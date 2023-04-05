AROUND TOWN
Provider awards
RUTLAND — On National Doctor’s Day, March 30, Rutland Regional Medical Center announced the 2022 Providers of the Year. The winners, representing a physician or nurse practitioner, physician assistant or other advanced practice provider, are recognized for their contributions to the greater Rutland community, staff and patients. The criteria used include respect among their peers, clinical excellence, professionalism, involvement in public service and the community, and demonstration of the vision and values of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Awardees, Rutland Regional Medical Center Providers: Physician of the Year is Sarah Rich. Advanced Practice Provider of the Year is Danielle Robillard.
Awardees, Rutland Community Providers: Primary Care Physician of the Year is Amy Ferguson. Advanced Practice Provider of the Year is Suzanne Jones.
Sarah Rich is an emergency medicine physician at Rutland Regional. She joined Rutland Regional Medical Center in 2014. Rich received a bachelor’s degree at William Smith College in Geneva, New York; received her medical degree from University at Buffalo School of Medicine in Buffalo, New York, in 2011; and completed her residency in emergency medicine at University at Buffalo. She is board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Danielle Robillard is a hospital medicine nurse practitioner. She joined the Rutland Regional team in 2013 as a Licensed Nursing Assistant. Robillard received her associate degree in nursing from Castleton State College in Castleton; bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Texas in Arlington in 2016; and a master’s degree in nurse practitioner studies from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2019. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Amy Ferguson joined Rutland Regional Medical Center in 2016 as a pediatrician with Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region and a member of the hospital’s pediatric hospitalist team. She completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of New Hampshire in Durham; a medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington in 1995; followed by a pediatric residency at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. Ferguson is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
Suzanne Jones started working at Marble Valley Health Works in 2000 and joined Rutland Regional Medical Center in 2017 as an affiliate staff member. She received a bachelor of science degree from St. Lawrence University in 1987; a master of science in nutrition from the University of Vermont in Burlington and completed her physician associate degree at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1993. Jones is board-certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently the physician assistant representative on the Vermont Board of Medical Practice.
Lecture
CASTLETON — Castleton University professor Lisa Chalidze presents a lecture, “Clean Hands: The Life of Valery Chalidze,” on the life of human rights activist and Soviet dissident Valery Chalidze at 12:30 p.m. April 13 at the Jeffords Center Auditorium. This event is free.
Valery Chalidze published several underground and formal journals, and was named a MacArthur Fellow in 1985. He also was known for memorizing the legal statutes of the Soviet justice system and demanding the authorities obey their own rules.
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
MSJ fundraiser
RUTLAND — Mount St. Joseph Academy hosts its annual live and silent auction from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in its Martin McDonough Gymnasium. Also featured are a cash bar (age 21 and older); hors d’oeuvres; 50/50; and dancing with MC Sounds. Tickets are $15 per person, purchased by calling 802-775-0151, ext. 2015, or email cward@msjvermont.org. Auction item donations are still being accepted. If interested in reserving a table, purchase 10 or more tickets and get a table saved. Visit www.msjvermont.org for more information.
AROUND VT
Website improved
The Department of Health has launched a newly designed website to improve Vermonters’ ability to access important public health information. The web address will stay the same — healthvermont.gov — as will most content on the site, including current web pages and links. The changes incorporate feedback from users and community partners and aligns the website with current technology and web-browsing habits.
Reported improvements reportedly make the site more user-friendly, layout is easier to read and find key resources, improved search function works better for mobile devices and screen readers. It also helps Vermonters find information in languages other than English — with links to professionally translated materials and to Google translate.
BUSINESS
Manure spreading
Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban ended April 1, but with another snowy March having brought challenging field conditions, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is issuing a spring stewardship reminder to Vermont farmers and Custom Manure Applicators. The Required Agricultural Practices outline that manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations. Trends in Vermont’s weather provide the potential for increased flooding and require farmers and Custom Manure Applicators to remain vigilant through the spring season.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.