Smirkus CampRegistration opened Nov. 15 for Smirkus Camps, offering the opportunity to learn from circus industry professionals: Smirkling for a Day, ages 5-11; All Levels (one week), ages 8-16; All Levels (two weeks), ages 8-16; Intermediate Camp (two weeks), ages 12-18; Road Show (five weeks), ages 12-18; Intermediate Skills Intensive (two weeks), ages 12-18; Advanced Ensemble (three weeks), ages 12-18; Advanced Individual Acts (three weeks), ages 12-18; Fall Family and Friends Weekend, ages 5-adult.
Visit smirkus.org for more information.
Job CorpsU.S. Department of Labor announces nationwide effort to prepare students age 16 to 24 for Registered Apprenticeship programs. Pre-apprenticeship initiative launches in Vermont, aligns with National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14–20. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, health care, information technology and other high-growth industry sectors.
There is one Job Corps campus in Vermont, Northlands Job Corps in Vergennes. The Northlands campus provides pre-apprenticeship training in Building Construction Technology. Other career skills training areas include programs in advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, finance and business, health care, hospitality and renewable resources and energy.
Food Drive
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Police Department will hold a food drive for the holidays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, at Shaw’s Supermarket. FHPD is also teaming up with Fair Haven Concerned to gather food to help stock the food shelf; pet food will be collected as well. Donations can also be dropped off at the Police Department from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Friday. Help fill the largest police vehicle in the county — the DUI van.
New exhibit
STOWE — Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum will hold an opening party from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, for its next exhibit, “Scott Lenhardt: Artistic Contributions to Burton Snowboards, 1994–Present.” Exhibit admission is free but donations are appreciated. RSVP by Dec. 1.
West Rupert native Lenhardt has done over 55 graphics for Burton Snowboards. He did his first graphic for them in 1995 while still in college and 25 years later, he’s still producing them, including signature graphics for Ross Powers and Danny Davis. Lenhardt grew up snowboarding in southern Vermont and was part of the Glebelands crew shredding Bromley in the early to mid 1990s.
Emergency shelter
To help ensure Vermonters who are homeless and don’t have adequate financial resources can seek temporary housing in hotels and motels during harsh winter weather, the Department for Children and Families is announcing the seasonal policy for Emergency Shelter.
As outlined in the 2022-23 Adverse Weather Conditions Policy:
Between Dec. 15, 2022, to March 15, 2023, expanded eligibility will be in place regardless of the forecasted weather.
From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, 2022, and March 15 to April 15, 2023, expanded eligibility will be in place when the following conditions are met or anticipated — for at least three hours, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., (1) Temperatures or wind chill are less than 20°F or (2) temperatures are lower than 32°F with a higher than 50% projected chance of precipitation.
For more information, call 1-800-479-6151 or go online to dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/EA-GA or visit your local ESD District Office dcf.vermont.gov/esd/contact/districts online.
I&R honored
National Information and Referral Services Day was Nov. 16. I&R teams help more than 25 million individuals in need with service providers such as charities, churches, hospitals and other human service entities. These networks of support are often managed by United Way 211 programs, aging and disability organizations, and other nonprofits. Vermont 211 is the only 24/7 one-stop I&R service in the state. Since its start in 2005, Vermont 211 has received 661,513 contacts (calls and texts) and provided 526,339 referrals to everything from housing, tax prep, child care, mental health, food pantries, COVID shots and utility assistance.
Quit tobacco
The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, and Vermonters who smoke or use tobacco can take a first, big step to improving their health by joining this national quit day. Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death and illness worldwide, about one in five deaths. Recent data show that risk drops the sooner someone quits smoking.
Smoking causes damage to all organs of the body, including increased risks for lung and respiratory illness. The National Institutes of Health reported adults who used tobacco or electronic cigarettes were more likely to experience severe COVID-19 complications compared to nonsmokers.
802Quits offers Vermonters age 18 and older the help they need to succeed — by phone, text, online or in a group setting. 802Quits offers support for quitting all forms of tobacco, including vaping. Counseling paired with free nicotine replacement gum, patches or lozenges can double the chances of quitting. For free help, contact 802Quits by phone at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit 802quits.org online.
VTF&W
Wild turkeys
One of our native wildlife species historically played an important role on Thanksgiving Day. North America’s native wild turkeys were the ancestors of the Thanksgiving turkey on our dinner table.
Originally found only in the wild, turkeys now exist as meat-producing domesticated derivatives — the broad-breasted white, broad-breasted bronze, white Holland, bourbon red, and a host of other breeds — all of them descended from our native wild turkey.
More than 140,000 servings of Vermont wild turkeys are harvested each year — that’s 140,000 servings of free-ranging, wild and sustainably harvested protein.
Wild turkeys exist throughout Vermont today, but that was not always the case. Wild turkeys disappeared from Vermont in the mid to late 1800s as result of habitat destruction when land was cleared for farming, and only 25% of the state was covered by forest.
The wild turkeys we see in Vermont today originated from just 31 wild turkeys stocked in southwestern Vermont by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department in 1969 and 1970. Vermont’s forest habitat was once again capable of supporting turkeys. State wildlife biologists moved groups of these birds northward, and today Vermont’s population of turkeys is estimated at close to 50,000.
