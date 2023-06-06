AROUND VT
Vermont Days
Vermont is offering free admission to Vermont State Parks and Vermont State Historic Sites on June 10 and 11 as part of Vermont Days.
Saturday, June 10 — Free Fishing Day statewide; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Family Fishing Festival, Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road, Grand Isle; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vermont History Museum, 109 State St., Montpelier; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Groton Nature Center Grand Opening, 1595 Boulder Beach Road, Groton; Vermont Days at President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
Sunday, June 11 — New exhibit ribbon-cutting, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, Plymouth; 2 to 4 p.m. Green Mountain Brass Band, Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Road, Waterbury Center.
For more information, visit www.vermontdays.com.
Words in the Woods
Words in the Woods, a series of in-person poetry and literature readings presented in partnership with Vermont State Parks and Vermont Arts Council, begin at 11 a.m. and are free to the public at state parks across Vermont — Sunday, June 25, at Kingsland Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh; Saturday, July 15, at Elmore State Park; Saturday, July 22, at Lake Shaftsbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 5, at Branbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 12, at Osmore Pond; Sunday, Aug. 27, at Silver Lake State Park.
Rare butterfly
NORWICH — A rare butterfly has been discovered for the first time in Vermont, flying this spring at one of the state’s protected natural areas. Bog elfin, patterned in brown and rust, and no bigger than a penny, was located by Vermont field biologist Bryan Pfeiffer at a bog in northern Vermont on May 19. One of the smallest butterflies on the continent, bog elfin spends most of its life high in black spruce trees and is detectable for only a few weeks from mid-May to early-June.
VTF&W
River conservation
Vermont River Conservancy has helped protect two properties to ensure cool waters for Vermont’s state fish, the brook trout.
In Duxbury, brook trout in Ridley Brook, a high elevation stream that flows into the Winooski River, Duxbury Land Trust purchased 58 acres soon to be added to Vermont’s Camel’s Hump State Park.
Trust for Public Land partnered with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to purchase 355 acres of unfragmented forest, rare wildlife habitat and outdoor recreational space along Otter Creek in Wallingford.
These projects, both funded in large part by Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and to be managed by departments within the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, will have public access for outdoor recreation like hiking, snowshoeing, fishing and wildlife watching.
Access areas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas, including but not limited to, swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.
Open fires, and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
AROUND TOWN
Strawberry festival
NORTH CLARENDON — The annual Strawberry Festival will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at The Brick Church (Clarendon Congregational Church), 298 Middle Road in North Clarendon. Menu includes ham, coleslaw, potato salad, deviled eggs, baked beans, beverages, strawberry shortcake or strawberries and ice cream. Cost is $12 adults, $6 ages 5 to 10, free ages 4 and under, dessert only $6. For more information, call 802-773-3873.
Grants awarded
The South Lake Champlain Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $33,431 in grants to six organizations to support research and educational projects concerning the southern portion of Lake Champlain. They are Audubon Vermont, $4,977; Fair Haven Grade School, $3,500; Fort Ticonderoga Association, $7,500; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, $4,977; The Nature Conservancy, $7,500. The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas $4,977.
Open meeting law
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Planning Commission, in partnership with the Vermont Secretary of State, will host an Open Meeting Law Training for municipal officials in the Rutland region at 6 p.m. June 14, both in-person at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission and virtually through Microsoft Teams. RSVP is required and attendees may submit questions ahead of time at forms.office.com/r/QVhVQqqAtk. For more information, visit www.rutlandrpc.org or call 802-775-0871, ext. 203, or email devon@rutlandrpc.org
Staff from the Vermont Secretary of State Office, including Secretary Sarah Copeland Hanzas, will lead the presentation on the mechanics of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law. Attendees can expect to learn about the basics of the law, best practices for compliance, and navigating problematic scenarios.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates of Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, include Abbe Kathryn Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Emery Letendre, of Middletown Springs, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with honors in International Development and Social Change, Phi Beta Kappa honor society; Rory Carrara, of Rutland, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Community Youth & Education Studies; and Ginny K. Benbow, of Wells, Master of Business Administration.
Malori Carlson, of North Clarendon, was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
Casey Coughlin, of Rutland was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.
Jake Galvin, of Middlebury, was named to the spring 2023 honors list at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
