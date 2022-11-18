AROUND TOWN
Billings Thanksgiving WOODSTOCK — Visit the 1890 Farm Manager’s House as the 19th-century table is set for Thanksgiving past, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27, at Billings Farm & Museum. Family activities include crafts, stories, baking and more. Wearing a face mask is encouraged indoors.
Visitors can also meet the farm’s cows, draft horses, sheep, goats and chickens in the barns and scenic pastures. Billings Farm & Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Visit tinyurl.com/ThanksgivingWeekend2022 for more information.
Christmas bazaar
WESTON — Weston’s Christmas Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at the Weston Playhouse. There is no admission charge. More than 50 vendors will occupy booths on all three floors of the building for both days.
A raffle features a Vermont Country Store shopping spree, a grab bag of vendors’ contributions and a painting, with raffle proceeds to benefit Weston Playhouse.
AROUND VT
Healthier heating
Here are some tips for a healthier heating season, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:
— Consider pollution levels and health effects, as well as cost, when selecting a heater.
— Upgrade to an EPA-certified wood stove or a cleaner technology, such as an air-source heat pump (also known as mini-splits).
— Store your firewood properly for increased heating efficiency and to reduce pollution; cover stacked wood to keep it dry and allow air flow to encourage proper drying.
— Only burn split, seasoned wood which burns hotter and cleaner.
— Use a moisture meter to check wood moisture content, which is best at about 20; for an overview on how to properly use a wood moisture meter, checkout EPA’s Test Your Wood Moisture Meter website.
— Check air quality in your area at the Air Now website and, if possible, avoid burning wood during air quality alert days.
— Have your heating system inspected annually with particular attention to vents and chimneys.
— Reduce your heating needs and bills by insulating your home; caulking around windows, doors and pipes; and adding weather-stripping to doors and windows.
Winter prep
After your lawn gets its last seasonal cut, it is time to put away spring and summer outdoor power equipment, like lawn mowers, leaf blowers and trimmers. What’s next? Snow throwers, generators and other small engine equipment need to be readied for winter. How and when you prepare your equipment for seasonal changes can save you time and money later, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute:
— Review owner’s manuals.
— Service all equipment.
— Handle fuel properly.
— Charge batteries.
— Shelter equipment from winter weather.
— Prepare by making space in the garage or basement before the weather changes, so there is room to store larger yard items; clean up your yard; clear the paths used regularly in your yard.
— Use generators with care.
Projects funded
The Vermont Council on Rural Development announced the awardees for the second competitive round of the Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund. The funding supports projects that make a meaningful, community-scale impact. 2022-23 Project Recipients & Projects are:
ACORN/Addison County Relocalization Network, farmer-led climate-focused events; Bradford Energy Committee, Window Dressers weatherization; Brandon Energy Committee, library e-bikes for loan; BurnRight Vermont, education around clean wood burning; Cavendish Energy Committee, recycling awareness; Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, regional approach to weatherization; Climate Economy Action Center of Addison County, supporting Climate Action Teams; Craftsbury Public Library, community resilience center energy system; Glover Energy Committee, library e-bikes for loan; Green Driving America Inc., education to new drivers on low- to zero-emission vehicles; Guilford Energy Committee, library e-bikes for loan; Hartford Energy Commission, climate workforce development; Kimball Wellness Association, solar power for a mobile wellness clinic; Lincoln Library, sun pavilion and pollinator garden; Northfield Energy Committee, install a public EV charging station; Shelburne Climate Action Working Group, Window Dressers weatherization; SolarFest, weatherization initiatives; The Bike Hub, refurbish bicycles and safety supplies for community members; The Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury, weatherization; Town of Sheffield, town solar array; Town of Stowe Electric Department, Window Dressers and renewable energy education; Town of Williston Energy Committee, community outreach for fuel switching and weatherization; Vermont Natural Forest Products, update and automate a heating pellet mill; Village of Enosburg, install a public EV charging station.
BUSINESS
Outdoor recreation
National and state data shows Vermont continues to lead the nation in outdoor recreation as a vital part of the state’s economy.
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account released data on the economic impact of outdoor recreation in 2021. As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, the report shows spending in Vermont generated by activities from snow sports to camping, hiking, boating and biking, continues to increase exponentially.
The contribution of Vermont’s outdoor recreation to the state gross domestic product rose from 3.7% in 2020 to 4.1% in 2021, maintaining Vermont’s rank of third highest in the country behind Hawaii and Montana.
On Nov. 10, Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance gathered at in Burlington for its fourth annual Outdoor Economy Sessions. Outdoor industry leaders in manufacturing, retail, resorts, media and marketing, and education, discussed business development, workforce and marketing, as well as approaches to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and recreation infrastructure.
Women-owned business
The Vermont Women’s Fund and This Way UP have announced the Vermont Woman Owned Challenge to encourage shopping at women-owned businesses running Nov. 30-Dec. 7.
Users can use This Way UP’s searchable map to locate goods and services from women-owned retailers and suppliers by industry, by region, and by business name. Vermonters who take the challenge can post about their experience on social media and tag the Vermont Women’s Fund to be entered to win a basket of gift certificates for local goods produced by a collection of This Way UP businesses.
Visit thiswayupvt.com for more information.
BIRTH
Porter Medical Center
A son, Benjamin Arthur Gram, was born Nov. 9, 2022, to James Gram and Anna Daly.
