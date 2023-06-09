AROUND TOWN
Employees honored
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region recently announced the Employee of the Year and HEALTH Matters Award Winners. Brian Fleming, PT, was recognized as Employee of the Year. The award recognizes an employee whose work exemplifies outstanding performance, service excellence and demonstration of VNAHSR core values. In his multiple nominations as Employee of the Year, Brian was recognized for the extraordinary care he provides to his patients every single day.
Other employees were honored as part of the HEALTH Matters recognition program, an agency-wide initiative whose recipients emulate the core values of Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership, Teamwork and Helpfulness. HEALTH Matters award recipients are nominated by their peers. This year’s winners include: Carly Gould, billing specialist, for Honesty; Jocelyn Hay, physical therapist assistant, for Excellence, Lisa Cramer, RN, for Accountability, Rich Marantz, RN, for Leadership, Sharon Cseh, executive assistant, for Teamwork, and Ann Pollock, RN, BSN, COS-C,HCS-D, for Helpfulness. Clinical Manager Lyane Adam-Murnaghan received the agency’s Transformational Leader Award, recognition for continually striving for excellence while inspiring others towards her vision, and for encouraging her staff to rise to their best.
Members show
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces the annual Members’ Exhibition, June 9 to July 9, at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. A reception for the artists, open to the public, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, with live music by the Harry Drum Trio and refreshments. For more information, call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Grants received
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant. For more information, visit www.pawletpubliclibrary.com or call 802-325-3123.
RUTLAND — The Rutland Regional Planning Commission has been awarded a $400,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help revitalize former industrial and commercial sites. The funding, available to private and public entities within the Rutland region, supports Environmental Site Assessment, Corrective Action Plans and Redevelopment Planning. Brownfields grants awarded to the RRPC now total over $3 million since the program began in 2004, funding nearly 50 sites across the region. Interested parties may call the RRPC to determine eligibility and identify potential projects and financial assistance. Funding is expected to be available in October.
AROUND VT
Blood needed
Blood donations shortfall last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from now through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June online.
To help the Red Cross celebrate World Blood Donor Day and meet the critical needs of patients, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule a time to give.
Input needed
The Vermont Community Broadband Board wants public input on the current state of internet service; problems Vermonters have accessing, affording, or using it; and what can be done to improve it. VCBB is calling for input from all Vermonters and specifically members of the following populations: aging people, those with household incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level, people with a language barrier, people living in rural areas, veterans, incarcerated people, members of a racial or ethnic minority group, people with disabilities, tribal populations, LGBTQ+ people, unhoused people, and migrant farmworkers.
Two virtual listening sessions to hear input will be held: from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15. For links to attend the sessions, visit the VCBB, Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and Digital Equity Act | Department of Public Service (vermont.gov). Comments can also be emailed to vcbb.info@vermont.gov or write to VCBB, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620, or call 800-622-4496.
VTF&W
Free fishing
Saturday, June 10, brings Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day; a free “Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle; and opening of Vermont’s regular bass season that extends through the last day of November. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
BUSINESS
Frost damage
Agricultural operations throughout Vermont have been significantly impacted by a recent frost. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure, and livestock losses and damages.
Agritourism facts
A set of recently released factsheets, one for each state, provides demographic data about U.S. farms that offer agritourism activities or sell products directly to consumers, or both. They are designed to help local decision makers, farmers and the organizations that support them in their efforts to strengthen and expand agritourism enterprises.
According to the factsheet for Vermont, the state has 6,808 total farms, including 1,953 offering direct sales or agritourism activities. Of those, 1,767 sell their products directly to consumers, 120 only offer agritourism activities and 66 do both. The majority of these farms have been in business for more than 10 years, with the largest proportion of farmers in each group from 55 to 64 years old.
For farms with only direct sales, 34.5% sell diversified crops and another 12.2%, vegetables and melons. Agritourism-only operations are 42.5% diversified livestock, followed by 17.5% sheep and goats. For farms with both, the top sellers are diversified crops (25.8%), vegetables and melons (18.2%) and floriculture (12.1%).
In addition to state-level insights, the data reveals regional and national trends. For example, agritourism and direct sales activities are most prevalent in the Northeast states, accounting for about one-fifth of all U.S. farms that offer some form of agritourism, including direct sales.
Visit go.uvm.edu/ag-facts to view the factsheets.
COLLEGE NEWS
Recent graduates of St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, include Tommy Kenosh, economics and business major, of Bomoseen; and Caitlin French, performance and communication arts and business major, of Rutland.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)