AROUND VT
Open Farm Week
For the ninth consecutive year, farmers statewide will welcome the public for a behind the-scenes look at Vermont’s working landscapes. Vermont Open Farm Week 2023 is held now through Sunday, Aug. 13, featuring 173 events at over 49 farms. These events are found online, sorted by day and location, at DigInVT.com. Because of the recent flooding, some roads are still damaged and under repair; use 511 to check road conditions if traveling around the state.
A couple highlights are: Chef Dinner and Farm Tour, 5 p.m. Aug. 8, at Valley Dream Farm, Cambridge; Tomato Trot 5K, 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Cate Farm, Plainfield. Many events are free and some require pre-registration. Not all farms are open every day, so visit DigInVT.com to plan a visit. Everyone is invited to join the Open Farm Week conversation on social media using the hashtag #VTOpenFarm.
Hemlock management
The eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis) is considered a foundational species in northern forests with ecological, economic and cultural significance helping to create favorable conditions for other plants and animals, so any decline or loss in hemlock will have a ripple effect. Hemlock is vulnerable to the impact of climate change and spread of invasive species, including the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) and elongate hemlock scale (EHS). The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, UVM Extension, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Atowi project collaborated on developing the Management Guide for Eastern Hemlock Conservation in Vermont. This guide offers strategies for maintaining hemlock stands in Vermont’s forests. To view the guide, visit: go.uvm.edu/hemlock.
YOUTH NEWS
Activity challenge
Vermont Destination Imagination national education nonprofit is looking for teams of Vermont youth to collaborate on creative challenges in which they are the decision-makers, artists, inventors and performers. There are short challenges that require quick thinking and a longer challenge in a focus area of science, technology, engineering, fine arts, improvisation, service learning, or early learning. For more information, email vtdicreativity@gmail.com
AROUND TOWN
Jazz café
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts continues their summer Jazz Café Concerts at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 with the return of Harry Drum on tenor saxophone and Rob Zollman on drums. BYOB is acceptable. Donation is welcome.
East Poultney Day
EAST POULTNEY — The Poultney Historical Society is planning an 88th East Poultney Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. This year’s theme is “Lakes, Mountains and Summer” and focuses on Lake St. Catherine. Activities include talks by Lake St. Catherine Association board members, PHS board trustee and historian Ennis Duling, educators Dale and Joan Prouty. The society’s three historical buildings will be open, former GMC professor Laird Christian will lead a GMC Trivia Game, musicians will perform, face-painting and kid’s activities will be from Stone Valley Arts, Poultney Public Library and ReClaimED. Stewart’s Shops is once again donating ice cream for the Great American Ice Cream Social.
Voices for Peace
ROCHESTER — Sponsored by Action Corps, Vermont Peace/Anti-war Coalition, Burlington WILPF and Green Valley Media, Medea Benjamin, Tim Wallis and Vicki Elson will speak about ways of turning from militarism to peace, and will ask Vermonter to participate, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Pierce Hall on the Square in Rochester; free. For more information, call 802-355-3256.
Art show
POULTNEY — The Art of the Creative Process art show artists’ reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St., Poultney. Five Vermont artists and the lighting design company from Castleton Corners, Hubbardton Forge, demonstrate how much variety there is in the creative process, and how important those processes are to the final outcomes.
Rabies vaccine
The annual Rabies Vaccine Bait Drop began on Aug. 1. For nearly 30 years, the bait drop has been part of a nationally coordinated effort between the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies.
Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait attractive to raccoons and skunks — placed by hand in residential centers began Aug. 1, and dropped in rural areas from low-flying aircraft between Aug. 5 to 10. When an animal bites into the bait, it takes in the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies. Quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine are distributed across Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties.
If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
Flood of 2023
The Vermont Historical Society has created a new initiative to preserve images and documents of the historic floods that severely impacted the state in July. Members of the public are invited to submit their photographs, audio and video recordings, written memories and other relevant documents to the Flood of 2023 Archive on VHS’s website (floodof2023.digitalvermont.org), to be preserved for future Vermonters and scholars.
VHS holds a considerable number of records of past floods in its collection, including images and video from the Flood of 1927, the Montpelier flood of 1992, and Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, amongst others.
For information on physical items that VHS is interested in adding to the library and museum collection, visit: floodof2023.digitalvermont.org/collecting. For more information, email info@vermonthistory.org
