The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, named Olivia Depatie, of Brandon, and Graham Lanzillo, of Rutland, to the fall 2022 president’s honors list.
March for Meals
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging has launched its annual March for Meals initiative, a combination fundraising and awareness campaign aimed at generating support for its various nutrition services, namely the Meals on Wheels and community meal programs. To make a donation, visit www.svcoa.org/donate or send by mail to SVCOA, 143 Maple St., Rutland, VT 05701. To sign up to volunteer with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels program, visit www.svcoa.org/volunteer or call 802-786-5990.
Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, will host the Champions Dinner fundraising event at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, locally catered in celebration of the 21st annual March for Meals. Dinner tickets are currently available for $30/person at the Godnick Adult Center. All proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels. The deadline for reservations is Monday, March 20.
Paddling film fest
BURLINGTON — The Northern Forest Canoe Trail, NRS and Outdoor Gear Exchange will present the 18th annual World Tour Paddling Film Festival at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the OGE headquarters in downtown Burlington. The festival is an international tour of whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, rafting, SUP, action and lifestyle films. Visit bit.ly/burlingtonfilmfest23 for more information and to purchase tickets.
Water leaks
For the eighth year in a row, the Department of Environmental Conservation offered free leak detection services to Vermont’s public water systems. Water systems serve homes, schools, businesses and offer Vermonters clean, safe drinking water. In 2022, DEC helped 17 systems find and fix 21 leaks, which saved 30.4 million gallons of water a year. As part of the process, DEC will follow up with system administrators to ensure leaks get fixed or there is an implementation plan.
Water leaks often go undetected until there is a significant problem. It’s important for water districts and municipalities to conduct leak detection surveys every one to three years. Fixing leaks often increases the life of a water system’s assets, such as pumps and filters. It also reduces the risk of costly emergencies, outages, damage, contamination and legal fees.
State appointees
Gov. Phil Scott appointed 106 individuals to state boards and commissions in January and February. The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply. Appointments made are:
Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners — Lynn Irwin, East Thetford; Board of Nursing — Deborah Belcher, Hinesburg; Kelly Sinclair, Danville; Krystal Bernier, Barre; Board of Pharmacy — Olivia Sprague, St. Albans; Board of Professional Engineering — John Pitrowiski, Waterbury; Nathan Mascolino, Jeffersonville; Clean Water Board — Chad Tyler, Highgate Springs; Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission — David Deen, Westminster; Governor’s Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council — Christopher Dube, South Burlington; State Board of Optometry — Karena Shippee, Danville; Kenneth Lawenda, Burlington; State Emergency Response Commission — Chris Violette, Barre; State Labor Relations Board — Michelle Phelps, Georgia; State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health — Bruce Wilson, Winooski; State Rehabilitation Council — Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury; Anna Kolback, Middlesex; Gina D’Ambrosio, Williston; Helena Kehne, Adamant; Laura Flint, Waterbury; Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester; State Veterinary Board — Lori Stroutsos, Montpelier; State Workforce Development Board — Kumulia Long, Milton; Paul Bean, Northfield; Scott Farr, Springfield; Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors — Victoria Biondolillo, Waterbury; Vermont Aviation Advisory Council — Douglas White, Stowe; Jamie Hildebrandt, Bennington; Nicholas Longo, South Burlington; Paul Carroccia, Bondville; Rep. Sara Coffey, Guilford; Robert Flint, Springfield; Vermont Commission on Women — Sarah Lang, Brattleboro; Sophia Rabe, Williston.
Also, Vermont Rail Advisory Council — Carl Fowler, Williston; Charles Moore, St. Albans; David Wulfson, Shelburne; Joanne Erenhouse, Chester; Richard Moulton, Huntington; Vermont Real Estate Commission — Paige Farrington, Burlington; Working Lands Enterprise Board — Megan Camp, Shelburne; Tyler Miller, Burlington; Board of Medical Practice — David Coddaire, Morrisville; Justices of the Peace — Maurice Harvey , Charlotte; Patrice Machavern, Charlotte; Terry James Hosley, Danby; Charles Wilton IV, Milton; Alix Manny, Norwich; Jeff Blow, Barre; Rosemary D’Elia, Cambridge; Current Use Advisory Board — Alan Calfee, Dorset; John McClain, Bethel; District #1 Environmental Commission — Cort Jones, Mendon; Devon Fuller, Brandon; John Casella II, Mendon; John Bloomer Jr., Wallingford; Mary Shaw, Florence; Michael Miller, Killington; District #3 Environmental Commission — Anne Margolis, Corinth; Marvin Harvey, Rochester; Roderick J. Maclay, South Strafford; District #4 Environmental Commission — Kate Purcell, Burlington; Parker Riehle, South Burlington; Scott Baldwin, Burlington; Tom Little, Shelburne; J. Christopher Callahan, Shelburne; District #6 Environmental Commission — Daniel Luneau, St. Albans; Mark Naud, South Hero; District #7 Environmental Commission — Clark Atwell, St. Johnsbury; Dexter Randall, Newport Center; Eugene Reid, Canaan; Nicole Daignon, Hardwick; Patricia Sears, Lowell; District #8 Environmental Commission — Don Miller, Bennington.
Also, District #9 Environmental Commission — Brian Carpenter, Middlebury; Rob North, Ferrisburgh; Robert Feuerstein, Vergennes; Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission — Shawn Burke, Milton; Tania Bertsch, South Hero; Interagency Committee on Administrative Rules — Nicole Dubuque, South Hero; Municipal Bond Bank — David Coates, Colchester; Mary Alice Mackenzie, Colchester; Natural Resources Board — Donald Turner Jr., Milton; Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council — Andrew Laing, Burlington; State Emergency Response Commission — Bob Morlino, Pawlet; Chris Dube, Wilder; David Patneaude, Derby Line; Mark Toof, Williston; Prescott Nadeau, Colchester; Sheriff Ryan Palmer, Windsor; Unorganized Town Supervisor — Buel’s Gore — Jacob Perkinson, Burlington; Unorganized Town Supervisor- Glastenbury — Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury; Unorganized Town Supervisor — Somerset — Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury; Vermont Board of Architects — Kirk Moore, Manchester; Vermont Housing Council — Chris Snyder, Shelburne; Heather Starzynski, Rutland; Kathy Beyer, Hinesburg; Rachel Batterson, Huntington; Vermont Housing Finance Agency — Katie Buckley, South Burlington; Vermont Veterans’ Home board of trustees — Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield; Jennifer Carmichael, Arlington; Kent Butterfield, Gaysville; David Fabricius, Pawlet; Robert Hooper, Burlington; Richard Setzer, North Bennington; Working Lands Enterprise Board — Alan Calfee, Dorset.
