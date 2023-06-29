YOUTH NEWS
Mentors needed
Summer is when the need for the programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBS-VT) become the most critical. Mentors to a youth in Vermont are most needed now. It is a one hour per week commitment. There are 150 children on the BBBS-VT waiting list; they are “Littles” waiting to receive a “Big.” To become a “Big,” email info@bbbsvt.org or call 802-689-0092.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Graduates of Plymouth State University in New Hampshire include Emily Harris, of Bellows Falls, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Noah Rawling, of Bellows Falls, Bachelor of Science in Management; Madeline Fuller, of Brandon, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
Academic honors
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, includes: first honors — Emery A. Letendre, of Middletown Springs, Rory B. Carrara, of Rutland; second honors — Abbe Kathryn Cravinho, of Bellows Falls.
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, includes At Taylor, computing security major, of Brandon; Gaibrial Nichols, electrical engineering major, of Orwell; Ethan Moore, mechanical engineering technology major, of Pawlet; Emelia Mccalla, graphic design major, of Rutland; Dylan Moore, electrical engineering major, of Rutland; Sophie Tommola, museum studies major, of Rutland; Ethan Sulik-Doty, electrical engineering major, of Whiting.
New dean
Community College of Vermont announced Nicole Mace has joined its team as dean of administration. Mace served most recently as director of finance and operations for the Winooski School District. Previously, she spent eight years at the Vermont School Boards Association as general counsel and executive director. In those roles she was responsible for representing the organization in the Legislature and on various state committees and councils, and ensuring the growth and sustainability of an evolving membership organization. She is currently on the boards of the Winooski Housing Authority and the Champlain Housing Trust.
AROUND VT
Commission alternates
The Vermont Employer Healthcare Commissioners announced the addition of two alternate commission members to their bargaining unit. With West Rutland’s Mike Moser and Akua Smith, of Enosburg Falls, joining the team, the commission’s roster is now complete as they prepare for the next round of contract discussions on health care benefits for public school employees.
In 2018, Vermont established the Commission on Public School Employee Health Benefits to negotiate medical insurance for K-12 public school teachers and staff in the state of Vermont. Five employer commissioners who represent school boards are joined at the bargaining table by an equal number of employee commissioners selected by state education labor unions. The next round of formal negotiations between both parties is scheduled to start in April 2024.
The members of the Vermont Employer Commission includes Mark Koenig, from Vergennes, as chair; Adrienne Raymond, from Shrewsbury; Susan Hamlin-Prescott, from Cambridge; Patrick Healy, of Marshfield; and Kim Farnham, of New Haven.
Get outdoors
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s annual Hike, Bike and Paddle event returns for 2023. This program motivates people of all ages to get outside to try a new summer activity — or return to one they have long enjoyed.
Between July 15 and July 30, Blue Cross VT invites Vermonters to share photos of yourself, your family or friends getting outside to hike, bike, paddle, swim — whatever outdoor activity you choose. With every photo that is posted, participants earn a chance to win a new kayak, paddle and personal flotation device, all while supporting scholarships for Vermont kids to attend summer camp. To enter, post your photos to Facebook or Instagram and tag Blue Cross VT, or use the hashtag #HBPVT. Visit www.bluecrossvt.org/hike-bike-and-paddle-2023 for more information.
BUSINESS
Medical director
RUTLAND — Community Health has named Eitan Sobel, M.D., medical director for the health network’s Nursing Home Service Line supporting patients who require both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation at three facilities in Rutland, The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Mountain View Center, and Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation.
Dr. Sobel moved to Vermont in 2008 after a career as a hospitalist and internal medicine specialist in New York, Massachusetts, Kansas and Missouri. In Vermont, he’s worked both as a hospitalist at Rutland Regional Medical Center and a nursing home provider. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Sobel completed residencies in internal medicine at Salem Hospital in Salem, Massachusetts, and Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, after graduating medical school at the Technion Faculty of Medicine in Haifa, Israel.
Maple awards
The board of directors of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association presented the 2023 Annual Maple Awards and announced winners of their first annual Maple Contest at its recent annual meeting held at Vermont Technical College. Award recipients are Outstanding Sugar Maker Award to Cody Armstrong, of Randolph Center; Vermont Maple Person of the Year to Donna Young, of Morgan; Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award to Glenn Goodrich, of Cabot.
Maple Contest awards are Best in Class — Maple Cream, Paul Palmer, Palmer Lane Maple, Jericho; Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup, Glenn and Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot; Amber Color with Rich Taste Syrup and Dark Color with Robust Taste Syrup, Pam and Rich Green, Green’s Sugarhouse, Poultney. Best in Show Award — Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup, Glenn and Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot.
AROUND TOWN
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners are welcome. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, email gusbloch@gmail.com or call 802-775-1182.
Summer concerts
CASTLETON — Heritage Family Credit Union presents a series of free concerts at 7 p.m. each Tuesday night, rain or shine, at the Pavilion on Vermont State University’s Castleton campus. The remaining schedule is July 11, Cold Chocolate; July 18, Jamie Lee Thurston; July 25, Satin & Steel; Aug. 1, Studio Two Beatles Tribute Band; Aug. 8, Snake Mountain Blue Grass.
Also, the Chamber Music Institute will present Jessie Tai on violin and Maxim Pakhomov on piano at 7 p.m. July 23 in the Casella Theater. Entry is free; donations supporting the Chamber Music Institute can be made at the door.
