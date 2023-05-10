AROUND TOWN
Potluck
CASTLETON — The next Pot Luck Supper, “What’s All the Buzz About?” featuring a program about honey bees, will be Friday, May 19. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 802-468-3093. The Castleton Community Center welcomed over 50 people to “Una Serata In Italia” its first Pot Luck Supper since 2019. “A Night in Italy” featured a buffet of a lasagna entrée, side dishes and desserts. Musical entertainment was provided by vocalist Rose Maria Doran, pianist Sr. Pauline Gratton and the Community Center Take Note Vocal Group.
Migratory birds
QUECHEE — World Migratory Bird Day celebration with games, crafts and activities begins with a bird walk at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way in Quechee. Regular admission is adults $19, seniors and college students $18, veterans and educators $17, youth $16, free for members and for children age 3 and younger, $5-per-person admission for EBT and Medicaid cardholders (ID is required).
Gardening
ARLINGTON — Arlington Garden Club encouraging the protection and enhancement of pollinators with its “BEE the Change” program Tuesday, May 16, in the Fitness Center of the Arlington Commons. A half-hour meet-and-greet begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. then the program beings at 2 p.m. Its plant/bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at the Arlington Community House.
YOUTH NEWS
Open mic
POULTNEY — Young writers and poets in grades 7-12 are invited to perform original work for a Youth Literary Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Stone Valley Arts. Performers can RSVP via email to reserve a spot (stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com), or a sign-up sheet will be available on arrival for performers. This event is free.
VTF&W
Wild turtles
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says keeping native turtles as pets is prohibited because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations. Some commonly seen species include the painted turtle and snapping turtle. The wood turtle, spotted turtle and spiny softshell are rare in Vermont, and the department urges you to report sightings of these species to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas at www.vtherpatlas.org online.
