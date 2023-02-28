YOUTH NEWS
4-H Working Steer
BERLIN — On Feb. 19, 11 4-H’ers enrolled in the working steer project met at the UVM Extension office in Berlin for the 2023 Vermont Working Steer Quiz Bowl.
Questions were bovine-related and working steer-specific with some miscellaneous questions relating to 4-H and Vermont, such as participants were asked to name all 14 counties in Vermont in alphabetical order. Tunbridge 4-H’er Madeliene Bates was the first to complete the bonus so earned points toward her overall score.
Placements for the first group were as follows: Landon Campbell, Randolph (first); Matt Whitney, Chelsea (second); Lily Larocque, Randolph Center (third); Remi Card (fourth) and Bristol Card (fifth), both from Williston.
In the second group, Charlotte Aiken, Tunbridge, placed first; followed by Madeliene Bates, also of Tunbridge, second; Clyde Tracy, South Royalton, third; Lydia Larocque, Randolph Center, fourth; Jasiu Murphy, Weybridge, fifth; and Colt Card, Williston, sixth.
4-H Dairy
RANDOLPH CENTER — On Feb. 18, Orange and Windsor County 4-H club members faced off in buzzer rounds at the 2023 Central and Southeastern Regional Dairy Quiz Bowl, at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.
Eight 4-H’ers, ages 14-18, competed in the Senior Division. Placements were Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (first); Delia Morgan, Woodstock (second); Amy Vaughan, Newbury (third); Zach Johnson, Tunbridge (fourth); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (fifth); and Dani Flint (sixth), Dylan Slack (seventh) and Andrew Fors (eighth), all from Bethel.
Bryn Nelson, Ryegate, captured first in the Junior Division (ages 11-13). Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, came in second; followed by Austin Washburn, third, and Sophia Fors, fourth, both from Bethel.
The Beginner (8-10) and Novice (first-time participant) Divisions were combined with Zoe Rumsey, Bethel, taking first place. Amos Riesterer, Bethel, and Thomas Williams, Randolph Center, tied for second.
Four 4-H clubs were represented at the event: Clever Clovers, Tunbridge; Hartland Cattle Club, Hartland; Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center; and Rambling Rivers, Newbury. Each participant received a colorful rope halter, courtesy of Orange County 4-H Foundation.
Video contest
The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition partners with the State Treasurer’s Office and Front Porch Forum to announce a video contest for youth to help them understand the importance of managing money responsibly. This year’s theme: “It All Adds Up! Money — Wants vs. Needs” encourages youth to develop videos that will highlight how impulse buying can affect your budget, what influences spending and how to prevent overspending.
The contest is open to middle school and high school students, including home-schooled students. Videos may be submitted by a team or individually. The winning entries will be awarded $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. The deadline for student submissions is April 1. Visit www.vermontjumpstart.com for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Vermont Technical College fall 2022 president’s list named Alexandra Alger, of Brandon, B.S. Nursing; Hannah Maynard, of North Clarendon, A.S. Radioloical Science; Nicholas Steventon, of Rochester, B.S. Computer Information Technology; Aric Marcille, of Rutland, A.S. Respiratory Therapy; Kristen Hofmeister, of West Pawlet, B.S. undeclared.
Husson University in Bangor, Maine, fall 2022 academic honors include Kimberly Mclean, of North Clarendon, B.S. educational studies, on the president’s list; dean’s list names Toby Jakubowski, undeclared, and Emerson Pomeroy, B.S. in nursing, both of Rutland.
Kelsey Lafaso, of Brandon, was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Sarina LoPresti, of Danby, earned fall 2022 dean’s list honors at Emerson College in Boston.
Maria Fortune, of Castleton, was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
Ashley Davis and Erica Hoffmann, both of Rutland, earned Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health in Salt Lake City.
AROUND TOWN
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
Woman’s Club
CASTLETON — The Castleton Woman’s Club will meet Wednesday, March 8, starting at noon with a buffet lunch followed by a business meeting and guest speaker at 1 p.m., at the Historic Medical Chapel on the Castleton University campus. Guest speaker Beth Murphy will share how she creates her botanical art, which consists of mixed media collages that are fine art, both familiar and modern. For information, call 802-468-5691.
Pie for Breakfast
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Public Library’s Pie for Breakfast is back in person from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Middletown Springs Elementary School
Menu includes all-you-can-eat pie for breakfast with tea, coffee or juice. Pies are sweet (such as pumpkin, apple, berry, chocolate) and savory (such as quiche, pot pies, pizza). Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; under age 5 are free. All proceeds benefit Middletown Springs Public Library. For more information, call 802-235-2435.
AROUND VT
Public input
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation is looking for public input on the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap. Virtual community engagement sessions will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and March 1; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. One in-person community engagement session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main St. Visit lab2.future-iq.com/vermont-forest-future for more information.
BUSINESS
Award nominations
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is calling for nominations for the annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental award, given to a person or organization making a difference in protecting Vermont’s natural areas and wildlife. Nominations are being accepted through March 31. The honor includes a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause. Individuals, nonprofits and businesses are eligible for the award. For more information, visit GMP’s website.
