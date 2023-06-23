AROUND TOWN
4th on the Farm
WOODSTOCK — Celebrate 4th on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 with wagon rides, games, music, food and more at Billings Farm & Museum. Purchase tickets in advance or at the door. Visit billingsfarm.org/events/4th-on-the-farm for details. Billings Farm & Museum gratefully acknowledge Season Sponsor Townline Equipment, whose generous support advances the mission to share stories and educate the public about Vermont’s agricultural heritage.
Summer concerts
KILLINGTON— Vermont’s Killington Resort announced the 2023 Cooler in the Mountains Concert Series lineup. This family-friendly weekly concert takes place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday in the natural amphitheater of the Snowshed Base Area. Bringing chairs and blankets is recommended; refreshments are available for purchase. Performance schedule is July 1, SoulShine: An Allman Brothers Experience; July 8, Hans Williams; July 15, Chalk Dinosaur; July 22, Kendall Street Company; July 29, Dizgo; Aug. 5, Bob Wagner & Friends; Aug. 12, The Dirty Water Dance Band; Aug. 19, Marcus Rezak; Aug. 26, Elise Testone; Sept. 2, Cousin Curtiss. Visit killington.com/events for more information.
Thank you
POULTNEY — Poultney Cemetery Association officers and trustees extend heartfelt thanks to Poultney United Fund and all who donate annually to it, for its recent $1,000 gift to the association. The 2023 gift is dedicated to Poultney Cemetery Association’s care, upkeep and multiple preservation needs within its historic Beaman Street property. Poultney Cemetery Association 2023 all-volunteer board of trustees are president Karen Moon Atwood, vice president Mary Lee Harris, treasurer DaleSusan Hughes, secretary Janice B. Edwards, Colin Hunt, Lynn D. McGann, William Peck, Lisa Sulham Perry, Christopher Pritchard.
Brook trout
Wild native brook trout have persisted in the headwater streams of Southwest Vermont for thousands of years. Now, an informational sign project by conservation partners is drawing attention to the importance of healthy habitat and good stewardship so this native species continues to survive in the region’s cold, clean water.
Signs will be posted near headwater streams along the Batten Kill, Walloomsac and Hoosic rivers. The signs note the value of healthy forest canopy and intact stream banks so native brook trout will continue to spawn and survive in its challenging habitat of long winters, sparse food and changing weather patterns.
The sign project followed a year-long process conducted by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources in its “Tactical Basin Plan” for Southwest Vermont. Sign project partners include Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Native Fish Coalition and Trout Unlimited’s Southwest Vermont Chapter.
Federal funds
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak and Bennington County senators announced over $130,000 of federal funds are available to reimburse Bennington County public entities that conducted search and rescue operations on Green Mountain National Forest land on or after Oct. 1, 2012. Bennington County first responders should review expenditures to determine whether they are eligible for reimbursement. Priority will be given to more recent expenditures, so public entities are asked to “work backward” in submitting requests for reimbursement, starting with the most recent expenditures. Eligibility criteria and information about how to access these reimbursements at www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/secure-rural-schools/title-3-faqs online.
YOUTH NEWS
Jungle art
WEST RUTLAND — Kids ages 5-8 will be “In the Jungle” with Zoë Marr Hilliard during the Carving Studio’s Art Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. Fee is $175. Full and partial scholarships are available. To register, or for more information, call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org. Register at carvingstudio.org/event-info/jungle-art-camp.
COLLEGE NEWS
The University of Rhode Island in Kingston has named Jack Coughlin, of Rutland, to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
AROUND VT
Grant received
All Brains Belong, an organization dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, announced it has been awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Health. The grant allows All Brains Belong to expand its capacity and enhance its services, aiming to address health inequity for neurodivergent Vermonters.
At least 1 in 5 people think, learn and/or communicate differently than the so-called “typical” brain. Some people have diagnoses such as autism, ADHD or others, but many do not. Autistic adults have an average life expectancy of 36-54 years, with premature cardiovascular disease and suicide as leading causes; have 2.5 to 4 times the rates of unemployment; 80% experience social isolation and difficulty accessing medical care.
In partnership with Vermont Community Foundation, this grant is part of multi-million-dollar COVID-19 funding to the state from the Center for Disease Control to address persistent health disparities. Neurodivergent people have higher rates of complications from COVID-19, including Long COVID.
BUSINESS
Milk workshop
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Cornell University veterinarian Paul Virkler will be the featured presenter at the Milk Quality Workshop held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, at the University of Vermont Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center. He will advise on troubleshooting milk quality issues on farms with dairy producers and agricultural service providers. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/milk online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-279-7517 or email whitney.hull@uvm.edu by July 18.
Maple promo
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Vermont businesses are invited to join the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Department of Tourism and organizations statewide in the Vermont Maple 100 annual promotion to showcase everything maple-related in Vermont. Every business who signs up will be featured on VermontVacation.com and benefit from the joint marketing efforts of a variety of public and private partners. The application to join the Maple 100 will close July 31. Email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov for more information.
