AROUND TOWN
Snowmobile Festival
RUTLAND — The Vermont State Fair’s fourth annual Snowmobile Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Vermont State Fairgrounds, 175 South Main St. in Rutland. Highlights include judging from 10 to 11 a.m.; the parade is at noon; and awards are at 2 p.m. The High Ledge Snow Stormers Snowmobile Club of Proctor will provide the food concession.
Entering and bringing snowmobiles and general admission is free and open to the public. Pre-entry of sleds must be done by 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in order to be judged. Sleds can still come that are not pre-entered, but will not be eligible for judging and will be displayed separately. For more information, email acenterlinefarm@aol.com or call 802-345-9257.
Library yoga
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library launched a new yoga program in December to support mental health and well-being in rural communities. Lisa May Fitness helped establish the program. Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays: chair yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and hatha yoga from 5 to 6:10 p.m. For more schedule and price information, email pawletpub@gmail.com or visit pawletpubliclibrary.com online.
Sip & Paint
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum will launch its 2023 Sip & Paint on Slate series with a Cabin Fever event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, snow date Friday, Feb. 24, at 17 Water St. in Granville. The museum’s new Sip & Paint instructor is Darcie Parrott who teaches primary art in the Slate Valley Unified School District in Vermont.
Pre-registration is required by email to associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417. Tickets are $40 per person and include all art materials, one beverage ticket, and snacks. A selection of nonalcoholic options will also be available. Anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages should come prepared to show a valid ID.
Visit www.SlateValleyMuseum.org for more information.
AROUND VT
Valentine’s support
To help families affected by dementia, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers four tips about how to celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses.
Reminisce via old photos, shared events. Reconnect by sharing a meal, watching a familiar movie, enjoying favorite music, taking a walk together. Relate with physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, gifts and acts of service. Reaffirm by writing a Valentine’s card and reading it aloud.
For more information and support, contact AFA’s Helpline seven days a week by phone (866-232-8484), text message (646-586-5283), and web chat (www.alzfdn.org).
BUSINESS
Chamber hires
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has hired Doug Corman as business development manager and Ellie Schabel as director of events and business education.
Corman spent over 30 years in the insurance business, holding positions in sales, sales management, executive level positions, and had an ownership stake in a large independent insurance agency. Schabel previously held positions with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Halyard Brewing Co.; she is also a personal care assistant for children with varying abilities throughout Vermont.
Dairy conference
RANDOLPH CENTER — The 11th annual Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference will be held March 9 in Judd Hall on the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph Center. Farmers will learn about strategies to manage high feed costs, satellite imagery for better pasture management and research on bedding and mastitis, among other topics.
The registration fee is $25, includes lunch, and will be accepted until March 6 at go.uvm.edu/2023organicdairyconference online. Anyone without internet access or with questions about registration, should call 802-656-8407. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Dairy processing
The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center announces two grants for dairy processors.
The Dairy Processing Research & Development Innovation Grant offers $1 million to conduct projects that support sustainability and innovation for Northeast dairy processors across a variety of scales. This grant closes March 23. Visit: agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/dairy-processor-innovation-grant to apply.
The Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant offers $12 million to help processing facilities located in the Northeast expand utilization of regionally sourced milk. The Request For Applications was released Jan. 31, and the first round of applications opens March 16. visit agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/existing-dairy-processor-expansion-grant for more information.
Vermont Public hires
Vermont Public has hired two local media leaders to expand service on digital platforms and reach a broader and more diverse audience. April McCullum will join the newsroom as digital editor, bringing experience of nine years at the Burlington Free Press. Michael Dougherty will take on the role of director of digital strategy, most recently a senior editor at VTDigger, leading the politics team.
GMP recognition
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power earned a spot on the Smart Electric Power Alliance 2023 Utility Transformation Leaderboard in recognition of its progress toward a carbon-free electricity sector. GMP supplies Vermont with power that is 100% carbon free and 78% renewable on an annual basis and is committed to having a 100% renewable energy supply by 2030.
PPNNE award
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, measuring patient satisfaction through after-visit surveys. Annually, Press Ganey ranks the top hospitals and health systems across the country and recognized PPNNE for their outstanding performance in the category of patient experience.
Economic conference
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce annual Vermont Economic Conference made its in-person return with over 200 business and policy leaders gathering at the University of Vermont Dudley H. Davis Center for an in-depth look at national, global and state perspectives on the economy, as well as the latest economic indicators for business growth.
Sen. Peter Welch delivered remarks. Two keynote speakers were Gus Faucher, senior vice president, and chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, and Eva McKend, national political reporter for CNN. The agenda closed with the presentation of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award to Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group.
