AROUND TOWN
Farm to Ballet
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum welcomes Farm to Ballet for the season opener performance beginning 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8; doors open at 5:30 p.m. The ballet explores the relationship between farmers and land, natural food cycles, and the human role in ecosystems. Visitors can bring blankets or chairs to view the ballet. Tickets are on a sliding scale priced between $0-$35. Advanced tickets are recommended. Visit www.balletvermont.org/billings-farm--museum.html to purchase tickets.
Car show
RUTLAND — The 43rd annual Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts (RAVE) Car Show and Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland. Also featured are cars for sale, auto-related flea market vendors, retail vendors, handcraft vendors, food vendors, music, door prizes, muffler rap, piston toss, lawn-sized Jenga.
Spectator admission is $5 donation, under age 12 free. Show car registration begins at 7 a.m. each day; fee is $20 for a car and two adults, pre-1948 completely stock vehicles are admitted free. The 50/50 raffle will benefit the WSYB Christmas Fund. Silent auction will benefit the Rutland Free Clinic. Profits from the show will be donated to area charities.
EV driving
BRANDON — Green Mountain Power can help you save with rebates up to $3,200, now extended through September, when you switch to an electric vehicle, and you can learn more when you join GMP experts at this next event to ask questions and test drive EVs: Davenport Electric Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8, 760 Grove St. in Brandon.
According to a study by AAA, owning an EV is cheaper than a gas vehicle due to less maintenance required. EV owners also save on charging compared to fossil fuel, with GMP discount EV charging rates equivalent to paying about $1/gallon for gas. GMP will also give you a Level 2 charger to install and use at home while you’re enrolled in the discount charging program.
Exhibit opening
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening reception of a new exhibit “Mythic and Quotidian” from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at 16 South Main St. in Rutland. There is no charge to attend; a donation would be appreciated. This exhibit will be on display until Aug. 18.
Artists Fran Bull and Peter Wallis are featured, as well as the work of Gordon and Sarah Wallis, Edward Holland, Crystal Yacolino, Stephen Remington, Hasle, Sibyl Bender, Karly Haven, Clyde Dunton-Gallagher, Michael Powsner, Aaron Davis, Grimy, Brandy Bushey, Brian Walters II, Caber and Mike Wilson.
Seniors workshop
POULTNEY — Storytelling workshops for seniors are beginning the Creative Aging outreach programming by Stone Valley Arts. Free and open to all seniors, the three-sessions series will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. July 12, 19, 26, at Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St. in Poultney.
Hears Crow and Ruth Liberman will guide people to discover a story from a photograph, to develop that story so it can be told both in writing and orally, and explore methods for sharing these stories with relatives and friends. Participants are asked to bring one or two photos that recall pleasant memories to the first session.
To register, call 802-287-9200. Updated information can be found at www.stonevalleyarts.org online.
Evolve Rutland
RUTLAND — StartUp Rutland, technology-driven business incubator located at The Hub CoWorks, announce the hosting of Evolve Rutland’s 2023 Evolve Celebration & Awards night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at 67 Merchants Row Suite 201, Rutland, to honor women leaders for their dedication, commitment to the community, and economic development of the region. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/evolveawards2023 online.
AROUND VT
Legion leaders
At the American Legion Department of Vermont annual convention June 23 and 24, officers were elected and installed to lead the organizations for the 2023-2024 year. Mark Cloutier, Post 7 in Hardwick, was elected department commander; Joseph Zickmund, Barre Post 10 in Barre, was elected senior vice commander. Brian Massey Jr., Squadron 3 in Montpelier, was elected detachment commander of Sons of The American Legion; Marc Colety, Post 69 in Arlington, was elected senior vice commander. David Hendee, Squadron 50 in Castleton, was elected director of the American Legion Riders; Christopher Wood, Post 59 in Waterbury, is assistant director. Debi Graziano, Unit 1 in St. Albans, is now department president of American Legion Auxiliary; John Tester, Unit 50 in Castleton, was elected department vice president.
VTF&W
Fish with a warden
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering “Fish with a Warden” sessions as an opportunity for the public to fishing questions answered in real-time. The Fish with a Warden sessions will last an hour or more. Participants need to have their fishing license and bring their own fishing equipment. The state park day use fee has been waved for the duration of the program for participants who have registered in advance. Dates, times and locations for the sessions and pre-registration for up to 30 people for each session are available at bit.ly/Fish_With_Warden and in the list of Upcoming Events on the right side of the home page.
Antlerless permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2; the lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)