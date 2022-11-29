YOUTH NEWS
Winter campsQUECHEE — Registration for Vermont Institute of Natural Science Winter Camps opens at 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 at camps@vinsweb.org
Winter camps are $75 per day for children Grades 1-4: Winter Explorers, Dec. 28-30, and Survival Superpowers, Feb. 20-24, 2023.
Essay contest
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is an opportunity for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it.
A volunteer panel of Vermont teachers will judge the 250-500-word essays on the students’ ability to articulate an issue and propose a solution, without regard to the students’ political views.
Following the contest, Sanders will enter the essays of the finalists into the Congressional Record — the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Last year, Sasha Lann from Brattleboro Union High School was selected as the winner from 409 submissions for their essay on voting rights.
The deadline to submit essays is Jan. 10, 2023. For more information, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion or call 800-339-9834.
Book grant
The Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications for its CLiF Year of the Book grant.
Awarded annually to 10 qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the grant provides selected schools with $25,000 in new books and literacy programming, including interactive in-person visits from authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; family literacy events; writing workshops; new books for the school and public libraries; 10 new books for each student to choose and keep; and additional resources during the school year.
The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/year-of-the-book
AROUND TOWN
Science pub
BRANDON — Castleton University Professor Andrew Vermilyea will present “Life’s Driving Force” at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Brandon Inn. Science pub is free. For dinner reservations, email mlmolnar3@gmail.com
Gingerbread contest
MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Folklife announces its 24th annual Gingerbread House Competition and Exhibit Dec. 6-16 at 88 Main St. in Middlebury and online. Gallery visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6-9 and 13-16. This year’s theme is “Vermont Landmarks.” Pick a notable scene from your town or around the state and craft it in cookie form.
Pre-registration with a $10 fee is required. For contest details and sign up, visit www.vtfolklife.org/gingerbread-2022. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories, and the public is invited to vote in-person or online for their favorite entry to be awarded the coveted “People’s Choice Award.”
Online voting for the People’s Choice award will be open Dec. 6-19. All prize winners will be announced on Dec. 20.
AROUND VT
Briefs
On behalf of Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser, the state of Vermont monthly revenue release for October 2022 is available online at aoa.vermont.gov/revenue/monthly
It’s time to “button up” homes for winter and the state of Vermont and the Button Up Vermont campaign have many resources to help. For more information, visit vermont.gov/ButtonUpVT.
Updated (bivalent) COVID boosters and flu shots are available by contacting your pharmacy, doctor’s office or visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for walk-in opportunities.
Reappointments
NORWALK, Conn. — The Financial Accounting Foundation Board of Trustees announced the reappointment of Vermont Treasurer Elizabeth Pearce as chair and Robert Hamilton as vice chair of the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council, respectively. Both will serve their terms starting Jan. 1, 2023, and concluding Dec. 31, 2024, at which time they will be eligible for reappointment for one additional term.
Future appointee
Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas announced her intent to appoint S. Lauren Hibbert as deputy secretary of state. Hibbert has worked at the Secretary of State’s Office since 2011, served as director of the Office of Professional Regulation since 2018, and prior to that she served in the roles of general counsel and chief prosecuting attorney.
VTF&W
Plant rediscovered
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced the purple crowberry (Empetrum atropurpureum), a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908 and determined to be no longer present in the state, has been rediscovered on Mount Mansfield.
The purple crowberry grows low to the ground in rocky habitat above the tree line. The species is identifiable by needle-like leaves and purple berries, and is found in the Northeast in Maine, New Hampshire and New York. The purple crowberry is listed as uncommon in New Hampshire and state-endangered in New York.
Liam Ebner, a recent Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate and a trained summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club, was participating in the 2022 Northeastern Alpine Stewardship Gathering when he made the discovery. The purple crowberry population is located safely off the trail and at low risk of trampling. The department is not disclosing the purple crowberry’s exact location to protect the plants from accidental damage.
BUSINESS
Program director
RUTLAND — The Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region announced the hiring of Scott Graves as StartUp Rutland’s inaugural program director beginning Dec. 1.
Relocating from Gardner, Massachusetts, he was most recently an independent consultant for SMGraves Associates, a company he founded, focused on building sustainable enterprise through community-minded entrepreneurship.
In his new role with CEDRR, he will be responsible for helping launch StartUp Rutland, a business incubator located within The Hub CoWorks, Rutland’s newest co-working facility; provide programming direction; serve as liaison to the business community; supervise staff; and support members through the business incubator.
Business award
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and VermontBiz announced the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award is Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group and will accept the award at the upcoming Vermont Economic Conference, Jan. 30, 2023.
This award is presented annually to the Vermont business that demonstrates a commitment to community, workforce well-being, environmental stewardship, and growth in sales or employment. Award recipients have been based in Vermont for at least 10 years.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.