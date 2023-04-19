VTF&W
Lake trout
A sign project at Vermont’s state fishing access areas featuring information about wild native lake trout got underway this month, due to a joint effort by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Native Fish Coalition.
Native lake trout live in Vermont’s deepest and cleanest lakes. Lakes featured in this sign project include Caspian, Crystal, Echo, Maidstone, Seymour and Willoughby. Though lake trout are often raised in hatcheries and stocked for recreational fishing, the lakes designated in this education project retain wild, naturally reproducing populations of the species.
YOUTH NEWS
Science fun
BARRE — The Science Fun Day: Out of this World STEM Activities for Grades 3 through 5 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Barre Civic Center in Barre. The event is free, but registration is required, on a first-come, first-served basis until May 15 or the event fills up. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements to register. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 by May 5. If the program is full, contact her to be placed on a waiting list. The event is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and will be led by 4-H Teen Science Ambassadors.
AROUND TOWN
Pizza & Paint
RUTLAND — Theresa Gorman-Kahler of Cricket’s Eye Art helps you create “Blossoms in the Wind” at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, 60 Strongs Ave. in Rutland. Pizza and refreshments provided. Cost is $45 per person, to benefit Companions in Wholeness. To register by Tuesday, April 25, call 802-773-2460 or visit www.companionsinwholeness.com online.
Sip & Paint
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum will host its spring session of Sip & Paint on Slate from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28. Painters use a slate tile sourced directly from the Slate Valley as their canvas, guided by art teacher Darcie Parrott, to create a colorful rainbow trout. Cost is $40 per person and includes all art materials, one beverage ticket and a selection of snacks or finger foods. Anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages should come prepared to show a valid ID. Pre-registration is required by calling 518-642-1417 or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org.
Pancake breakfast
CASTLETON — Castleton Fire Association’s all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4A. Menu includes plain, chocolate chip and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, coffee and juice. Cost is adults $8, children age 10 and younger $4.
AROUND VT
Striders
SOUTH BURLINGTON — MVP Health Care and Age Well announced a partnership to offer older Vermonters free access to a walking and wellness program called Striders. The program, led by a certified fitness instructor, provides participants an opportunity to get moving, socialize with others, and improve their overall health.
The MVP Striders Walking Club will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, from April 26 through June 14 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington. Participants should meet at the Center Court carpet space near the former Sears store by entering near the LensCrafters/Shoe Department. Registration is now open at www.mvphealthcare.com/calendar online.
MVP Health Care is a not-for-profit health insurer. Age Well is a nonprofit providing services and support to older adults in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Angler report
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department released the Vermont Master Angler Program 2022 Annual Report with 1,064 entries and 79 Master Angler Award recipients. The program recognizes the achievements of anglers who catch trophy-sized fish from Vermont waters and celebrates the clean water and healthy habitats that allow these fish to survive and grow to exceptional sizes. Visit tinyurl.com/4uuwt6pv to access the report,
St. Albans angler Derrick Farmer and his 11-year-old son, Colby, participated for the first time in 2022. Colby was able to catch seven different trophy fish species in 2022, exceeding the minimum number of five species required to earn his Master Angler pin. A walleye, a pumpkinseed sunfish, a northern pike, and a yellow perch were all caught while ice fishing, and Colby added three more species, lake trout, smallmouth bass and freshwater drum, during the 2022 open water fishing season.
BUSINESS
Climate initiative
COLCHESTER — Vermont Public has partnered with the PBS science series NOVA to produce and distribute multiplatform, climate-focused content as part of the series’ national Climate Across America initiative. Vermont Public has produced two short digital videos as part of this project. In the first, climate reporter Abagael Giles visits Panton, which hosts a community microgrid able to run exclusively on renewable power, without backup from fossil fuels. The piece is available now at vermontpublic.org and on the station’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. The second video features a Vermont family farm that uses an anaerobic digester to trap much of the methane emitted from its cow manure and convert it into biogas, which is combusted to make electricity. The piece will be available later this month.
National leadership
VNAs of Vermont announced Executive Director Jill Mazza Olson has been appointed to positions on the National Association for Home Care and Hospice Advocacy and Rural Advisory Councils. The NAHC trade association represents the nation’s 33,000 home care and hospice organizations. Its advocacy council is responsible for developing initial policy positions on regulatory and legislative issues in home care and hospice. The rural advisory council was established to provide insights into the needs of health care providers serving rural areas.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.