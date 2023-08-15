YOUTH NEWS
Health care
RUTLAND — Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s (AHEC) MedQuest program provides a health care career exploration process. Recently, 20 high school students during a three-day period, converged upon Rutland Regional Medical Center to shadow health professionals, perform simulated activities like lumbar punctures, suturing with special kits, as well as monitored their own vital signs and those of student partners.
The job shadows enable the students to see how health professionals function in their respective environments and interact with other professionals, patients and visitors.
Under the direction of student mentors from the UVM Larner College of Medicine, they cover topics like medical ethics, health empathy and social determinants of health.
The final segment of MedQuest involves a poster presentation by each student highlighting their own personal journey, and which health career pathway they want to follow. Visit www.svtahec.org for more information.
AROUND TOWN
House tour
CASTLETON — Hostesses in colonial attire greet guests in homes along Castleton’s historic Main Street during the 83rd annual Colonial Day House Tour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, rain or shine. Tour tickets $20 ($18 seniors) can be purchased on Colonial Day at ticket booths on Main Street. For more information, visit www.castletonhistorichousetour.org or email rileytjvt@comcast.net or call 802-468-5691.
Military road
HUBBARDTON — A guided driving tour along part of the 1776-77 Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site, 5696 Monument Hill Road in Hubbardton. Attendees will explore the Hydeville branch of the road. Use your own vehicle. The tour is expected to end by 1 p.m. Led by Jim Rowe, Crown Point Road Association historian, the tour is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 6-14, and free for children younger than 6, and includes admission to the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site.
MI training
RUTLAND — The Center for Health and Learning offers motivational interviewing training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22, rain date Aug. 29, at Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Lane in Rutland. Training day starts with registration and light breakfast; lunch will be provided. There is no cost to attend. Visit bit.ly/EventbriteTickets2023 to register.
Under funding from the Vermont Department of Health Division of Substance Use Programs, this “MI: The Basics” event is part of a pilot project to learn more about how MI can support first responders and other providers working with Vermonters at high risk for opioid overdose or those who have overdosed. Participants will be given a cash stipend with the completion of an evaluation following the training.
Artist talk
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to a featured talk about famous artists with educator and artist Sydelle Gansl to be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 16 South Main St. in Rutland. This program titled “The Gang at the Moulin Rouge” is about Henri de Toulouse Lautrec; the seven elements of art, line, shape, space, value, form, texture and color will be discussed. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend. A donation would be appreciated.
AROUND VT
Historic sites
Bennington Battle Day, a recognized Vermont State Holiday, honors the victory of colonial forces over the British on Aug. 16, 1777. Vermont State Historic Sites will be free to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to celebrate the 246th anniversary of this event.
Two other Vermont State Historic Sites open to the public were integral to American Revolutionary War history: Mount Independence in Orwell is one of the most intact Revolutionary War sites in America, and the Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton preserves the location of the only Revolutionary battle fought in what would become Vermont.
Other Vermont State Historic Sites open for Bennington Battle Day with free admission include Chimney Point in Addison, President Chester A. Arthur site in Fairfield, and President Calvin Coolidge site in Plymouth Notch. The Sen. Justin Morrill Historic Site in Strafford remains closed. Visit the State Historic Sites website or call 802-505-8592 for more information.
Child support
Gov. Phil Scott has proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month in Vermont, commemorating the critical role the Child Support program to help ensure all children have the financial support they need to thrive.
In 2022, the Vermont Office of Child Support (OCS) continued to provide free services to over 12,000 families; collected more than $34 million on behalf of families statewide; and assisted 250 families in establishing paternity for their children. OCS services are free to all applicants regardless of income. Visit dcf.vermont.gov/ocs for more information.
BUSINESS
Supply chain
RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center will launch a new program called CONNEX Vermont on Aug. 22, which is designed to strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain.
CONNEX Vermont is a free, online manufacturer database and connectivity platform for Vermont manufacturers to connect with each other, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains. The CONNEX Marketplace technology was developed by i5 Services to connect the U.S. manufacturing supply chain. It’s now being used by manufacturers and suppliers across the country to connect with one another and find new business opportunities.
For more information, visit www.vmec.org or email connex@vmec.org.
