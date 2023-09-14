AROUND TOWN
Audubon walks
Join Slate Valley Trails and Rutland County Audubon Society at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays for weekly slow-paced (3 to 4 miles, 3 to 4 hours) bird and wildflower walks on the trails of the SVT system in the Poultney area. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Bring water and a snack (and insect repellent if you use it), binoculars, cameras or field guides, if you have them. There is no need to register or reserve a spot. For more information, email jptilley50@gmail.com (preferred method), or call 802-598-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m.
The tentative schedule is below; check www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org/events or slatevalleytrails.org/calendar for any changes.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 — Meet at Fairgrounds Trail parking area (131 Town Farm Road, Poultney, 2½-miles east of East Poultney Green on Route 140), about 3 miles on easy to moderate terrain.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 — Meet at Delaney Woods parking area (enter East Delaney Cross Road off North Street in Wells, across from Lakeside Park, and look for official parking area on the right.) 3¼ miles, 3 hours, easy to moderate terrain (250-foot elevation gain).
Tuesday, Oct. 3 — Meet at Endless Brook trailhead (Endless Brook Road, on left, 0.9 miles in from Route 30), 3 miles, 3 hours, easy to moderate terrain (250-foot elevation gain).
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Meet at D&H trail crossing on South Street, Castleton. Visitor parking is behind Stafford Academic Center in the Stafford lot (#39 on the campus map castleton.s3.amazonaws.com/files/resources/map-accessible-parking-3.pdf), easy terrain, 2.6 miles.
Portrait unveiled
MANCHESTER — Friends and family gathered at Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, Aug. 23 for a portrait unveiling to honor the late Gerrit Kouwenhoven who served at Hildene for 18 years. Artist David Melchior and Gerrit were distant cousins, as well as classmates at Scarsdale High School in New York. Hildene is grateful to Karen and Bob Allen, Martha and Rich Heilemann, and Verrall and Don Keelan for commissioning the portrait and making the celebration possible.
AROUND VT
Blood donations
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood shortage. The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Blood donation opportunities Sept. 13-30:
Bristol — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, American Legion Post 19, 56 Airport Drive.
Middlebury — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14, Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 133 Valley View Drive; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27, EMS Building, 55 Collins Drive.
Vergennes — Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Cross Life Church, 1759 Route 7.
Poultney — Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22, St. Raphael Catholic Church, 21 East Main St.
Rutland — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16, RRMC, 160 Allen St.; Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St.
Bellows Falls — Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 14, United Church, 8 School St.
Brattleboro — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23, Winston Prouty Center, Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive.
Bethel — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22, White Church, 129 Church St.
Ludlow — Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, American Legion, 133 Main St.
Norwich — Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, Tracy Hall, 300 Main St.
Stockbridge — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Central School, 2933 Route 107.
Constitution Day
MONTPELIER — Vermonters for Vermont Initiative is hosting a U.S. Constitution Day celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the steps of the Vermont State Capitol. People will read parts of the Constitution. There will be two main speakers, patriotic song singalongs and children’s activities.
Home repairs
Sarah Waring, U.S. Department of Agriculture state director of Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire, announced higher income limits for those seeking repairs related to the July devastating floods, through the agency’s Single Family Housing Repair Grant program. Visit bit.ly/2023DisasterRelief for more information.
EV webinar
If you are considering acquiring an electric vehicle for the first time or wondering what it would be like to make the switch to electric, join the Vermont Agency of Transportation virtual webinar on Zoom held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to learn more. To register, visit bit.ly/ev-webinar0919.
Chimney Point
ADDISON — Chimney Point State Historic Site upcoming events include the 28th annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship on Saturday, Sept. 23. The ancient spear-throwing competition starts with registration at 10:30 a.m., Competitors pay $12 if pre-registered; $14 on the day. Admission for visitors is $6 adults, free younger that 15. To pre-register, call 802-759-2412 and leave a message.
On Friday, Sept. 22, from noon to 5 p.m., the site offers a workshop to make an atlatl, fletch three darts, and receive coaching advice. The fee is $70 and includes all materials; pre-registration is required by calling 802-759-2412.
On Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Barry’s Wood Decorative Bee Skep Making” workshop will take place. The fee is $60 and includes all materials. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required by calling 802-759-2412.
Con Hogan Award
The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership announce that HB Lozito will be honored with this year’s award. Lozito is the executive director of Brattleboro-based Out in the Open, which is working to build a multi-issue, multiracial social justice movement of rural LGBTQ+ people.
Lozito is a 2013 Senior Fellow of the Environmental Leadership Program, a 2019 Better Selves Fellow, one of the Advocate Magazine’s 2022 50 Champions of Pride, an alum of the Vermont Changemakers Table and Marlboro College’s Nonprofit Board Fellowship Program and Nonprofit Management certificate program, a board member of Vermont Public, the founder and creator of projects, including the Out in the Open Summit for Rural LGBTQ+ Folks, the Vermont Trans Audio Retreat, the Rural LGBTQ+ Power & Belonging Fellowship, and a collaborator in the Andrews Inn Oral History Project. This last project led to the placement, in Bellows Falls of one of Vermont’s two historic markers honoring LGBTQ+ history.
Lozito will receive the $15,000 Con Hogan Award, to be used however they choose, at a ceremony 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Visit vermontcf.org/ConHogan for more information about the award and to register for the event, which is free and open to the public.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)