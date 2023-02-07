YOUTH NEWS
Grants and contest
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation has a free writing contest and several literacy grants currently available to public libraries, schools, community partners and organizations serving children ages 0-12 in Vermont and New Hampshire. Grant applications, including eligibility requirements, are available at www.clifonline.org
— Revive Your Literacy Programming provides $500 to past CLiF grantees to help them revive enthusiasm for reading and writing programs, applications are due on Feb. 10.
— Two-Sentence Winter Writing Contest open to ages 12 and under, deadline is Feb. 28, visit clifonline.org/winter-writing-contest
— Community Building designed to connect kids with their communities while building a love of literacy, applications due on March 1.
— Year of the Book, offers $25,000 value of literacy programming and new books to qualifying elementary schools in New Hampshire or Vermont, applications are due March 1, for the 2023-2024 school year.
— Summer Readers brings Vermont and New Hampshire authors, illustrators and storytellers to spaces where kids spend time in the summer, applications are due on May 31.
Teachers grant
BURLINGTON — The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently awarded an education grant to the University of Vermont Lake Champlain Sea Grant program to create the Watershed Alliance Teacher and Researcher Partnership. This new partnership will support middle- and high-school teachers employed by schools in the Lake Champlain Basin in Vermont and New York. The year-long program includes hands-on learning opportunities aboard the R/V Marcelle Melosira, UVM’s state-of-the-art research vessel; involvement in ongoing water research projects; and development of educational materials and lesson plans.
Teachers will be selected through an application process; applications will be accepted until Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/watr and successful applicants notified by mid-March. Priority will be given to teachers from schools with a high percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch and/or diverse student bodies. Teaching teams are encouraged to sign up together. Once accepted, if a disability-related accommodation is needed to participate, teachers should call 802-391-4410 or email akeaton@uvm.edu by May 1.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont fall 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Timothy Keeler, of Danby; Logan Hayes, of Goshen; Crystal Anderson, of Mendon; Justin Koontz, of Middlebury; Jonathan Robinson, of Pawlet; Kaylah Bossard, of Poultney; Teresa Ennis, Destiny Jurado, both of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Sarah Glover, of Benson; Diana Childs, Jamie Dube-Bordeau, Ryan Francoeur, all of Brandon; Amanda Omand, Chloe Shaddock, both of Fair Haven; Kassidy Niklasson, of Mount Holly; Jordan Lemieux, of Pittsford; Xavier Wallace, of Poultney; Kaiya Andrews, Jason Barry, Lamont Burnell, Suzi Davis, Erika Grosso, Liam Navin, Benjamin Spafford, Benjamin Zigman, all of Rutland; Jonathan Amaral, of Wells; Connor Watters, of Whiting.
Student Honors list — John Childs, Kayla Emerson, Benjamin Herrick, all of Brandon; Brady Faulkner, of Cuttingsville; Moriah Cutro-Kelly, of East Wallingford; Daniel Gay, of Fair Haven; Lexi Sadakierski, of Florence; Elizabeth Harke, Charissa Swan, Shannah Weller, all of Middlebury; Anna Cross, of North Chittenden; Patti Fillioe, Will Gregory, both of North Clarendon; Jamilah Mishoe, of Orwell; Syeda Hussnane, Lakyn Lunos, both of Poultney; Anne Gianni, Jennifer Hughes, Amy Lear, all of Proctor; Jacob Barnett, Hayley Bertrand, Bronson Chubb, Peter Italia, Joshua Jewett, Erin Lavigne, Katelyn O’Connor, Samantha Pritchard, Ashley Seaman, all of Rutland; William Barber, of Salisbury; Danielle Woodman, of Wallingford; Eva Reed, of Wells; Alanna Martin, of West Pawlet; Christina Czarnecki, Scheryl Smith, both of West Rutland; Priscilla Barry, of Weybridge.
Matthew Creed was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
AROUND TOWN
Film series
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Vermont Film Series will present “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” screening at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12, at Billings Farm & Museum Visitor Center Theater, followed by a Q&A with music journalist Alan Light. Tickets are $15 for all regular screenings, and $12 for Billings Farm & Museum members. For more information, visit billingsfarm.org/filmseries or call 802-457-5303.
AROUND VT
Call for nominations
STOWE — The Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the skiing and snowboarding community for: Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame class of 2023 inductees; for the Paul Robbins Award for excellence in skiing and snowboarding journalism; and for 2023 First Tracks Award. Send nominations via email to collections@vtssm.org or mail to Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum, Attn: Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1511, Stowe, VT 05672. Nominations must be received no later than Feb. 17 to be considered.
BUSINESS
Peer network
DERBY — Climate change, inflation, family relationships, financial instability, equipment breakdowns, mental and physical health, and regulatory changes are among the many issues and stressors that farmer owners deal with on a regular basis. Starting this month, a group of trained farmers, Farm First Farmer Peer Network, are available to talk to other farmers who need help working through things, or accessing counseling. The network, the first of its kind in the country, provides farm owners with easy access to confidential support. To find a peer, visit farmfirst.org/peer-support-network or call 802-318-5538.
Crop conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The 2023 No-Till and Cover Crop Conference, March 2 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road in South Burlington, will provide information and research updates to farmers and field crop growers on cover crop and manure management. The conference will be hosted by University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program and Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team. Invited speakers hail from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Registration is $75, $50 for students, payable by Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/2023ntcc online. Registrations also can be made through the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407. For disability-related accommodations, call 802-656-7753.
