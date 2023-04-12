AROUND TOWN
Community vigil
RUTLAND — NewStory Center will honor the strength and resiliency of victims and survivors of sexual assault at a community vigil held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at 92 Grove St. in Rutland. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. NewStory Center is a nonprofit human services agency working to end the cycle of violence through support, education, prevention and collaboration with people of Rutland County. For the 24-hour crisis hotline, call 802-775-3232.
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
Stone Valley Arts
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts opens its 2023 home spring season in the historic Old Stone Church, 145 East Main St. in Poultney.
Recital, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 — three chamber ensembles composed of members of regional community bands will give a recital.
Film series, free and open to the public, followed by discussion: 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, “Language Lessons” (2021); 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, “Float Like a Butterfly” (2020); 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, “The Farewell” (2019); 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, “Thunder Road” (2018); 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, “Pinocchio” (2020); 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, “Dating Amber” (2020); 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, “The Florida Project” (2017).
Vendors wanted
WEST RUTLAND — The town of West Rutland has scheduled its annual Town-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. West Rutland residents can register their sale with the town by May 9, to be included on the map. Vendor space is also available for rental on the Town Hall lawn; a 10-by-10-foot space is $20 (bring your own tables). For more information or to register, call 802-438-2263.
Better Places
RUTLAND — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy “Reimagine Depot Park” thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by the June 3 deadline, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. For project details and to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/project/reimagine_depot_park online.
AROUND VT
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
BUSINESS
Award available
Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award to farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont, and have not received this award in the past. The $5,000 award recognizes land stewardship, innovation and service to community. Applications accepted until June 30. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric online.
Electric buses
Advance Transit now operates electric buses in the Upper Valley. The new electric buses started their routes on March 13, offering passengers a quieter ride with reduced emissions. Funded primarily by federally administered grants and financial incentives from Green Mountain Power, this initiative to replace existing buses with reduced emissions buses will help decrease local air pollution and improve public transit infrastructure.
AT is also in the process of building an electric charging infrastructure that is slated to finish in the fall. This addition to the operations center will accommodate the current electric vehicles, as well as future ones, laying the groundwork for further e-bus acquisitions and supporting long-term goals for more sustainable business practices.
New director
The Vermont Brewers Association Board of Directors announced Emma Arian has been named as the new association director. Arian succeeds Melissa Corbin, who has served as executive director for the past eight years and will leave the association to pursue new opportunities.
Nonprofits supported
Five nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire and Vermont will receive support from Citizens through the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program. The initiative helps communities by supporting programs, through direct funding as well as volunteerism, that give people the resources they need to be financially healthy and pursue their goals. Select nonprofits will receive a total of $50,000. This year’s funding recipients in New Hampshire and Vermont include Nashua Boys and Girls Club, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, The Granite YMCA, Champlain Housing Trust, Vermont Works for Women.
