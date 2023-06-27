BUSINESS
COO honor
BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center’s president and chief operating officer is among academic medical center leaders highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review national medical news publication. Stephen Leffler, M.D., was named among the “101 academic medical center CEOs to know” for 2023. Under Dr. Leffler’s leadership, the Medical Center has received awards for environmental sustainability, clinical innovations, novel treatment programs, and also embarked upon a multi-year focus on diversity, equity and inclusion work impacting employees and patients.
CEO honor
LEBANON, N.H. — Modern Healthcare has named Dartmouth Health CEO and President Joanne M. Conroy, M.D., to the 2023 list of the magazine’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. Conroy is ranked with Nworah Ayogu, M.D., general manager and chief medical officer of Amazon Clinic, and Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., CEO and president of the Mayo Clinic, among other distinguished colleagues. The 2023 class were chosen based on recruitment strategies, expansion maneuvers and commitment to advocacy.
YOUTH NEWS
Farm safety
BRADFORD — The 2023 Youth Farm Safety Day for ages 10 to 16 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the Newmont Farm, a large Holstein dairy and pumpkin farm in Bradford. The free event, including lunch, is open to farm and non-farm kids from Vermont and neighboring states. The deadline to register is July 3. Visit go.uvm.edu/farmsafety23 to register. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7621 or 800-639-2130 (Vermont calls only), or email martha.manning@uvm.edu by July 3.
Workshops will cover safe handling of livestock, proper operation of a fire extinguisher and tractor, ATV/UTV and farm equipment safety. Participants also will learn basic farm first aid and assemble a first-aid kit to take home. The Youth Farm Safety Day is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H in collaboration with Cooperative Insurance Cos.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont spring 2023 academic honors include:
President’s list — Tyler Parker, of Brandon; Benjamin Hayward, of Castleton; Timothy Keeler, of Danby; Logan Hayes, of Goshen; Alex Ritter, of North Clarendon; Makayla White, of Poultney; Hunter Cameron, Liam Navin, both of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Jamie Dube-Bordeau, of Brandon; Nora Rhodes, of Chittenden; Myesha Dean, of Cuttingsville; Chloe Shaddock, of Fair Haven; Crystal Anderson, of Mendon; Jordan Lemieux, of Pittsford; Lamont Burnell, Ian Courcelle, Teresa Ennis, Benjamin Spafford, Benjamin Zigman, all of Rutland; Elias Nemeth, of Tinmouth; Savannah Drummond, of Wells.
Honors list — Alexis Carlson, of Benson; Dannielle Dupoise, Kimberly Knapp, both of Brandon; Amber Moriglioni, of Center Rutland; Brady Faulkner, of Cuttingsville; Daniel Gay, Angel Hurd, Amanda Omand, all of Fair Haven; Kyesha Forrest, Dougles Friend, both of Florence; Adaline Dailey, of Mendon; Rose Caron, Bryan-Michael Parks, both of Middlebury; Luke Harrison, of Mount Holly; Will Gregory, of North Clarendon; Jonathan Robinson, of Pawlet; Alara Bourgeois, of Pittsford; Kayla Razanouski, of Proctor; Jacob Barnett, Michelle Chambers, Sara Doenges, Timothy English, Peter Italia, Destiny Jurado, Alex Morabito, Emili Silcox, Ashley Smith, all of Rutland; Samantha Callahan, Isabella Cormier, Tierra Nichols, all of West Rutland; Danielle Woodman, of Wallingford; Abigail Wentz, of West Haven; Priscilla Barry, of Weybridge.
Emma Stefurak, of Ira, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
AROUND TOWN
Fourth of July
POULTNEY — Poultney’s Fourth of July celebration will be held over two days starting Saturday, July 1, with the Lake St. Catherine Association’s boat parade, fireworks and events at the Poultney Elementary School grounds and continuing Tuesday, July 4, with the Poultney parade (theme: “Poultney, Then & Now”), a Main Street magic show, and the EnerJazz Big Band performance on the Bhakta campus. Visit www.poultneyrecreation.com for more information.
Bluegrass festival
BRANDON — The 28th annual Basin Bluegrass Festival will be held July 6 through 9. For more information, visit basinbluegrassfestival.com or call 802-236-1096.
RCHS benefit
PITTSFORD — Onion River Jazz Band concert begins at 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Friday, July 7, at Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm St. in Pittsford. Cost is $20 adults, $5 children under age 18; plus tax/fees. All proceeds to benefit the Rutland County Humane Society. For ticket purchase online, visit www.ParamountVT.org or at the gate July 7.
Leadership grads
MONTPELIER — The Snelling Center for Government Vermont Leadership Institute recent graduates includes Travis Denton, of Rutland, currently the facilities and operations manager for the Vermont Department of Corrections.
AROUND VT
Frederick Douglass
FERRISBURGH — On July 5, Rokeby Museum and the Friends of Union Meeting Hall are hosting two family-friendly events that honor the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass. Both activities are free, and advance registration is not necessary. Admission to Rokeby Museum is free after 1 p.m. for this event.
At 11 a.m., Union Meeting Hall will host a morning reflection about the legacy of Douglass and his historic visit to Ferrisburgh in 1843. Rokeby Museum staff will lead a history talk and community reflection activity on the site where Douglass spoke. The Friends of Union Meeting Hall will speak about the legacy of the two town buildings. Union Meeting Hall will be open for touring.
At 1 p.m., Rokeby Museum will hold its annual reading of Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” Fredrick Douglass gave this speech at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, that included “The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.” Rokeby Museum will provide sections of the speech, and community members are asked to join the reading.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)