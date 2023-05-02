YOUTH NEWS
4-H sheep and goat
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Eight 4-H’ers spent April 22 testing their knowledge of sheep and goats as part of the 2023 Sheep and Goat Skill-a-thon and Quiz Bowl held at the UVM Extension South Burlington office. Participants were Lillian Aiken, Tunbridge; Natalie Layn, Bristol; Madison Fuller and Christopher McNeely, both from Lunenburg; Ian and Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton; and Elisa and Genji Navarrete, Richmond.
The event kicked off with a “Get to Know You” session where the 4-H’ers gave a brief introduction about themselves. It was followed by a skill-a-thon, an opportunity to learn about a variety of topics relating to sheep and goats. The quiz bowl took place following the skill-a-thon with 4-H’ers answering questions on a diverse range of sheep and goat topics.
AROUND VT
LWVVT program
Ranked choice voting is once again in the news as the Legislature is considering a bill to establish ranked choice voting for presidential primary elections in Vermont. If passed, S.32 will have Vermont citizens use ranked choice voting in the 2028 presidential primary elections. The League of Women Voters of Vermont is sponsoring two free programs on ranked choice voting:
— 7 p.m. May 8, Senate Bill 32, Bringing Ranked Choice Voting to Vermont (Zoom). Register online or find link at lwvofvt.org/events-calendar online.
Tree champions
Several Vermont tree champions have been honored by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program for commitment and dedication to protecting and preserving their community’s forests and trees. In addition to the Vermont Arbor Day award, given to an individual who has made a difference in his or her community’s urban and community forest, VT UCF also presents tree steward awards each year. Recipients will be recognized at the Vermont Arbor Day Conference, May 19 in Randolph.
The Vermont Arbor Day Award was awarded posthumously to Gary Salmon, of Shrewsbury, who passed away in January. For 36 years, he was a forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, serving as district state lands forester and urban and community forester, among other roles. Salmon was the Shrewsbury tree warden and organized volunteers to inventory ash trees to plan for the emerald ash borer. He was a champion of the Vermont Big Tree list and measured many species that remain on the list today.
Hamilton Award: Steve Lotspeich, Waterbury. This award goes to a tree warden who has significantly advanced the goals of urban and community forestry through sustainable forestry practices, effective conservation planning, increased citizen engagement and public education.
Leader Award: Peter Hausermann, Richmond. Hausermann has been the groundskeeper at Wake Robin, a continuing care retirement community in Shelburne, since it opened 30 years ago. He manages the development and stewardship of the 136-acre property, making wildlife and forest health his top priority.
Unsung Hero: Little Tree, citizen of the Paugussett Nation, West Hartford. For the past 12 years, Little Tree has helped steward the health of Vermont’s forests, especially in terms of protecting them from invasive insect pests.
Volunteer Group Award: Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village Buildings and Grounds Committee. This committee, under the leadership of its chairperson Jane Greenwood of Brownington, has worked to ensure the longevity of the tree stock on the 60-acre property, which celebrates Alexander Twilight, a notable African American.
Tree City USA: Burlington, Essex, Essex Junction, Hartford, Middlebury, Montpelier, Rutland, South Burlington, Shelburne, Winooski. Middlebury also received a Growth Award this year, recognizing a community that goes above and beyond for tree care and community engagement during the calendar year.
Tree Campus USA: Middlebury College, Saint Michael’s College.
VTF&W
Trout stocking
GOSHEN — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced trout stocking will resume this spring at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen, following the completion of safety enhancements made to the dam over the last two years.
The reservoir will be restocked in early May with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging 9 inches and 450 2-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging 13 inches in length.
The Goshen Dam Road is still closed to the public due to soft road conditions, but public access will return to normal this spring once conditions allow.
