AROUND TOWN
Coffeehouse series
RUTLAND — The southern Vermont band Luminous Crush will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to begin a series of concerts at Rutland’s Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St. Tickets are $16 at the door or $15 at bit.ly/LuminousCrush online.
Other upcoming events at at the church are March 4, 7:30 p.m., multi-Grammy-winning cellist Eugene Friesen with soprano Elizabeth Rogers; April 1, 6 p.m., Contra Dance with Marcos Levy, Mary Barron and Steve Spensley; May 20, 7:30 p.m., coffeehouse-style concert featuring Phil Henry and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.
Song Circle
RUTLAND — Wild Woods Music Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Music lovers, singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners are welcome. There is no charge for attending or performing. For more information, email gusbloch@gmail.com or call 802-775-1182.
Audubon talk
RUTLAND — The Majestic Natural Beauty of the Grand Tetons will be presented by Sue and Marv Elliott, long-time Rutland birders and Audubon members, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Fellowship Room of Grace Congregational Church. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
Craft supplies
POULTNEY — Poultney Public Library’s 2023 free craft supply swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Unwanted craft supplies in clean and usable condition may be dropped off at the library Monday-Friday, Jan. 23-27, during open hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, call 802-287-5556.
Dammers benefit
CHITTENDEN — The Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club invites the public to its annual gala and silent auction, “Dam Good Time,” to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the barn at The Mountain Top Inn & Resort. Live music, a buffet dinner, assorted deserts and coffee bar are featured, as well as door prizes, raffle prizes and a silent auction. The “Dam Good Raffle” grand prize is $5,000 with a second prize of $750 and third prize of $250; the raffle drawing will be held at 8 p.m. at the gala, or when all 150 tickets have been sold.
Gala tickets are $50. Raffle tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chittendendammers.org or by calling 802-353-0789.
YOUTH NEWS
Poetry contestPOULTNEY — The Sarah Mook Poetry Contest for grades K-12 students is underway. Entries may be mailed to Sarah Mook Poetry Prize, 896 Ferncliff Road, Poultney, VT 05764. An entry fee donation of $5 is optional, payable to Sarah Mook Outreach Fund to benefit the Children’s Literacy Foundation.
Cash awards are $100 first prize, $50 second prize, $25 third prize, in each of four categories: K-grade 2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12. Postmark deadline is March 31. Winners will be announced in late May.
Additionally, thanks to Sarah’s kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Olwen Jarvis, three kindergarten poets will receive cash awards to purchase books for their school libraries: First ($100), Second ($50), Third ($25).
Visit www.sarahmookpoetrycontest.com/home for more information.
Circus Smirkus
Learn about Smirkus Camp at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 on Instagram. Summer sessions include Smirkling Overnight and Smirkling for a Day for ages 5-11, two All Levels sessions for ages 8-16, an Intermediate session for ages 12-18, and four placement-based tracks (Road Show, Intermediate Skills Intensive, Advanced Ensemble & Advanced Individual Acts) for ages 12-18. Fall Family & Friends Camp will be Labor Day weekend for all ages. Sign up now to be a counselor-in-training, add a layover if staying for more than one session, or apply for a scholarship. Visit smirkus.org/camp-sessions/ for more information.
