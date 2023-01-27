AROUND TOWN
Audubon letter
WEST RUTLAND — Through a generous donation, Rutland County Audubon has been able to successfully refurbish nearly the entire boardwalk on Marble Street at the West Rutland Marsh. Carpenter, Dennis Duhaine, made the well-worn, oft-used (and vandalized) structure look fresh and new, as well as making it safer for all to use. Come out and see it for yourself and enjoy the view and the birds at our feeding station there.
At the boardwalk entrance is an informative kiosk, which is also awaiting refurbishing due to weather and vandalism. Next to the kiosk is our feeding station with various feeders and seeds, surrounding an old cellar hole.
BIRTHS
RRMC
A son, Isaac Xander Smiley, was born Jan. 2, 2023, to Stefanie Waite and Aaron Smiley, of Poultney.
COLLEGE NEWS
Bennington College
BENNINGTON — As a result of a year-long effort by Bennington College’s Vice President for Facilities Management and Planning Andrew Schlatter with cooperation from Paula Sagerman, historic preservation consultant, and Vermont Division of Historic Preservation (VDHP) State Architectural Historian Devin Colman, the Bennington College campus has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The nomination work was funded in part by a Certified Local Government Grant from VDHP, which Bennington College applied for jointly with the Town of Bennington.
Bennington College buildings ranging from the 1785 Shingle Cottage to the expansive gray-stone mansion of the Jennings Estate, the wood-framed Colonial Revival houses to the mid-century modernist structures, are composed of 57 individual structures, now the newly designated Bennington College Historic District.
Concurrently with the historic designation, AIA Vermont awarded Centerline Architects of Bennington with a Merit Award in the Historic Preservation, Adaptive Reuse, and Rehabilitation category for The Barn at Bennington College.
AROUND VT
Firearms storage
Vermonters who need to remove firearms from their homes now have access to a renewed program that provides safe storage at sites statewide, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced. Under the Firearms Storage Program, eight federally licensed firearms dealers in the state have signed up to accept firearms for temporary storage due to a protection order or for other safekeeping reasons. People may need to access safe firearms storage sites either due to a court order, or for other reasons such as travel, the presence of young children, mental health concerns, and more.
People who are concerned about firearms that belong to someone other than a family or household member can contact a law enforcement agency regarding a court order called an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which requires a gun owner to surrender firearms. Only a State’s Attorney’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office may file a petition for the order.
The eight safe storage sites are: R & L Archery, Barre; Hawk Hill Guns & Tackle, Brandon; Roland W. Hubbard Jr., East Dummerston; J Stone and Son Transport, Hancock; Green Mountain Sporting Goods LLC, Irasburg; Vermont Field Sports, Middlebury; AGC Arms, Shaftsbury; Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury.
Visit vsp.vermont.gov/firearmstorage for more information.
Ski safety
This month, ski areas across Vermont are participating in National Safety Awareness Month, sponsored by the National Ski Areas Association. While Vermont’s ski areas remain focused on the safety of guests and employees every day, the goal of the annual month-long initiative is to remind skiers and snowboarders that they play an important role in mountain safety, too.
The dynamic nature of skiing and snowboarding is part of what makes the sports fun and exciting — but inherent risks cannot be eliminated and changing weather and snow conditions mean participants must constantly be aware of what’s happening around them, ski and snowboard within their ability and remain in control. All visitors should know and follow Your Responsibility Code, wear a well-fitting snow sports helmet, learn how to ride lifts properly and learn how to avoid collisions.
Your Responsibility Code — the guidelines that skiers and snowboarders are responsible for following on the mountain — received its most recent update on its 60th anniversary in 2022:
— Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects.
— People ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way. You must avoid them.
— Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic.
— Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail.
— You must prevent runaway equipment.
— Read and obey all signs, warnings and hazard markings.
— Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.
— You must know how and be able to load, ride and unload lifts safely. If you need assistance, ask the lift attendant.
— Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs.
— If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee.
BUSINESS
Manager wanted
The Vermont Farm Show Inc. invites interested parties to respond to its request for proposals for a farm show manager. The manager is responsible for the overall planning, production and closeout of the show. To apply, follow the request for proposals instructions at vtfarmshow.com online. Request for proposals are due by 5 p.m. March 1. Interested applicants are encouraged to indicate their intent by 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and a question period will be open Feb. 6 through 28 by emailing julie.m.smith@uvm.edu.
