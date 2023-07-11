YOUTH NEWS
4-H dairy
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock hosted its first 4-H dairy clinic and show June 24-25, with 12 Vermont 4-H dairy members camping overnight on the grounds with their dairy animals. The 2023 Youth Invitational Dairy Show clinic featured interactive activities designed to help participants succeed in the show ring. Museum visitors were invited to stop by the Show Barn to meet the 4-H kids and their animals. The dairy show was held, beginning with the fitting and showing competitions, followed by the conformation classes. The competition scoring and placements were based on how well each exhibitor presented and handled his or her animal. Results are arranged according to the exhibitor’s age.
Senior fitting and showing (ages 14-18): Patty Bruce, Wallingford (first).
Junior fitting and showing (ages 11-13): Savannah Labor (first) and Randi-Lynn Labor (second), both from Rutland.
Beginner fitting and showing (ages 8-10): Gracie Bromley, Wallingford (first); Ellie Riendeau, Wheelock (second); Daniel Bruce, Wallingford (third); Kinnley Riendeau, Wheelock (fourth).
The top two finishers in each age division competed for the title of Overall Fitting and Showing Champion, which went to Patty Bruce. Gracie Bromley was named Reserve Fitting and Showing Champion. Younger exhibitors, including 4-H Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) and Novices (first time showing), were eligible to participate but were not placed. They were Carter Bruce, Wallingford; Larkin Fadden, Sutton; Sadie Labor, Rutland; and Mack Parsons and Thomas Poro, both from Florence.
All exhibitors, including the Cloverbuds and Novices, competed in conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of the animal. The animals were judged on condition, physical structure and overall appearance. Grand Championships, listed by breed, were won by the following who also competed for All Breeds Supreme Champion, with Daniel Bruce capturing the title.
Ayrshire: Gracie Bromley, Wallingford, with her spring yearling, Bromley Dynamic McFlurry.
Brown Swiss: Ellie Riendeau, Wheelock, with her spring calf, Gypsy.
Guernsey: Thomas Poro, Florence, with his spring calf, Walnut Ridge TK Nutella.
Holstein: Daniel Bruce, Wallingford, with his winter calf, Sherpa.
Jersey: Patty Bruce with her fall calf, Sandra.
The clinic and show were made possible through the generosity of Billings Farm and Museum, which provided the venue at no cost and treated the 4-H’ers to a Saturday night pizza party and breakfast pastries the following morning. Every participant also received a gift bag, courtesy of Billings and Farm Credit East, and scholarship money from Townline Equipment.
COLLEGE NEWS
Sarina LoPresti, Media Arts Production major, of Danby, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Franzoni, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
Brooke Makepeace, Early Child/Childhood Ed major, of Wells, earned spring 2023 dean’s list honors at SUNY Oneonta in New York.
Isabella LeBlanc, Criminology and Criminal Justice BS major, of Fair Haven, earned spring 2023 dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa in Florida.
AROUND TOWN
RC Flyers
FAIR HAVEN — The Rutland County Radio Control Flyers annual fun/fly will be held Saturday, July 15, at the end of Airport Road, Fair Haven. Flying from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a noontime airshow includes sport planes, warbirds and turbine-powered jets reaching speeds close to 200 mph. Free admission; bring your lawn chairs. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be available. Updated information can be found at www.rcflyers.org.
Backyard chickens
WOODSTOCK — The next Billings Backyard Series designed to teach sustainable living skills will be Backyard Chickens from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Tim and Emily Fox, owners of High Low Farm in Woodstock, explore everything you need to know about starting a backyard flock and keeping them healthy, happy and thriving. The session will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. The workshop is $15/person or $10/member. Register in advance at billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard.
VTF&W
Electric fencing
Keeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time, small-scale, poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken as much as we do. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation. Additional tips to help keep your chickens safe are:
— Baiting the fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing.
— Cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators.
— Bury galvanized hardware cloth or netting 12 inches deep around the perimeter of the pen to prevent access by digging predators.
— A motion-activated light to illuminate the coop after dark will discourage some predators. Motion-activated alarms also can help deter them.
— Store poultry feed in a secure indoor location in tight containers, and only feed poultry the amount that can be consumed in one feeding.
— Keep the grill clean, and remove any other attractants such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage.
BUSINESS
Ag photos
Farm Credit East is seeking creative images of modern Northeast agriculture, commercial fishing and forest products for its 2024 Agricultural Views calendar. Upload your picturesque images from the farm, woods or dock at FarmCreditEast.com/Calendar by July 31 for a chance to win. From all entries, 14 photos will be selected for the $100 prize each. Additional photos will be selected to fill the calendar pages, each earning a $25 prize. Only digital photos are accepted. For contest rules and an entry form, visit www.farmcrediteast.com/calendar.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)