YOUTH NEWS
4-H Horse event
BERLIN — Members of the State 4-H Horse Communications Team were selected June 3, completing the roster of Vermont teams heading to Eastern 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky this fall. The 2023 State 4-H Horse Communications Contest took place at the UVM Extension office in Berlin. Vermont 4-H club members, ages 14 to 18, were eligible to participate.
Sixteen-year-old Tieghan Perry, of Danville, earned a place on the team for her individual demonstration, “Blind Trust.” Her horse has moon blindness, a disease that has caused blindness in one eye and also will affect the other eye. She described how she and the horse have learned to cope and how she is training her to respond to voice commands so she can continue to ride and show her.
Milton 4-H’ers Lily and Samantha Provost, both 15, also are Kentucky-bound for their team demonstration, “Exhibiting Memories.” The twin sisters demonstrated creative ways to repurpose ribbons they have won in 4-H competitions.
The three other Vermont teams — based on individual placements in state hippology, judging and quiz bowl contests held earlier this year — representing Vermont at Eastern 4-H Horse Roundup will be
Hippology: Haileigh Demers, Essex Junction; Natalie Jackman, Vergennes; Emma Sibley, Milton; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham.
Judging: Jenna Bennett, Swanton; Viola Brown, Vernon; Seanna Erickson, Florence; Rose Ouimet, Castleton.
Quiz Bowl: Jasmine Akley and Elizabeth Brown, both from Vernon; Lillian Kascha-Hare, Milton; Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts.
COLLEGE NEWS
Brian Buttrick, of Rutland, was awarded the Excellence in Occupational Therapy Fieldwork Education award at the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he graduated with a Doctor of Occupational Therapy.
Remus Harris, of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science in Medical Imaging from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Matthew Sharon, of Wallingford, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at North Shore Community College in Danvers, Massachusetts.
AROUND VT
Battery recycling
In the past year, several battery fires have occurred at transfer stations throughout the Northeast. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that lithium-ion batteries caused over 240 fires at 64 facilities between 2013 and 2020. Common sources included consumer devices like cell phones, tablets, laptops, hoverboards and e-cigarettes.
To help solid waste and recycling workers safely collect batteries and reduce the risk of fires, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Solid Waste Program has spent $160,000 to purchase and distribute battery collection safety kits to over 160 public and private transfer stations and Household Hazardous Waste facilities. DEC is also providing battery safety training in partnership with Call2Recycle, which operates the Vermont battery recycling program on behalf of battery and product manufacturers.
For more information, visit call2recycle.org/vermont or vtrecycles.com or call 802-522-5926 or 802-522-5897.
AROUND TOWN
Healthy living
RUTLAND — NatureRX, a collaborative program between Come Alive Outside and health care organizations in Rutland County, begins this month. Community Health refers individuals and families to the program that provides outdoor group activities and one-on-one coaching to help participants set and track goals they establish for themselves. Enrollment can be through Community Health or by self-enrollment. This year, Come Alive Outside has partnered with the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center’s Farmacy program which would provide participants with a weekly delivery of fresh Vermont grown produce. Participants who complete the program in September are eligible for a $30 gift card as reward for completing the program.
Free concerts
PLYMOUTH — The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting four free summer concerts as a part of the ever-popular Grace Coolidge Musicales series and the 18th Annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival. Musical acts feature classical, folk, jazz and blues. Concert dates for 2023 are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Grace Coolidge Musicale #1 featuring student musicians; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Grace Coolidge Musicale #2 featuring Abby Charbeneau and Susan Cobb playing four-handed piano repertoire; Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Grace Coolidge Musical #3 featuring Elizabeth Borowsky, piano and Cecylia Barczyk, cello.
The Grace Coolidge Musicales are free thanks to the support of the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation. The Plymouth Folk and Blues concert, organized by Jay Ottaway, is free and donations of food for the Vermont Food Bank are appreciated.
Scholarship award
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Rotary Club of Rutland recently awarded Caitlin King, RN, with the 2023 Rotary Club of Rutland Nursing Education scholarship. She will receive $2,000 to support her education. King started her career at Rutland Regional as a patient access representative while pursuing her nursing degree. During nursing school, she was hired for a new graduate position in the Birthing Center where she worked to complete her training as a Registered Nurse.
Sunflowers for Ukraine
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Center sponsored a Vermont Plants Sunflowers for Ukraine event. Sunflower seeds were planted in the center’s garden, sunflower cupcakes enjoyed, and donations were collected on behalf of the children of Ukraine. If you missed this event, it is not too late to pick up some free sunflower seeds or to take a stroll on the center’s walking trail for a “Fun Facts Sunflower Walk.” Yarn sunflower pins are available at the center with all proceeds going to the Ukraine Children’s Action Project, whose goal is to bring comfort to Ukrainian children; donations can also be made by going directly to the UCAP website.
BUSINESS
Grant award
A federal two-year grant of $400,000 has been awarded to VMEC, the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, to assist Vermont small- and medium-sized manufacturers in building their supply chain initiatives. The funding comes from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce whose mission is “to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.”
Solar support
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32, the operator of 130 supermarkets, has joined forces with Green Mountain Energy to give customers the opportunity to earn 10,000 AdvantEdge points by switching their electricity provider or earn 6,000 points for supporting Green Mountain Energy’s Community Solar Program.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)