MILITARY NEWS
Vermont namesake
PEARL HARBOR — The Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine, USS Vermont (SSN 792), and its crew of approximately 130 sailors arrived July 27 at its new homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Vermont, the first Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service, is a new construction submarine, joining the six Virginia-class submarines already assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1. More than half of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force is based in the Indo-Pacific region because of the area’s strategic importance.
Vermont is the third U.S. Navy ship to be named after the Green Mountain State. The first was one of nine 74-gun warships authorized by Congress in 1816. The second, Battleship No. 20, was commissioned in 1907 and first deployed in December of that year as part of the “Great White Fleet.”
PACT Act event
RUTLAND — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in White River Junction and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a VetFest Picnic and PACT Act VBA claims assistance and health care eligibility clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Elks Lodge, 44 Pleasant St. in Rutland.
Walk-ins only, no appointments, veterans and survivors must act now to receive retroactive benefits for toxic exposure under the PACT Act, before the Aug. 9 deadline. VA staff at this event will be ready to help veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures, and more. For more information, call 802-295-9363 extension 5335 or email pctc.vbawrj@va.gov.
AROUND TOWN
CCC benefit
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Seniors Golf Committee members invite all golfers to the 19th annual Community Center Golf Outing Friday, Sept. 8, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. Proceeds support the center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program. There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one contest sponsored by Gilmore Home Center, and prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closest to pin for both men and women. For more information, call 802-468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
AROUND VT
Leadership Institute
The Snelling Center for Government is now accepting applications for the Early Childhood Leadership Institute Class of 2024. The Early Childhood Leadership Institute is designed to stimulate enthusiasm for, and effective participation in, efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont. ECLI brings a group of diverse participants together for 12 seminar days over six months starting in October. The application deadline is Sept. 1. Visit www.snellingcenter.org for more information or an application.
You are strongly encouraged to apply if you are one or more of the following:
— A professional working with young children and families.
— A parent wanting to expand your own leadership capacity.
— A professional of any sector interested in the complex systems of early childhood and families work.
— Interested in civic engagement through the lens of early childhood and families.
BUSINESS
Cost reimbursements
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced the USDA Farm Service Agency has awarded $577,325 to the state as part of the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Application for these funds is now open for certified operations; application deadline is Nov. 1. Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/organiccostshare for more information and to apply.
Certified organic operations may receive reimbursement of up to 75% of their direct certification costs paid between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30 annually, not to exceed $750 per certification scope. This program will help many organic producers and processors who have suffered losses during this year’s frost and flooding events.
COLLEGE NEWS
The spring 2023 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, names Peter Sell, of Pittsfield; and Caitlin French, performance and communication arts and business in the liberal arts major, of Rutland.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)