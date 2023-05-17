AROUND TOWN
Welsh photographer
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St. in Granville, presents “Quarrymen,” an exhibition curated by Welsh photographer Carwyn Rhys Jones, featuring the stories of quarrymen who once worked in the quarries of Northern Wales. The Slate Valley Museum in Granville has longstanding ties to the industry in Wales. The exhibition will remain on view through Nov. 4.
Jones will be at the Slate Valley Museum to participate in a preview reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, as well as the museum’s spring reopening celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Admission to the preview reception is $15; $10 to attend Saturday’s curator’s talk; museum members may attend both events for free.
Regular museum admission is $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens (age 65+). Admission is free for children, members of the military, and slate workers.
Dementia caregivers
RUTLAND — For those who are struggling to care for a loved one with dementia or mental illness, call 802-345-7147 or email alang@rhavt.org to register for these events:
— Self Care Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, in-person at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St, in Rutland, or via Zoom at bit.ly/zoom051823 (Meeting ID 831 8341 7473, Passcode 579001.)
— Virtual Dementia Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. May 19 at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St, in Rutland.
Grant applications
RUTLAND — Nonprofit organizations considering or developing a new program addressing the well-being of Rutland County residents are encouraged to consider applying for a Bowse Health Trust Grant. Successful letters and projects should address the priority areas identified in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, including housing, child care and parenting, supporting the aging community, and mental health. Organizations are required to center diversity, equity, inclusion in their work.
The Bowse Health Trust will start its 2023 grant cycle with Letters of Intent due on June 15, full proposals to be submitted by Sept. 15. Grant awards are announced by Dec. 15, and grant funding will start on Jan. 1, 2024. For details, visit rrmc.org/about/bowse-trust or email Bowse Health Trust at healthtrust@rrmc.org.
AROUND VT
Lake rules
The 2023 annual Vermont Lake Seminar, co-sponsored by the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds and Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 2 as a free and open to the public virtual event. Titled “Compliance and Enforcement of Vermont Lake Rules: Who you Gonna Call? Lake Busters,” this seminar will investigate how the balance is maintained between protection and use of Vermont’s lakes and ponds. For agenda and registration information, visit vermontlakes.org/event/2023-fovlap-lake-seminar online.
SARE host
The U.S. Department of Agriculture/National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced UVM Extension will continue to serve as the host institution for the Northeast Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, SARE program, for the next 10 years. The program, established by Congress in 1985, supports farmers and the people who work with them in four regions (Northeast, South, North Central and West) by offering grants for applied research and education programs. Northeast SARE includes the New England states, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
BUSINESS
Storm damage
RUTLAND — U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Patricia Matte announced the office is now accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program to cost-share with producers for damages resulting from Winter Storm Elliott, a severe storm with high winds that hit Vermont on Dec. 23-24, 2022, in Rutland County. ECP signup ends on June 2.
The approved ECP practices under this authorization include EC1-Removing Debris from Farmland; EC3-Restoring Permanent Fences; and EC7-Other Emergency Conservation Measure, including maple sugarbush restoration and sap collection infrastructure repair.
For more information on ECP or to begin the application process, call 802-775-8034, or visit farmers.gov/recover online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.