.
AROUND VT
Vaccination clinics
Vermont Health Department walk-in vaccination clinics has expanded hours with more evenings and weekends through the end of December. Starting Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children 6 months to 5 years old. Starting in January 2023, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies or other locations where offered.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to their local Health Department office to be vaccinated. The department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners, and immigrant or refugee community members.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine
Public input
Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study currently underway.
This study will provide a park system assessment, including of park amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue and program delivery. It will identify challenges, and resources needed to maintain core services and enhance offerings to meet current and future demands.
Input is being collected via a link on the state parks’ webpage, vtstateparks.com, and will consist of a community forum for open dialogue, a category-based ideas page, and a short survey. Input will be collected through Feb. 15, 2023.
VTF&W
Licenses and laws
Vermont 2023 hunting, trapping and fishing licenses, as well as the 2023 lawbooks for these activities, are now available on the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website and wherever licenses are sold.
-----
BUSINESS
Winter ban
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets reminds all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban began at midnight Dec. 15 and runs through April 1, 2023, when no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont. For more information, call Laura DiPietro 802-595-1990 or Nate Sands 802-224-6850.
Trade shows
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is accepting applications for Trade Show Assistance Grants.
These grants provide Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state and international trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers. Funding totals $50,000 to support Vermont businesses with their trade show marketing between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow or call 802-522-3742 or email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov
Housing funds
FHLBank Boston awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond.
These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program, will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income. As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph and Vergennes.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.