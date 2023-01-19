AROUND TOWN
Film seriesWOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Vermont Film Series will present two documentaries, each to be screened at 3 p.m. in the Billings Farm & Museum Visitor Center Theater. Tickets are $15, $12 for Billings Farm & Museum members. For more information, visit billingsfarm.org/filmseries or call 802-457-5303.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22: “Bitterbrush” is a rare glimpse into the friendship, life transitions and hard work of two women range riders rounding up cattle in remote Idaho.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29: “Art & Krimes by Krimes.” While locked-up for six years in federal prison, Jesse Krimes secretly creates works of art, including a 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home.
Fly Tyers
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers will hold its next scheduled meeting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. Michael Roussel will speak on fishing the Upper Delaware River system followed by a demonstration on how to tie a couple of early season dry flies: a Blue Quill/male Hendrickson convertible emerger and the female Hendrickson, aka Pink Lady.
Prospective members may attend a session at no cost and the club welcomes new and returning members with annual dues of $20. For more information, call 802-236-2543 or email mroussel01@comcast.net.
BUSINESS
Utility incentives
Vermont Public Power Supply Authority announced its new online rebate platform. Customers of Barton Electric, Village of Enosburg Falls, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Company, Village of Johnson, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, Orleans Electric, and Swanton Village, are eligible for rebates. Customers can apply online for a variety of incentives that encourage fossil fuel use reduction, by visiting www.vppsa.com/rebates online.
Transportation incentives — electric vehicles, up to $1,400; electric vehicle chargers, $500 for chargers for workplace or public use, free charger plus $500 incentive for residential customers who qualify for PowerShift; ebikes, $100; electric golf carts, $50.
Home and yard incentives — heat pump technology, at least $250 instant discount, offered in partnership with Efficiency Vermont; electric lawn mowers, $50; electric trimmers, $25; electric chainsaws, $25; electric leaf blowers, $25.
Business incentives — electric forklifts, $2,500; commercial electric lawn mowers, $1,200; custom projects, incentive varies (contact VPPSA to learn more).
Rebate applications by mail and email are still accepted.
New leadership
The Vermont Communications Union Districts Association has elected new officers: Ellie de Villiers, Maple Broadband, as president; Jonathan Baker, NEK Broadband, as vice president; and F.X. Flinn, ECFiber, as treasurer/secretary.
Modeled on the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the association formed in November 2020 and consists of nine Communications Union Districts, regional municipalities to provide world-class broadband to unserved and underserved addresses statewide.
Addison County native de Villiers has experience in telecommunications, strategy and policy, including at a multi-national fiber operator leading its affordable access initiatives.
Danville resident Baker is a founding member of the executive committee of the state’s largest and most rural CUD, NEK Broadband. He brings over 16 years in software development to create tools that help solve broadband access and affordability challenges.
The association would like to thank outgoing president, F.X. Flinn, for his service and commitment to broadband in Vermont, including his role in the formation of VCUDA.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
