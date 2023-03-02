BUSINESS
Employees honored
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, skilled home health and hospice services, recognized Jeff Leake as Clinical Employee of the Quarter and Melissa “Missy” Brown as Non-Clinical Employee of the Quarter. Leake was honored for his support of co-workers and commitment to demonstrating helpfulness by sharing solutions to overcome challenges. Brown was recognized for helpfulness and teamwork.
Dairy finance
Dairy farmers interested in improving the economic viability of their farm operation are invited to attend a free, two-day workshop at one of three northern New England locations. Farmers will learn how to calculate cost of production and their breakeven milk price, as well as risk management and diversification options.
Registration is required by March 13; information can be found at go.uvm.edu/costofproduction online.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations. Lunch is included. Dates and locations are:
— March 20 and 21: Lisa’s White Flour Catering, 205 Church Hill Road. Augusta, Maine, contact 207-581-3240, glenda.pereira@maine.edu
— March 27 and 28: University of New Hampshire Extension Office, 315 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, New Hampshire, contact 603-825-5509, sarah.allen@unh.edu
— April 3 and 4: UVM Extension Office, 327 U.S. Route 302, Barre, Vermont, contact 802-279-7517, whitney.hull@uvm.edu
Anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, should notify the contact person listed for the location they plan to attend at least three weeks in advance of the workshop date.
Vacation raffle
HomeShare Vermont is offering a chance to win one of nine opportunities at inns, shopping, dining and entertainment, in its 2023 Staycation/Vacation Raffle. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HomeShareVermont.org online. The full prize list can also be viewed there. The drawing will be held Thursday, April 20. The HomeShare Vermont Staycation/Vacation Raffle is sponsored by AARP Vermont, Margaret and Bert Cicchetti, Hickok-Boardman Insurance Group, Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, and Stark Law, PLLC.
Grant award
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont received a $36,090 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program. The grant was provided from funds donated by customers at checkout last September and will be used to help schools and communities across Vermont to increase the number of children who consistently participate in their school breakfast programs. Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools.
AROUND TOWN
Film festival
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Vermont Works for Women begins its LUNAFEST 2023, a film festival of award-winning short films by and about women, Friday, March 10, at The Briggs Opera House, 5 South Main St. in White River Junction. A reception is at 5:30 p.m. and the LUNAFEST films start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the films and $25 for the screening plus reception, available at www.vtworksforwomen.org/event/lunafest-in-the-upper-valley online. Ticket prices go up $5 the week of the screening. All proceeds benefit VWW’s mission to promote economic justice and advance gender equity.
COLLEGE NEWS
Paityn DeLong, a senior at Fair Haven Union High School, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Castleton University.
The Lasell University Men’s Track & Field team finished fifth in the GNAC Indoor Championships. Connor Parker, of Rutland, won his event in the Weight Throw. He put up a personal best of 10.97m, giving him the gold. At USATF New England Indoor Championships, he put up a Shotput season best at 9.18m and competed in the Long Jump (3.79m).
AROUND VT
Flower show
ESSEX JUNCTION — This year’s Vermont Flower Show, presented by the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association, returns March 3 thru 5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. This year’s theme is “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood,” an adaptation of the original A.A. Milne version of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore. Along with the centerpiece garden display, a variety of garden-inspired activities is offered. Visit vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/seminar-schedule for more information.
Teachers workshop
Teachers from throughout the greater Vermont area are invited to take part in the fourth professional development workshop organized by the Vermont Holocaust Memorial advocating for Holocaust education as a means of transmitting the tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism and intolerance.
The March 21, workshop will take place in Woodstock. “Choices Matter: Complicity and Action During the Holocaust,” will be presented in collaboration with Echoes & Reflections, a not-for-profit educational organization. Visit www.holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2023-workshop for more information and to register.
VTF&W
Public hearings
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2023. The hearings will include results of Vermont’s 2022 deer seasons and prospects for deer hunting next fall, as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd. The hearings will also include a review of the 2022 moose hunting seasons and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2023.
The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at these locations:
— March 20: Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans.
— March 21: Burr & Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave., Manchester.
— March 23: Woodstock Union High School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock.
Pre-recorded videos of the presentations at these meetings will be available by going to the “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page. In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 12.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.