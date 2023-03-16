YOUTH NEWS
Career opportunities
The Curtis Fund’s Credential of Value scholarship program provides funding for high school students interested in enrolling in a short-term, career-focused, educational or training program. To raise awareness about the opportunities of earning a certificate, a video is being distributed to high school counselors, students and their parents, and is available at thecurtisfund.org online.
Certificate programs available include Dental Assisting Program, CDL licensure, IT Support Specialist, LNA, Pharmacy Technician, Software Development Bootcamp, UX Design Bootcamp, Welding.
For more information, call VSAC at 877-961-4369 or email shana@thecurtisfund.org.
COLLEGE NEWS
Eliese Bouchard, of North Chittenden, has qualified for the fall 2022 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
AROUND TOWN
CU events
CASTLETON — Castleton University Theater Arts Department presents its spring musical, “The IT Girl,” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 23 through 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Casella Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, faculty, staff and alumni. Tickets can be purchased or reserved by calling 802-468-1119 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra presents “A Night At the Movies,” featuring musical styles and film scores from seven documentary and animation films with Vermont ties, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Casella Theater. Tickets can be purchased at www.vso.org/vso-event/a-night-at-the-movies-at-castleton-university online.
Maplefest
POULTNEY — Poultney MapleFest activities are scheduled for Saturday, March 25, with sugarhouse tours continuing on Sunday, March 26. Visit PoultneyAreaChamber.com or www.facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce for more information and list of events.
New deadline
RUTLAND — The Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship committee will extend the 2023 application deadline from March 15 to April 1. For more information or to download an application, visit www.rrmc.org/ways-to-give/fundraising/med-staff-scholarship/ or call 802-747-3634.
AROUND VT
Children’s Hospital
BURLINGTON — RALLYTHON, UVM’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon, raised over $102,000 to benefit UVM Children’s Hospital. RALLYTHON is planned and executed by a committee of 33 students from across campus. Donations from RALLYTHON support UVM Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Program, specially tailored to help children and their families feel a sense of “normalcy” in an otherwise scary time.
Spring market
ESSEX JUNCTION — The first annual Vermont Spring Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 2, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
Patrons can browse and shop artisans and craft vendors from across Vermont and New England. These include woodcrafts, clothing, jewelry, spices, pottery, food stuffs and sweets, leather goods, maple products, artwork, teas, meads, wines and distilled spirits, games, pet goods and more.
Tickets are available at the door: adults $5, kids under age 12 free, parking is free. Visit www.vtgatherings.com for more information.
VTF&W
Public hearings
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2023 on March 20, 23 and 24. The hearings will include results of 2022 deer seasons, prospects for deer hunting next fall, review of 2022 moose hunting seasons, as well as an opportunity for people to provide feedback about the current status of the deer herd and the number of moose permits recommended for 2023.
The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at:
March 20 — Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans.
March 23 — Woodstock Union High School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock.
March 24 — Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester Center.
Pre-recorded videos of these meeting presentations will be available at “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 12, both via email to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
BUSINESS
Pesticide work
By law, Vermonters who use, supervise, recommend or sell pesticides and/or trains Worker Protection Standard handlers and workers are required to pass a written core exam to become certified.
University of Vermont Extension and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will offer a review session and the exam on April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont. The review will begin at 9 a.m. with the exam scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m.
The registration fee is $40 or $50 after April 1. Preregistration is required at go.uvm.edu/core23. No walk-ins are allowed. Anyone planning to take the exam must purchase the Northeast Pesticide Applicator Core Manual (third edition) in advance to study. The manual and required inserts can be ordered online for $43 from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture at bit.ly/2QvR7MT online.
For more information, email sarah.kingsley@uvm.edu or visit www.uvm.edu/extension/psep online. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Best Place to Work
BRATTLEBORO — The Richards Group was recently named one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work for an eighth consecutive year. This award was created by Vermont Business Magazine, Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Department of Economic Development, Vermont Department of Labor, and Society for Human Resource Management — Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group. The Richards Group provides local insurance, employee benefits, wealth management and retirement plan solutions to clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The firm currently has 165 employees and 12 locations in Vermont and New Hampshire
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.