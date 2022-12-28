AROUND TOWN
Candlelight vigilRUTLAND — The Homeless Prevention Center held their 23rd annual candlelight vigil on Dec. 21. Rutland County’s vigil is held each year on the Winter Solstice, along with hundreds of other communities across the country.
Over 50 people gathered in Depot Park to remember friends and neighbors in our community who have struggled, or are currently struggling, to find the sense of home many take for granted. The vigil included singing, stories from people who have been homeless, and a moment of silence to honor those who are still struggling or who have lost their lives while homeless. In the past three years, the center has helped rehouse over 400 homeless Vermonters.
Stew and breadWOODSTOCK — The next installment of the Billings Backyard Workshop Series will feature Cozy Stews & Breads with Chef Emery Gray from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, followed by a 30-minute Q&A, in the Billings Farm & Museum Learning Kitchen. Wearing a face mask is encouraged and appreciated for the indoor space.
Billings Backyard is designed to teach sustainable living skills to adult participants and is underwritten by a grant from the SpringRiver Private Foundation Trust. Each workshop includes hands-on demonstrations and steps for incorporating these skills into everyday life. The session is $15/person, $10/member. For registration and course details, visit tinyurl.com/BBYCozyStews online.
Support group
RUTLAND — Claudia Courcelle, director of Care Management for Community Health, and her team of care managers will hold their first Alzheimer’s support group meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Community Health Allen Pond, 71 Allen St. Suite 403, Rutland. Future meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month.
The support groups designed by the Alzheimer’s Association create safe environments where caregivers and family members can share feelings, thoughts and experiences. The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association trains volunteers and community groups to help build a network of support facilitators around the state. Three Community Health care managers volunteered to manage the Rutland County support group, Kelsey Bathalon, Margaret Thompson and Russ Webber.
In the next three years, Vermont is projected to have a 30% increase in people over the age of 65 who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Currently, over 13,000 Vermonters over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is projected to climb to 17,000 by 2025 (not including younger onset). Dementia patients need five to nine hours of care daily.
For more information about the Community Health support group, email kbathalon@chcrr.org or call 802-855-2255 or the Alzheimer’s Helpline at 800-272-3900.
AROUND VT
Wetland values
This holiday season, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is taking some time to reflect on the gifts that wetlands provide statewide. Marking where land and water meet, wetlands may be saturated or flooded by water year-round or for a few weeks of the year. Spanning over 300,000 acres, Vermont’s wetlands range from marshes and bogs to forested swamps.
The Vermont Wetlands Program within DEC implements the Vermont Wetland Rules through education, project review and enforcement. With over 1,000 projects to review each year, the program identifies and protects wetlands and their benefits.
In 2011, Tropical Storm Irene damaged hundreds of roads, bridges and culverts, contaminated drinking water systems, and flooded thousands of acres of farmland. In Rutland, historically high flows led to destructive flooding along the Otter Creek. Just 30 miles downstream, Middlebury saw less damage with wetlands and floodplains acting as sponges to absorb excess flood water.
Landowners, farmers, realtors, nonprofits and towns can use the DEC’s Wetland Screening Tool to find out about wetlands on a property. To find out what state environmental permits may be needed for a new project, Vermonters can visit the online Permit Navigator tool at dec.vermont.gov/permitnavigator and for more information on wetlands, their functions and values, view dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wetlands/resources online.
Rally for Life
MONTPELIER — Sponsored by the Vermont Right to Life Educational Trust Fund, the 50th annual Rally for Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, on the State House steps, to commemorate the 65 million unborn babies who have been aborted since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Plans are underway for activities in the morning followed by a march to the State House, luncheon at Capitol Plaza, and guest speakers. For more information, call 802-229-4885, or email vrlc@vrlc.net.
