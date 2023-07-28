VTF&W
Aug. 2 deadline
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website until Wednesday, Aug. 2. The muzzleloader seasons, Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10, will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. A lottery drawing of the permit recipients will be held in mid-September.
Instructor training
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach hunter education in Vermont. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Buck Lake Green Mountain Conservation Camp in Woodbury. Those planning to attend should send in a filled out application package found at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128, register for the training event online at (register-ed.com), or call 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.
AROUND VT
Hall of Fame
STOWE — The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum will hold the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame induction ceremony, cocktail reception and fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Killington Resorts K-1 Lodge. Ticket prices are $125 until Aug. 20; $135 Aug. 21–Sept. 22; $145 after Sept. 22.
2023 Hall of Fame inductees are Howard Buxton, of Richmond, leader in the evolution of biathlon; John Egan, of Mad River Valley, extreme skier and mentor; Diane and Tim Mueller, former owners of Okemo Mountain Resort; Suzanne “Suzi” Rueck, snowboarder and founder of Stratton’s Green Mountain Series.
Author and journalist David Goodman receives the Paul Robbins Award; Tara Geraghty-Moats receives the First Tracks Award.
YOUTH NEWS
MSJ host family
RUTLAND — Mount St. Joseph Academy is currently searching for a 2023-24 school year host family for international and/or non-Vermont resident students who are age 15-19, want to share their culture, speak English, have full insurance and come with a stipend to support room and boarding costs ($600 per month or tuition remission). For more information, email wbruso@msjvermont.org or call 802-775-0151, ext. 2013.
COLLEGE NEWS
Saint Michael’s College graduates include William Blaise Goulette, Nolan Gerard Hanna, Ryan D. Moore, all of Rutland.
Name change
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School announced a $2.5 million gift from the Maverick Lloyd Foundation. To recognize this gift, VLGS will change the name of its Vermont School for the Environment to the Maverick Lloyd School for the Environment. The funds will further the VLGS overall nonprofit mission to expand its environmental law and master’s degree programs.
AROUND TOWN
‘Morse Code’
MIDDLEBURY — Brendan Buckley, a retired M.D. from Hardwick, will speak about his newly released book, “The Morse Code: Legacy of a Vermont Sportswriter,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Isley Public Library in Middlebury. This biography features Dave Morse (1937-2015), a Vermont Sports Hall of Fame journalist who spent 20 years at the Hardwick Gazette writing an all-sports, all-ages column.
Family history
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum welcomes Capital Region genealogist Lisa Dougherty of Upstate New York Genealogy for a workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. The program, “Family History Basics,” will offer participants information on how to begin exploring their own personal genealogies. The cost to attend is $40 per person. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. To register, call 518-642-1417.
Garden tour
BRANDON — Friends of the Brandon Free Public Library are opening 10 gardens to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in support of the library renovation. There is no rain date for this event. Tickets are $25 per person; visit brandonpubliclibrary.org/library-events for purchase online.
Welsh hymn sing
FAIR HAVEN — The Vermont/New York slate valley’s Welsh heritage Poultney Area St. David’s Society introduces Vaughn L. Watson, of Addison, organ accompanist for its Gymanfa Ganu held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at First Baptist Church in Fair Haven. Jay G. Williams, III, from Oneida County, New York, pastor of Augusta Presbyterian Church, will conduct.
Free-will offering will be collected; pre-event sponsors are appreciated. Email pasds1988@gmail.com for more information, or call 802-287-5744 (a message phone).
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)