YOUTH NEWS
4-H Quiz BowlThe Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team finished third at the 2022 North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held Nov. 4-5 at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. Representing Vermont were Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs; and Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon.
The team was selected at the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl contest held at the University of Vermont in March. Leading up to the Kentucky contest, the team competed at other dairy quiz bowl events. In September, they captured first place in the New England 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held at Eastern States Exposition and the following month, competed in the New England Holstein Quiz Bowl contest.
Bovine BonanzaSOUTH BURLINGTON — Bovine Bonanza was held Nov. 5 in South Burlington for 4-H’ers, ages 8-18, enrolled in the 4-H beef, dairy and working steer projects. It was designed to share information on bovine-related topics. Seventy-three 4-H’ers gathered at the Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center at the University of Vermont, were divided into age groups, and rotated through the five sessions taught by students in the UVM Animal and Veterinary Sciences Department’s Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management program.
Attendees, by county, were:
Addison — Gracelynn Barber, Shoreham; Hailee Allen, Lacey Barber, Brailey Livingston, all from New Haven; Tessa Buskey, North Ferrisburgh; Hailey and Mackenzie Chase, Monkton; Sutton and Tenley Chittenden, Caroline Compagna, Samuel Luis, Morgan White, all from Whiting; Emma Deering, Middlebury; Brendan Gebo, Bella Roell, Sophia Roleau, all from Bristol; Torrey Hanna, Addison; Jasiu Murphy, Weybridge; Desiree, Michael and Renee Plouffe, Ella and Rowdy Pope, Sophia Stocker, Alexis, Erin, Katherine and Robert Whipple, all from Bridport; Jayden Ploof, Kylee and Sophee Shepard, Panton; Boston and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell.
Caledonia — Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick.
Chittenden — Adi Bigenho, Essex Junction; Bristol, Colt and Remington Card, Williston; Arthur Magister, South Burlington; Noa Sauve, Colchester.
Franklin — Rudy Beal, Emily and Molly Palmer, Lillian Patterson, Gabrielle Senecal, all from Fairfax; Evan and Lane Fortune, Henry Lawrence, all from Georgia; Alexa Graham, Richford.
Lamoille — Jack Austin, Jeffersonville; Hazel Kelley, Bayden and Ella McAllister, Morrisville; Grace Smithers, Cambridge.
Orange — Chandler Cook, Randolph; Elizabeth Waterman, Topsham; Leah Rogers, Thomas Williams, Randolph Center.
Orleans — Eva Bury, Derby; Reegan Kelley, Newport.
Rutland — Faith and Gracie Bromley, Daniel and Patty Bruce, all from Wallingford; Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs.
Washington — Emmeline, Jasper and Patrick Paquet, Maddie Perry, Katelyn Sibley, all from East Montpelier.
Windham — Whitney Dunklee, Vernon.
Windsor — Dylan Slack, Austin Washburn, Bethel.
COLLEGE NEWS
International Education WeekCOLCHESTER — Saint Michael’s College is celebrating International Education Week Nov. 14-18 with activities centered around the ways global connections enrich learning and help prepare future leaders.
The following events being held by Saint Michael’s College are free and open to the public: “I Rode a Rickshaw to the Revolution: What I Have Learned from a Life on the Road” 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Farrell Room, St. Edmund’s Hall; “World Power and Political Climate” Faculty Panel 6 p.m. Nov. 16, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall; Migrant Justice discusses Milk with Dignity Campaign 5 p.m. Nov. 17 Farrell Room, St. Edmund’s Hall.
AROUND TOWN
Chaffee festivitiesRUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to its annual Holiday Exhibit & Shoppe opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Featured will be holiday music, refreshments, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, as well as this all-member show on display throughout the historic 1890’s mansion through December.
A free gingerbread house-making workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, to get ready for the annual Gingerbread Contest. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required. All entries must be delivered to Chaffee Art Center on either Nov. 22 or 23.
For more contest information, visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org
AROUND VT
AARP grants Six Vermont communities are receiving $4,000 each in grant funds from AARP Vermont to initiate or enhance winter placemaking demonstration projects. The projects focus on creating or reinventing public spaces to improve safety, accessibility, and overall appeal on a temporary or permanent basis. In support of these projects, AARP Vermont will provide technical assistance, publicity strategy, and assist project leaders in engaging with other local, regional or state partner organizations that can contribute to their success. This year’s recipients are:
Burlington: Old East End Neighborhood Coalition will hold their annual Winterlude event at Schmanska park with free and accessible outdoor recreational activities for all ages focused on reducing isolation.
Rutland: Come Alive Outside will build and manage two outdoor gear libraries and monthly activities for older Vermonters at Godnick Adult Day Center and in downtown Rutland.
White River Junction: CraftStudies will expand access to hands-on learning experiences for older adults by providing six weekly ceramic classes and also host Artist Talks with teaching artists over the age of 50.
Mendon: The town of Mendon will create a “Snowshoe Saturday” program providing five snowshoe lessons and activities for older adults.
Putney: Next Stage Arts will create an outdoor art exhibition for the ages 50-plus community on the maintained Putney Forest trails.
Swanton: The Swanton Recreation Commission will hold a week-long winter program, “Winter Escapades,” leading up to Town Meeting Day for older adults and community members to engage in winter recreation and activities.
BUSINESS
Darn Tough honoredNORTHFIELD — U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Darn Tough Vermont as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Darn Tough earned the Gold award, the only Vermont company to receive this recognition. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line.
