YOUTH NEWS
Free throw
RUTLAND — The 2023 Free Throw Championship for boys and girls ages 9-14 will begin with 12:30 p.m. warm-up, 1 p.m. start, Sunday, Feb. 26, at Christ the King School Gym, Killington Avenue in Rutland. Hosted by Knights of Columbus District 9–Greater Rutland Area Council #232, there will be prizes for winners who will advance to the state competition March 12 in Vergennes. Pizza, waffles and snacks will be available. Email dperry@cksrutland.org for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Nurse’s training
The Barre chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, is offering scholarships to qualified undergraduate students enrolled in academic programs leading to either associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in nursing. Although military experience is not required, these scholarships can help veterans in related military occupations prepare for civilian careers in the nursing profession.
The deadline is May 14 for submitting applications for scholarships awarded for the 2023 fall academic semester. Awards to successful applicants will be made in July. At least one stipend of $1,000 or more will be available.
For more information, email kdevine@myfairpoint.net or call 802-877-6392.
AROUND TOWN
Bird count
QUECHEE — The Vermont Institute of Natural Science announces its Great Backyard Bird Count celebration will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Put your bird-watching skills to work in your own backyard, or come to the Nature Center for a full day of birding. Featured from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the Pokémon Challenge; and birding on the Canopy Walk at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Visit www.vinsweb.org for a full schedule.
Admission to the VINS Nature Center is $18 adults, $17 seniors age 62 and over, $15 youth, ages 4 to 17, and free for members and children aged 3 and under.
President’s week
WOODSTOCK — President’s Week activities at Billings Farm & Museum feature:
Magic of Maple, Feb. 18 to 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. View historic photographs and tools; sample sugar on snow complemented by a mini doughnut muffin and homemade pickles; learn about maple trees; create crafts, read children’s stories by the outdoor fire and warm up with hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores, available for purchase.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, 21, 22 and 24, Public sleigh rides are included with admission; donations are welcome. Private sleigh rides are available for booking through March at billingsfarm.org/horse-drawn-rides online.
Winter Wonders Camp, Feb. 20-24, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Half-day program for ages 6 to 8 or grades 1 to 3. Outdoor adventures include wildlife explorations, sledding, meet farm animals, cook popcorn, make winter crafts, bake cookies, and more. Visit billingsfarm.org/winter-wonders-camp to make reservations .
Torchlight Snowshoe at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Guests can walk, snowshoe or ski around the Billings Farm loop illuminated by torchlight, learn about local wildlife, the history of the land, and the people who lived here, free s’mores, hot cocoa and coffee. A limited number of adult snowshoes are available to borrow. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. This event is free for Billings Farm & Museum members. Visit billingsfarm.org/torchlight-snowshoe for more information.
AROUND VT
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered at bit.ly/0217Applicator from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture .
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Farm mapping
During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
VTF&W
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
