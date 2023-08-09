AROUND TOWN
Goat games
SPRINGFIELD — VINE Sanctuary for animals announced its participation in this year’s National Goat Games. Sponsored in part by the ASPCA and Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, the games are a nationwide competition happening now through Aug. 13 to highlight the lifesaving work of 17 animal sanctuaries and raise needed funds. All donated funds will support the operational needs of each sanctuary, including food, shelter and medical needs. The collective fundraising goal is $250,000.
With the increasing demand to take in more goats, VINE Sanctuary is reaching out to the community for support. The sanctuary rescues animals with a focus on promoting veganism, environmental sustainability and social justice. Visit www.thegoatgames.org to donate.
Lawn party
BRISTOL — St. Ambrose Lawn Party & Chicken Barbecue will be held from 5 p.m. to dusk Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the Bristol Green. Also featured are pie contest and sale, baked goods, white elephant table, face painting and kids’ games. Call 802-453-2488 for more information.
Golf benefit
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region invites players to the fifth annual Golf Day Fore VNA, presented by One Digital on Aug. 18 at the Mount Anthony Country Club, 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington. The format is a four-person scramble and features a post play, beach-inspired barbecue lunch, contests (including best beach-dressed team), tee prizes and raffles. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
A Golf Day Fore VNA will raise funds for VNAHSR’s home care and hospice programs serving 3,900 individual patients last year in Bennington and Rutland counties. Registration for foursomes starts at $600, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/event/a-golf-day-fore-vna to register online, email giving@vnahsr.org or call 802-770-1510.
Silent films
BRANDON — Pioneer filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille’s original silent version of “The Ten Commandments” (1923) will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, Route 7, in Brandon. All are welcome to this family-friendly event. Admission is free, with free-will donations accepted in support of ongoing Town Hall renovations.
Upcoming films held at 7 p.m. in the Brandon Town Hall silent film series include Saturday, Sept. 9, “The Freshman” (1925) starring Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston; Saturday, Oct. 7, “My Best Girl” (1927) starring Mary Pickford and Charles “Buddy” Rogers; Friday, Oct. 27, “The Cat and the Canary” (1927); Saturday, Nov. 11, “The Big Parade” (1925) starring John Gilbert.
VTF&W
Nesting complete
Hikers and rock climbers can return to Vermont cliffs now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs. On behalf of the department, biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 50 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer. Peregrine falcons were removed from the state’s Threatened and Endangered Species List in 2005. Ongoing cooperation from recreationists and continued monitoring efforts by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Vermont will help ensure the peregrine’s recovery in future years.
