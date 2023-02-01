AROUND TOWN
Audubon event
The 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is taking place Feb. 17-20. Bird watchers count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, then enter their checklists at birdcount.org online. All the data contributes to a snapshot of bird distribution and help scientists monitor change over the past 25 years. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society with partner Bird Studies Canada and is made possible in part by sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.
Community Care stats
RUTLAND — Community Care Network, comprised of Rutland Mental Health Services and Rutland Community Programs, announced its 2022 (from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022) service results in conjunction with the release of its 2022 Impact Report.
— 178,296 hours of service provided to 3,094 clients across the functional service areas of Developmental Disabilities Services, Substance Use Disorders Treatment, Community Rehabilitation and Treatment, Adult Behavioral Health Services, Child and Family Services and Mental Health Crisis Services.
— Provision of more than 25 new Adult Mental Health Services Wellness and Psychotherapy groups, with an average of 50 individuals attending daily.
— Expansion of its Caregiver Support Program through grant funding from the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living to now provide education, training and assistance to professional and personal caregivers.
— Receipt of a four-year, $4 million Planning, Development and Implementation grant from The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for the network to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, joining over 400 clinics nationwide.
— Implementation of a new, 24 hours a day, seven days a week Crisis Text Line via support from the Vermont Community Foundation to allow for greater accessibility among those seeking assistance during a mental health emergency.
— Establishment of a new network Data and Quality Team, and supporting software, to ensure efficient and effective delivery of services to clients.
— On average across programs, 91% of clients reported that Rutland Mental Health Services staff treated them with respect and 81% of clients reported that they received the help they needed.
Cervical cancer
RUTLAND — “Get informed. Get screened. Get vaccinated.” Community Health supports Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer is a condition that is preventable and curable. It can be detected by annual screening known as a PAP test. Also, the HPV vaccine, administered before a child is age 14, prevents the virus from becoming a cancer-producing infection. Screenings and vaccinations are part of routine primary care at Community Health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die of this cancer each year in the U.S. “Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing cervical cancer, and Black women have the highest rates of dying from cervical cancer.”
Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with the human papillomavirus, an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact. Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical cancer in women.
AROUND VT
Flower show
ESSEX JUNCTION — “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” 2023 Vermont Flower Show will be held March 3-5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 60+) and college students, $7 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets or in store at Claussen’s Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm, Gardener’s Supply in Williston and Burlington, and beginning on Feb. 5 all Market 32 stores. Tickets will also be available at the door. Parking for this event is free.
