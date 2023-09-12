YOUTH NEWS
4-H’ers fare well
ESSEX JUNCTION — For many 4-H club members, the Champlain Valley Fair held Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Essex Junction, provided an opportunity to show the public what they learned in 4-H this year as well as earn ribbons and premiums for their hard work.
Members of the Whispering Pines 4-H Club of Westford presented an action exhibit, “Canning Shadows,” on how to make glow jars. Participants included Kinzie Grindle, St. Albans, and Josie Kascha-Hare, Saige Prisco, Lily and Samantha Provost, all from Milton. The club was chosen to present this action exhibit again at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, later this month.
Twin sisters Lily and Samantha Provost also did a team demonstration, “Exhibiting Memories.” showing creative ways to repurpose ribbons won in 4-H competitions. They will repeat this demonstration at the Eastern 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky in November as members of the State 4-H Horse Communications Team.
The poultry show included fitting and showmanship, conformation and general knowledge contests.
Fairfax 4-H’er Gabrielle Senecal earned blue ribbons in all three events. Participants who won blue ribbons in both fitting and showmanship and general knowledge and a red in conformation were Evan and Lane Fortune, Georgia; Josephina Kascha-Hare, Milton; Riella Lawney, Richmond; and Nick Raley and Claire Romano, both from Fairfax.
Ian Kascha-Hare, Milton, received a blue ribbon in fitting and showmanship and a red ribbon in conformation and general knowledge. Nora Raley, Fairfax, earned a blue in general knowledge and reds in the other contests. Henry Lawrence, Georgia, and Marshall Raley, Fairfax, also took part, earning red ribbons in all the contests.
The 4-H dairy show was held Aug. 26.
Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, was named Fitting and Showmanship Champion at the 4-H dairy show. Brailey Livingston, New Haven, was the Reserve Fitting and Showmanship Champion.
Winning breed grand championships were Ayrshire, Thomas Maloney, Malone, New York; Brown Swiss, Brody McAllister, Morrisville; Lineback, Brailey Livingston, New Haven; Guernsey, Thomas Allen, Ferrisburgh; Holstein, Mackenzie Chase, Bristol; Jersey, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell; and Milking shorthorn, Adelyne Maloney, Malone, New York. Brailey’s animal won Supreme Champion Junior Female while Mackenzie’s entry was named Supreme Champion Senior Female.
Winners at the 4-H horse show on Sept. 2 were: Senior Champion, Allessandra Hoffman, Milton; Reserve Senior Champion, Kelsey Paradee, Swanton; Junior Champion, Madeline Langlois, Westford; Reserve Junior Champion, Paige Hemond, Waterford; Advanced Beginner Champion, Jenesy Zwart, Danville; Reserve Advance Beginner Champion, LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott; Beginner Champion, Saige Prisco, Milton; Reserve Beginner Champion, Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury.
Exhibits in the 4-H Hall earning Best of Show rosette ribbons were Expressive art, Allessandra Hoffman, Milton; Photography, Grace Peterson, Essex; Poster, Nora Raley, Fairfax; Tabletop display, Mackenzie Chase, Bristol; Upcycle clothing, Amelia Peterson, Essex.
Snorkeling program
The Forest Service, White River Partnership, and teachers and students from Bethel, Stockbridge, Sharon, Rochester, Barnard, Prosper Valley, Newton, South Royalton, Chelsea, Tunbridge and Braintree will offer the “Freshwater Snorkeling Education Program” this year.
Students in grades 4-6 from 11 schools will participate in activities in and out of the water. This effort will show participants many of the diverse animals that inhabit Vermont streams while teaching them the importance of aquatic resources and the role forests play in protecting them.
The program will be held at the Forest Service CCC Camp Observation Site, Route 73 (2924 Brandon Mountain Road) along the West Branch of the White River in Rochester. Daily snorkeling sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12-22.
COLLEGE NEWS
Summer 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester names Kobe Bazin, Ozzee Haskell, both of Bellows Falls; Evan Diaz, of Brandon; Christina DeLance, of Castleton; Virginia Grey, of Fair Haven; Nolen Donovan, of Rockingham; Damien Barnes, Michael O’Connor, Meagan Santana, all of Rutland; Kirk Tibbetts, of West Rutland.
AROUND TOWN
Storytellers
CASTLETON — Two internationally known storytellers will present their stories at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to Castleton Community Center.
Martin Manasse, age 84, lives in North Shields, Tyne and Wear, England. His current focus is on sharing stories about love, transformation, cooperation and integrity, promoting the idea that we can live with less hate, distrust or conflict. Maja Bumberák is a storyteller based in Budapest, Hungary. She researches the oral tradition of Hungarian storytelling and trains teachers, librarians and other professionals in oral storytelling.
Refreshments will be served. This program is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, call 802-468-3093 or email castletoncommunitysrs@gmail.com
FEMA centers
The Johnson Disaster Recovery Center closed permanently Friday, Sept. 8. Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday) at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St.; Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive. The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 12.
FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center.
To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
