AROUND VT
Volunteers needed
This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are needed statewide for greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more. For more information, visit dec.vermont.gov/watershed/lakes-ponds/learn or call 802-490-6198 or email Oliver.Pierson@vermont.gov.
Trail fundraiser
The Green Mountain Club announced Long Trail Day will be Saturday, Aug. 19, this year. This annual fundraising event celebrates the Long Trail and invites all members of the hiking community to raise funds in support of the work that goes into maintaining Vermont’s 272-mile Long Trail.
Participants, donors and community members are invited to a Long Trail Day celebration near you. GMC representatives and volunteers will be stationed all over the state, leading hikes and workshops and handing out cold drinks and treats. Check greenmountainclub.org/longtrailday for hike sign-ups and details (coming soon).
Nurses honored
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center announced the recipients of the 2023 Nursing Awards & Scholarships. These awards recognize the exceptional work of nurses at the medical center who demonstrate excellence in clinical practice, leadership, education and patient care. The recipients are:
Paul W. Horton Award for Nursing Excellence to Stephanie Rettew; Licensed Nursing Assistant Clinical Excellence Award to Penny Griffin-Kimball; Licensed Practical Nurse Excellence in Clinical Practice Award to Marcijo Lombard; Sally Sample Award to Joy Schekter; Excellence in Advanced Practice Nursing Award to Kari Mattos and Erika Charkalis; Joan Webber Jones Award to Valarie Nick; Kate FitzPatrick NPG Award to Aaron Early; UVM Medical Center Preceptor Excellence Award to MaryKate Canavan.
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center announced two nurse leaders recently received national recognition from the Organization of Nurse Leaders. Betsy Hassan, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS, and Sarah Hoffman, MSN, RN CENP, were honored for advocacy, leadership and professional development efforts.
Hassan, who joined UVM Medical Center in 2021, is director of nursing education and professional development and serves as a board member of the American Nurses Association–Vermont. At the federal level, she works with members of Congress.
Hoffman, who first joined UVM Medical Center in 2006, is director of nursing operations and resources. She is currently co-chair of UVM Medical Center’s High Value Care Clinical Effectiveness and Efficiency Committee, leads the Nursing Workforce Steering Committee, and serves as a Vermont state representative on the ONL board of directors.
AROUND TOWN
Yard sale
CASTLETON — The 15th annual Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, rain or shine. Find bargains, treasures, crafts, food and one-of-a-kind items from over 40 vendor tables both outdoors and indoors at the Community Center, 2108 Main St. in Castleton. “Drive-around Maps” will also be available at the center. For more information, visit www.castletoncsi.org or call 802-468-3093.
Foodaroo
MIDDLEBURY — The eighth-annual Foodaroo festival will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Middlebury’s Historic Marble Works District, River Front Park, 137 Maple St., Middlebury. The event celebrates Vermont’s culinary artisans and beverage makers, with an emphasis on Addison and Chittenden County vendors and farms. Also featured are local bands, street performers, kids’ activities, baking competitions and more. Cover $5 (cash); kids age 12 and under free. Foodaroo donates a portion of proceeds to The Giving Fridge, a community organization offering free and subsidized meals purchased from local restaurants and made with ingredients from local farms and producers.
Workshop
RUTLAND — Rutland County Community Justice Center and The Creative Discourse Group present the “Understanding and Creating Inclusive Environments” free workshop focused on trans and LGBTQIA+ people, from 1 to 3 p.m. June 29 at Rutland Free Library’s Fox Room.
Dance festival
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The second annual Junction Dance Festival will be held July 13 to 16, in White River Junction. The festival opens with a two-day performance of “Tell Me How You Breathe” by the Loom Ensemble held at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14 (rain date July 17) at Lyman Point Park. July 14 through 16 features sampling of dance styles, workshops and films screened. July 15 and 16 showcase 20+ works by New England dance artists performing at Briggs Opera House, Open Door Studio and Veterans Memorial Park, within walking distance of each other. Performances will range from ethnic and street dance to contemporary, ballet, improvisation, and folk dance. Visit thejunctiondancefestival.org for more information.
Scholarship awards
RUTLAND — Members of the Rutland Area Medical Community recently awarded seven $2,500 scholarships to local students pursuing a career in health care.
This year’s recipients include graduating high school seniors, Lauren Costales, Mount St. Joseph Academy, who will attend Endicott College; Emma Johnson, Mill River Union High School, who will attend Vermont State University at Castleton; and Cadence Muth, Otter Valley Union High School, who will attend Vermont State University’s Vermont Technical College. Other 2023 recipients include Garrett Davine, of Rutland (Towson University); Leo Therrien, of Proctor (Vermont State University); and Rutland Regional Medical Center employees William Bogertman (University of South Alabama); and Summer Bennett McPhetres (Vermont Technical College).
VTF&W
Turkey survey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help monitoring wild turkeys. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys with the number of adult and young turkeys you observed. The value of the data collected improves when more people participate.
COLLEGE NEWS
Norwich University spring 2023 academic honors include:
President’s list — Noah Hamilton, Abigail Racine, both of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Anna Kerr, of Brandon; Luke Mackintosh, Gabrielle Wilson, both of Cuttingsville; Ryan Bartenstein, of Rutland; Hannah LaMarche, of Tinmouth.
BUSINESS
Internship grants
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor announced $400,000 in funding available for internship opportunities. The Work-Based Learning and Training Grants are open to all Vermont employers offering internships that provide meaningful training and work experience to eligible Vermonters. Applications will be accepted from now through June 30. Employers can find more information online at Vermont Grant Opportunities, Department of Labor. The Department of Labor encourages all interested employers to apply as soon as possible, as funding is limited.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)