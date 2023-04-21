YOUTH NEWS
Trout program
The Vermont Institute of Natural Science announced it will partner with the Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited to support the Trout in the Classroom program in schools statewide. Trout in the Classroom is an environmental education program in which students raise brook trout from eggs delivered in January by Trout Unlimited before releasing them in a local stream in late spring. Vermont Fish & Wildlife provides the trout eggs and offers hatchery tours. TU volunteers help teachers set up their tanks, troubleshoot water chemistry and fish health problems, and participate in fieldwork activities with students.
The program has been offered at all grade levels pre-K-12 but may be best suited for students in grades 3-6. VINS and Trout Unlimited, both at the state and national level, provide extensive technical and curricular resources for teachers. VINS organizes a workshop each fall for teachers and volunteers and is also available for ongoing support and consultation.
Student exhibit
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the public to the opening of its student exhibit, “It’s All About the Arts,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The work of young artists in grades pre-K-12 will be on display. The Chaffee thanks all teachers, parents, family and friends who encourage young artists to explore the arts.
Teen leaders
UVM Extension 4-H is seeking high school students who are interested in taking on a leadership role to develop science programs and/or organize an environmental summit for their peers during the next school year. Two opportunities are available, each with an application deadline of June 1. Anyone who is entering grades 9-12 in the fall is eligible to apply for one or both programs. Details and links to applications are available at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. Membership in 4-H is not required. For more information, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565.
AROUND TOWN
Drug take back
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinet and turn in your used and unused prescription drugs in a safe and anonymous way.
The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department will host a drive-through disposal event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rutland Regional Medical Center in the employee parking lot at the hospital. Other drop off locations open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for disposal include Rutland Pharmacy, 75 Allen St., Rutland; Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, 124 State Place, Rutland Town; Castleton Police Department, 273 Route 30 North, Castleton; Fair Haven Police Department, 3 North Park Place, Fair Haven.
Earth Day
QUECHEE — Join the Vermont Institute of Natural Science for an Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, to learn ways you can help out your planet. All Earth Day activities are included with admission to the Nature Center. For more information, visit www.vinsweb.org online.
Call to artists
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces their Annual Members’ Exhibition, June 9 through July 9, at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. There will be a reception for the artists, open to the public, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9. Space in the exhibit is limited, so members who plan to participate should let the center know as soon as possible. The deadline to receive works is June 6. Membership must be current to exhibit; to renew and become a member, email info@carvingstudio.org or call 802-438-2097.
AROUND VT
NAMIWalks
BURLINGTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont will hold its annual NAMIWalks Vermont 2.5K on Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St. in Burlington. Registration is free and open at namiwalks.org/vermont online. Register as an individual, form a team, or join an existing team. Peers, families, friends and organizations gather to raise funds to support NAMI Vermont’s free programming statewide and to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.
VTF&W
Wildlife course
A wildlife course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21 at Buck Lake Conservation Camp, east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village. The interactive, three-credit graduate field course is taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University. Tuition is $710 and includes books, food and overnight facilities; a limited number of partial scholarships are available. Email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov for a course description, schedule of activities and registration information.
BUSINESS
Volunteers celebrated
Consolidated Communications celebrates and thanks its employees for volunteering in the communities where they live and work, during National Volunteer Week (April 16-22). Across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, Consolidated employees volunteered nearly 2,000 hours with more than 50 organizations in 2022.
Scholarship received
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Nursing Excellence Team recently presented Coral Hawley, RN, with the 2023 Carol P. Welsh, RN, Nursing Education Scholarship. Hawley works in the Ambulatory Care Unit and the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at RRMC. She plans to use the scholarship to continue her education on the use of alternative therapies in patient care.
VP now
RUTLAND — Vermont Electric Power Co. announced the election of Mark Sciarrotta to serve as VELCO’s vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer. The unanimous vote by its board of directors represents his latest advancement in his over 15-year career at VELCO. Prior to VELCO, Sciarrotta worked as an assistant attorney general at the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, where he represented the state in civil litigation and criminal prosecutions.
