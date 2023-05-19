COLLEGE NEWS
Winter 2023 academic honors at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester include:
President’s list — Kobe Bazin, of Bellows Falls; Michael O’Connor, of Rutland; Lindsey McCullough, of West Rutland.
Dean’s list — Savannah Petrossi, of Danby.
AROUND TOWN
Guitar workshop
RUTLAND — Acoustic guitar editor and writer Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers will lead a workshop this Sunday, May 21, at Rutland’s A Sound Space. The workshop, which is focused on Grateful Dead songs, is designed for intermediate players, but is also accessible for beginners with knowledge of basic chords. To register, visit www.asoundspacevt.com or call 802-417-7411 or email asoundspacevt@gmail.com.
Arts Day
POULTNEY — Poultney Arts Day 2023 comes to town from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, on Main Street. The event includes artists demonstrating blacksmithing, glassblowing, slate and stone carving, welding, woodworking, raku, mural painting and cooking. There will also be artist talks, a youth art show, hands-on activities and more. This free event for the community culminates with evening dance and music performances from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tag sale
BRANDON — Brandon United Methodist Church will hold a Fundraising Tag Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, rain or shine, at 1 Franklin St. Donations will be accepted from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. No clothing or upholstered furniture. Table space will be available for a monetary donation to the church.
Festival news
DORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival board of trustees announced Will Rucker as the company’s executive artistic director and Ryan Koss as managing creative director in advance of the upcoming 46th summer season. They have been on the leadership team for the past five seasons, and worked as seasonal managers prior to their full-time appointments in 2018. The festival also announced two of the largest gifts in the organization’s history, coming from The James H. and Irene M. Hunter Charitable Trust and Mary-Anne and Bob Van Degna. Totaling $1 million, the gifts have been dedicated to an endowment fund for the Dorset Theatre Festival.
BUSINESS
Top spots
The Captive Insurance Division of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Deputy Commissioner of Captive Insurance Sandy Bigglestone, and Regional Managing Director–Americas for Aon Captive & Insurance Management Nancy Gray, were voted to top spots by their peers in Captive Review’s Power 50 Awards earlier this year. Gray is #1 on the Power 50 list; Bigglestone is #3 on the list. Captive insurance, a regulated form of self-insurance, is used for corporate lines of insurance such as property, general liability, products liability, or professional liability.
Division leaders
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Kevin Gaffney announced the recent appointments of Amanda Smith and Aaron Ferenc as deputy commissioners of the securities and banking divisions within the Department of Financial Regulation.
In November 2022, then-Director of Examinations Ferenc was appointed interim-deputy commissioner of banking. Earlier last year, Smith, who was then supervising the administration and registration unit in the securities division, became interim-deputy commissioner of securities. Gaffney said their contributions during the past year were instrumental in maintaining continual, effective operations.
New hire
Erica Dixon has joined Copper Leaf Financial as a client service associate/paraplanner. She brings 16 years’ experience, including operational roles in construction, retail, government, nonprofit and consulting services. Most recently, and within the past five years, Dixon has worked in the wealth management industry. Copper Leaf Financial LLC, is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment advisor, serving clients nationwide from offices in Williston and Rutland.
New director
The Vermont Department of Labor announced Jay Ramsey has been appointed to serve as the director of workforce development. He has worked in state government for more than 10 years and served as the state director for technical education and assistant director of student pathways with the Agency of Education. He joined the Department of Labor as director of apprenticeship and has since served as interim director of the Workforce Development Division following the departure of the previous director.
Safety awards
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced receipt of the 2023 NSAA Award for Best Collision Avoidance Program. Killington President and General Manager Mike Solimano was also honored with the 2023 Sammy Leadership Award. The awards were distributed as part of NSAA’s 2023 National Convention & Tradeshow May 10 in Savannah, Georgia.
Pie-eating benefit
RUTLAND — GE Aviation’s Pie-Eating Contest fundraiser to benefit Imagination Library at Rutland Free Library was a messy but sweet success. The GE Employees Community Concerns fund donated $2,100 to support this literacy-based nonprofit organization founded by Dolly Parton, which gives free books to children under age 5 who reside in Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Ira and Tinmouth. GE employees donated money towards nominating an employee to participate in the pie-eating competition, with participants from Plant 1 and 2. The winner from Plant 2 was Daniel Corey.
Nurses honored
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center celebrated the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) award going to four nurses and one nurse team, at a ceremony in the hospital gardens with nurse leaders, nursing staff, patients and their families. Throughout the year, nurses are nominated by patients, families and colleagues.
DAISY Individual Award Honorees, elected and recognized for the extraordinary compassionate care they provide to patients in their practice environment, went to Naomi Chamberlain, RN, Ambulatory Care Unit; Erin Flood, BSN, RN, Intensive Care Unit; Angela Murphy, MSN, RN, Progressive Care Unit; Suzanne Boothby, RN, Psychiatric Services Inpatient Unit.
DAISY Team Award went to members of the Medical Oncology Unit. The award is provided annually in recognition of a care team, led by a nurse, that has gone above and beyond to provide extraordinary patient care. The award recognizes that collaboration and teamwork are key to providing patients with high-quality care and a positive experience. Many members of the MOU team were mentioned, including Sam Roberts, RN, RN-BC; Ashley Bergendahl, RN, RN-BC; Linda Crisafulli, RN; Jennifer Kavanaugh, RN; Crystal Bennick, BSN, RN, CRNI; Eva Zivitz, MSN, RN, CHPN; Julia Gero, LNA; Tammy Mills, LNA; Mariah McCully, LNA; and Patricia Church, LNA.
Half-marathon
SALISBURY — Wilson Moore, 24, of Freeport, Maine, was the overall winner in the Vermont Sun Fitness Half Marathon at Branbury State Park on May 14 in a time of 1:16:09. South Burlington’s Katie Dolbec, 40, claimed the women’s crown in 1:30:35. Willa Yonkman, of Burlington, won the women’s 10k in 53:30. Noe Vyizigiro, of Middlebury, was the men’s winner in 44:57. Starksboro’s Newly Jennings won the women’s 5k in 23:08 while Landgrove’s Greg Eckhard was the men’s winner in 37:30. Complete results and photos can be found at vermontsun.com online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com.
